How To Profit From Facebook's Q3 Report

Simple low-cost index investing has historically been a very profitable strategy. However, if you are not satisfied with the returns index investing is producing, you need to look for ways to create alpha. One possibility to achieve this is to use a core-satellite based portfolio composition where the satellite portion can be based on actively managed trading strategies and the core portion can be based on low-cost index investing. In this article, I will be presenting one actively managed trading strategy which could be suitable to achieve alpha.

As in the short term it is not possible to know which way markets are headed, market-neutral strategies are a great way to make profit in any market situation. There are several means how this kind of a position can be constructed, but one way to achieve such is via a straddle.

Straddle option strategy is used by option investors when they are expecting extreme stock price movements in either direction. In practice, the idea behind the strategy is to purchase one call option and one put option, which have the same expiration date and exercise price. As long as the share price deviates far enough from this exercise price, the option investor will make a profit. In practice, the profits could be unlimited and the loss is only limited to the premium paid for the two options. Since it is widely known that volatility is highest right after an earnings report, this is the best time to apply a straddle.

Facebook

Facebook (FB) is about to present its Q3 numbers on November 1, 2017. Let's look at how the options chains are looking at the moment for Facebook. The share price is currently around $173. Since the earnings release is still so far away, let's for now look at only call and put options with an expiration date of October 20, 2017 and with an expiration price of $175 (the closest one to the current share price).

We can see that they are valued at $0.35 and $2.35 (ask prices) respectively. If the Q3 release would be already next week, the premium would be greater due to expected higher volatility. However, an investor can still use these values in order to see whether this strategy makes any sense with Facebook and check again the premiums just before the Q3 report.

Figure 1. Calls on the left side and puts on the right side.

Source: MarketWatch

The reason for the high premiums can be explained by looking at historical share price developments and implied volatility (which was 18% for the last trading day). Facebook's share price has been surging in recent years. This has mainly been due to the networks effects meaning that the more people are using social media, the more there is incentive for non-users to join. In addition, as Facebook's costs are pretty much static, increased advertisement revenue does not incur additional costs. Hence, additional revenue will have extremely high profit margins. Therefore, we can easily understand why the share price is moving so aggressively up. However, the higher volatility has as well increased option premiums.

Source: author made

Applying straddle to Facebook

If an investor would want to initiate an "at-the-money" straddle, this would cost $2.7 ($0.35 $2.35). Considering that the current share price is around $173, the share price would have to move by at least 2% from this level in either direction before the straddle would turn into profit.

Let's next take a look at how the share price has developed during previous earnings releases. This does not of course guarantee that similar reactions would happen during Q3 but it gives an idea what to expect. Facebook has previously released its earnings reports after trading hours, so I checked how the share price developed the following trading day (see figure below).

During the last 7 quarterly earnings reports, the share price has moved more than 2% 5 times while the average absolute movement has been 5.0%. Just to recap, a 2% move in either direction is the minimum what we require. Even if the premium were higher, this average value still provides plenty of safety margin. Therefore, we could conclude that the straddle option strategy could make sense to apply just prior to the Q3 report.

Quarterly report Absolute share price reaction the following trading day Q2 2017 2.91% Q1 2017 0.62% Q4 2016 2.23% Q3 2016 5.63% Q2 2016 1.34% Q1 2016 7.19% Q4 2015 15.52%

Source: author made

The below figure outlines the profit potential of this strategy when applied to Facebook if an investor purchased 100 call and put options at premiums stated above.

Source: author made

Earnings season is always an interesting time for investors for many reasons. First of all, it provides more information about the company's business situation and future dividend potential but it as well gives a possibility to profit from extreme share price movements. I surely intend to check the call and put option premiums just before the Q3 report to see if they are well below the 5.0% level and in this case, initiate a straddle position with Facebook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.