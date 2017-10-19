What 'Yes' For Its CAR-T Therapy May Mean For Gilead

Then, comments on why Kite may help allow GILD growth stock valuations once again.

Background

I once went to an auto show where the star was the first automobile, either the first, or a very early Benz. Perhaps Carl Benz and his team could guess how this machine was the forerunner of larger, more sophisticated, enclosed automobiles that changed our world; perhaps not. But the technology journey had changed.

Here go again, biotech version? From the car, to CAR-T.

Gilead (GILD), via its Kite division (separate website), is joining Novartis (NVS) with the second cell-based therapy approved to treat cancer.

As with the first Benz, so it may be with Kymriah from NVS and Yescarta from GILD. These are early, first-generation products.

A lesson I take from this is that here we are more than 130 years after the first Benz, and the company, now part of Daimler AG (OTCPK:DDAIF) and with a name known globally as half of the Mercedes-Benz mark, essentially continues on. This is a great example of a first-mover advantage. There are other examples, such as the various "Edison" electric utilities that had and retain first-mover advantages.

So, the question is raised as to whether GILD can go all the way with Kite products and technologies, for decades to come, continually improving the technologies and finding new commercial applications for them.

The specific investment question, and topic of this article, is how to think about GILD shares now that its Kite acquisition has led to an early product approval.

Yescarta - a brief introduction

There is a great deal of information in GILD's press release announcing FDA approval. Interested parties may wish to read it all.

Yescarta, as is Kymriah, is not a drug. Instead, it is today's ultimate biologic. Cancer patients with advanced lymphoma, in the case of Yescarta, have their blood withdrawn and genetically modified. As the Yescarta.com website puts it:

What is YESCARTA™? YESCARTA™ is a treatment for your non-Hodgkin lymphoma. It is used when you have failed at least two other kinds of treatment. YESCARTA™ is different than other cancer medicines because it is made from your own white blood cells, which have been modified to recognize and attack your lymphoma cells.

This is a one-time treatment. If all goes well, the cells act like normal cells and proliferate, with the cells and their descendants lasting the patient's lifetime. This can lead to a functional cure.

The National Cancer Institute has an informative webpage up that explains the enthusiasm that many researchers have for Kymriah and Yescarta, the limitations of these treatments, and the side effects.

The side effects of Yescarta are significant and can be fatal. In addition, chemo is needed to deplete the patient's own lymphocytes before Yescarta is given.

Commercial potential of Yescarta - preliminary thoughts

GILD comments in its press release on the largest indication for Yescarta:

In the United States each year, there are approximately 7,500 patients with refractory DLBCL who are eligible for CAR T therapy.

With a list price of $373,000, if 7,500 patients were treated at the list price, the revenue to GILD would be $2.8 B. That's US alone, and only the major indication, not all the lymphoma indications. So, in theory, Yescarta could sell over $3 B per year in the US and perhaps the same dollar amount ex-US, given higher population and lower selling prices in all other regions of the world combined.

However, I am going to be cautious about how many patients are truly both eligible for Yescarta and willing and deemed able to go through the treatment. After all, lymphomas skew toward older people, and all patients of all ages who are currently eligible per the P.I. must have failed other treatments. So, these people have suffered greatly, both from their disease and the treatments for the disease. So, we will have to wait and see how the commercial market shapes up.

In any case, with GILD's revenues projected to be in the $20-25 B range annually for a while, a $2 B annual revenue stream once the product is approved widely is my guess, but it's just a wild and highly preliminary number. Competition may both decrease pricing and, probably much more importantly, hurt market share.

If this guess is in the ballpark, then the $11+ B GILD spend on Kite could look like a bargain, given the longer term growth potential.

Here's how GILD plans to move its stock price up by promising a new and long-lived growth focus.

Kite's pipeline, Part 1 - Yescarta and next-gen products

The Kite Pharma pipeline webpage shows an impressive list of possible uses for Yescarta and an impressive list of other drugs.

Yescarta is moving along in Phase 2 with ZUMA-5 for indolent lymphoma, relapsed/refractory, i.e. terminal patients. This is a 50-patient study. If the results are impressive, perhaps the FDA would grant accelerated approval for this indication. After all, these patients have few if any remaining treatment options.

These indications are assumed to face competition down the road, or threatened competition, from NVS and likely others, such as Juno (JUNO).

Similarly, Kite is going after Kymriah from NVS. It's a fight where the winners will be cancer patients, and possibly investors.

Reflecting the pace of change in this field, Kite has both a 2nd and 3rd generation candidate in early clinicals and preclinical stage, respectively. Other ZUMA studies are listed for KTE-C19.

In addition, within the CAR (chimeric antigen receptor) category of the pipeline page, there is a BCMA-oriented therapy for myeloma in Phase 1 and a preclinical product for CLL.

Understanding that there will be competition from NVS and very likely others, such as Juno, the plan is to move up the treatment levels to 2nd line treatment. Over time, presumably, the entire technologies will get safer as well as even more effective. Then, the hope would be for cellular immunotherapy to compete as front-line alternatives.

Staying solely with blood cell cancers, large and recurring business opportunities beckon for GILD now.

That is not all that might work to save lives, generating profits for shareholders.

Kite's pipeline, Part 2 - T-cell receptor therapy and other therapies

As shown below the treatments for blood cancers, which are also called liquid cancers, are the "TCR" therapies for solid cancers. This is the bulk of the cancer market. Kite has some efforts here that are in Phase 1 and others in preclinical stage.

As Kite's website shows, its CAR-T technologies, exemplified by Yescarta, have a degree of mechanistic simplicity. Next to the CAR-T graphic is one titled The Science of TCR. This graphic is somewhat more complicated. The main thrust of this category of research is solid cancers, but liquid cancers can be treated this way as well. This has immense potential, but it's more speculative than Yescarta and its related CAR-T products (per Kite's terminology).

GILD has said that any sales it gets from this technology will be a bonus and that the deal penciled in based on the known late-stage work that Kite had demonstrated.

A big threat to the entire technology that Kite has developed is off-the-shelf therapies, meaning that a patient's own blood does not have to be removed from the body and process. GILD/Kite have said that Kite has a program in this field, but whatever it has is not far advanced.

My feeling on this is that GILD and NVS, and the other big players will acquire or license what they need in related technologies. In other words, I think the entire field has promise, and that the big integrated companies will end up controlling much or all of the competitive landscape.

A key for GILD, which only had the disappointing Zydelig as a marketed cancer product before yesterday, is whether it can keep up with the big players in heme/onc. I'm optimistic that it can:

How and why Kite can work for GILD and its shareholders

GILD hired Dr. Alessandro Riva from NVS this past January. Dr. Riva has been instrumental in evaluating GILD's growth possibilities in heme-onc and was deeply involved in the deal for Kite. Just a few days ago, GILD announced that it had promoted him to the post of EVP, Oncology Therapeutics. While he is not currently listed on GILD's website as a senior executive, the press release said that he "will become a member of Gilead’s senior leadership team." Whether the term "will" means that this is going to happen in the future, or has happened now but the webpage should be updated, is not clear.

That press release also noted that Dr. Riva "has guided the company’s broader hematology/oncology strategy." This is to have been expected, and it's helpful to know this. GILD's pipeline heme/onc webpage continues to list what is almost a hodgepodge of different types of molecules going after different diseases. Most of these are molecules that GILD has had in the pipeline for some time. Whether this effort is going to continue as is, shrink or even expand is something that all GILD-watchers may want to pay close attention to now.

GILD has been through a wrenching experience, with sales of its hepatitis C drugs, and those of its competitors, broadly failing to meet industry expectations. This sort of experience can create a "trial by fire" within a company. It may be that GILD has begun to exit this difficult period and has committed to the best path forward available to it. With a seasoned M.D. researcher and NVS Oncology in place heading up Onc at GILD, and with much of Kite's team remaining in place, GILD makes the valid point that it has the cash flows and general experience to move innovative therapies through the regulatory maze rapidly.

Scientifically, GILD has been and remains an antiviral company. A virus is essentially a nucleic acid that uses the host's genetic material for its own purposes. This is surprisingly similar to a core of Kite's technology. So, GILD is not moving as far from its area of greatest expertise with the Kite acquisition as it might appear.

Some acquisitions get lost in a very large company, and others may be too much of a bet on the company that was taken over, and/or the acquisition was in a field unfamiliar to the acquirer. In the case of GILD and Kite, the more I think about it, the more I think it's right-sized and as good as GILD could do, given the state of its pipeline.

Why Kite and Yescarta may see GILD stock through a difficult period

One reason that GILD shares have lagged recently is that forward EPS expectations have dropped. Consensus EPS for 2018 have dropped in the past month from $7.51 to $7.29 (non-GAAP). They have also dropped to $7.22 for 2020.

Adjusting these to my preferred GAAP numbers is difficult, but a guess is that $7.29 may translate to $6.50 GAAP and that this would be similar for 2020 numbers.

So, let's think that it's April 2021, i.e. 3 1/2 years from now, and that we are looking back at $6.50 EPS for GILD for 2020. The hepatitis C sales are winding down, and the HIV/AIDS program is mature. Filgotinib is beginning to sell well. Maybe the NASH program looks promising; maybe an NDA is pending at FDA.

What will determine most what P/E Mr. Market is giving GILD at that time, or what relative P/E?

Ignoring the completely unpredictable, such as whether the pharma sector is in favor or not, and general stock market conditions, my guess is that the progress or lack of such in the Kite division will play a dominant role in GILD's valuation. There's no way to know this with certainty, of course, but this is how I've been thinking about GILD since the Kite deal was announced.

If my analogy of cell-based therapeutics to the development of motorized vehicles is at all correct, then we can look not only at the growth of the automobile but the development of air travel and other business sectors for hints to the growth potential for GILD, now armed with Kite and an FDA-approved treatment.

In summing up, I'll expand on that theme.

How shareholders may gain some P/E immunity from immunotherapy

What Kite really does is create unnatural, super-cells. But today's first-gen immuno-oncology techniques are toxic. Thus, the only practical application today is for terminal cancer patients.

That, however, can change, and GILD can lead the change. GILD is now in the genetic engineering business. As better techniques to do what GILD/Kite does get developed, there is no telling how broadly these techniques can be used in cancer after cancer. That's an immense vision. Just looking at the market cap of visionary companies with minimal profits such as Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX); or losses, such as Tesla (TSLA), I would expect GILD and many analysts to paint a vision of unending possible growth from GILD/Kite assuming ongoing success with Yescarta and the pipeline. This oncology vision can be big enough to push GILD's absolute and relative P/E to premium levels. Thus, I believe that with the FDA's nod to Yescarta, GILD is a credible growth engine within oncology with unending potential. I would take this growth possibility over that of NFLX, which from old movies and a few media successes has an enterprise value close to that of GILD. But NFLX does not cure cancer; GILD can do that now.

Beyond oncology, I further speculate that super-cells may have potential in many diseases. The immune system can attack diseased cells that are not cancerous. The technology is not close to being safe enough, or cost-effective enough, today or tomorrow to think about non-oncology uses coming to market anytime soon. But as the years roll along, just as electric motors and now micro-chips became widely used when miniaturized and low enough in real price to make commercial sense, perhaps medical uses for immunotherapy will follow a similar path. Perhaps rheumatoid arthritis? HIV infections?

To sum up, GILD now has control of a market product and a pioneering technology, that have great commercial opportunity within the current field of blood malignancies. Growth within this field can by itself create substantial shareholder value. Beyond that is the much larger field of solid cancers. And, possibly beyond that are a gamut of diseases.

Thus, if GILD were to earn $6.50 per share in 2020, a TTM P/E of 20-25X could be very thinkable in today's market, or even in a market where P/Es have come down. If that's the case, then what we may well begin to see is GILD stock resisting the decline in earnings that analysts are expecting. Eventually, it's not difficult to see GILD trading at $130, or 20X the $6.50 EPS proposed for 2010, in 2021, or sooner. A 25X multiple would be even more pleasant.

GILD's own history with the Pharmasset acquisition was similar to this bullish outlook. This deal brought it Sovaldi and enabled Harvoni and the other hep C combos. GILD quadrupled in two years after the deal, all before earnings moved. Since then, despite earning many billions of dollars from HCV treatments, GILD stock is roughly unchanged from Sovaldi's launch date. Of course, HCV is not a disease with a high level of recurring infections in the developed world; cancer recurs, so the Kite deal lacks that downside.

In summary, FDA's approval of Yescarta may prove to be a big win for GILD and its shareholders. If the company executes rapidly and with a successful focus on cell-based therapies, it may become much easier for investors to look past disappointments in HCV sales or other parts of the pipeline, should they occur. In contrast, if the Kite situation falters scientifically and/or competitively, GILD may continue to have a depressed P/E.

It's important not to overstate the importance of events that have just happened. Everything counts at GILD, which is a large company with many marketed profit engines and in the pipeline. All that taken into account, GILD and NVS are now leading the way in CAR-T therapy, and other sophisticated players such as Celgene (CELG) are in contention. Thus, the whole field is highly credible, and GILD shares may just be resting lately while the shareholder base changes somewhat again to look forward to the speculative growth aspects of this evolving corporation.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD,CELG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.