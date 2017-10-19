The Pros And Cons Of Trying To Avoid Bear Markets

Last week I read a really interesting article, which analyzed how investors could avoid bear markets with the use of technical analysis. More specifically, the author suggested that investors could avoid bear markets with the use of the 200-day moving average. While the article was very well written and I have great respect for the author, I believe that investors will not benefit from this method. Nevertheless, in this article, I will analyze both the pros and the cons of this strategy and why investors should resist the temptation to follow it.

The above article advises investors to have only stocks when S&P (SPY) exceeds its 200-day moving average and switch to a 100% bond portfolio when S&P falls below its 200-day moving average. Of course the author clarifies that there are intermediate flavors in his strategy as well.

When a bear market begins, S&P will fall below its moving average after a while and hence investors who follow this strategy will escape from a portion of the bear market. The longer the bear market the greater the portion of the downtrend that investors will escape from. Therefore, the major advantage of this strategy is prominent; it greatly reduces the losses during bear markets, particularly when they are long in duration. Of course investors should be aware that they will still incur losses in the beginning of the downtrend while they will also miss a significant portion of the subsequent recovery. The portion of the subsequent recovery will be significant because the strategy has a delayed response and markets always rebound steeply off their bottom. For instance, the above strategy provided a "buy" signal only after S&P had almost doubled off its multi-year low in 2009. Nevertheless, the advantage of the strategy in bear markets is still significant.

Another positive feature of the strategy is the fact that it completely excludes emotions from the investing process. In other words, investors switch from stocks to bonds and vice versa based merely on the comparison between the prevailing price of S&P and its 200-day moving average. This is certainly positive, as experience has shown that emotions do great harm to the long-term returns of most investors. In fact, emotional decisions constitute one of the major reasons that the vast majority of individual investors underperforms the market.

As mentioned above, the strategy with the moving average mitigates the losses during bear markets. On the other hand, when the market remains flat or is in a weak uptrend or downtrend, the strategy results in a series of small losses by forcing the investor to sell low and buy high. And while each of these losses may seem trivial compared to the savings achieved in bear markets, there are several small losses, which thus exert a strong drag on the performance of the portfolio. In addition, their effect becomes even worse if one takes the increased transaction costs into account.

Some investors may claim that S&P has spent much more time in a strong uptrend or downtrend than it has spent in a narrow range throughout its history and hence the strategy has good chances of proving profitable. However, while this is correct, there is no guarantee that it will continue to be the case in the future. For instance, crude oil used to exhibit very strong trends, such as its rally and subsequent collapse in 2008, when it climbed from $70 to $147 in the first half of the year, only to collapse to $35 at the end of that year. However, the price of oil has remained range-bound during the last two years and no-one knows how many years it will take for it to experience a strong rally or downtrend. As long as it remains range-bound, the above strategy accumulates great losses. It is also worth noting that S&P remained in a very narrow range during the 2-year period beginning from the fall of 2014 and hence the above strategy would have resulted in significant losses during that period.

Some investors may think that they can remain patient during calm periods, when losses accumulate, in order to reap the benefits of the strategy whenever the next bear market shows up. Unfortunately, this is much easier said than done. When the market remains range-bound for a long period, no-one knows how long it will take for the next strong rally or bear market to show up. During these calm periods, most investors wait patiently thanks to the dividends or the interest income they receive but those who follow the above strategy see their losses accumulate and thus get emotionally squeezed.

According to the great technical analyst George Kleinmann, most investors give up their technical strategy with moving averages after being exhausted with a series of losses. Unfortunately for them, they usually get exhausted and give up when most investors get convinced that the recent range will perpetuate, just before a significant trend begins. Therefore, an extremely strong stomach and conviction are required by investors to follow this technical strategy and still the return of the strategy is uncertain. In fact, this strategy is essentially a bet that the market will spend much more time in strong trends than in a narrow range. While this has historically been the case most of the time, there is absolutely no guarantee that it will continue to be the case. A flat market or a market that whipsaws all the time can easily destroy a retirement portfolio based on this strategy.

Finally, investors should be cautious about strategies that have been tailor-made in retrospect. In the case of the above strategy, the 200-day moving average has been found to work well. A longer duration would further delay the exit signal in bear markets while a shorter duration would result in too many false alarms. While the 200-day period essentially covers the trading sessions of the last year, it is also possible that the length of the moving average has been chosen in order to yield profitable results in retrospect. I have often heard technical analysts saying that the 20-day average works better in some stocks while the 50-day average works better in some others. However, investors should always keep in mind that there is absolutely no guarantee that a specific moving average, which has worked great in the past, will continue to offer great results.

To sum up, the technical strategy with the moving averages can help investors avoid a portion of bear markets but it will also cause them a series of losses during the range-bound periods of the market. While technicians hope that the savings will offset the losses, there is absolutely no guarantee for this, particularly given the increased transaction costs of the strategy. Therefore, I advise investors to refrain from timing the market with the use of moving averages.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.