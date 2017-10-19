Mandalay Bay Tragedy Temporarily Masks Higher Valuation For MGM

"It is always the novice who exaggerates." - C.S. Lewis

Sometimes the market tends to conflate negative outlier events, not worth more than a quick shudder to the trade for a few days, with a spate of sudden downgrades that rating agencies attribute only to a shift in sentiment about the fundamentals of the shares. If you think the propinquity seems illogical as I do, you might see, as I do, an entry point in the dip.

Such is the case with shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) since the tragic Mandalay Bay shootings on Oct. 1.

The shudder was small, sending MGM down $2.25 between then and now. Clearly, the massive media coverage of the tragedy spurred lots of collateral conjecture as to the bearing it might have on Vegas Strip tourism, convention cancellations, and (the most ghoulish of all) the company's potential liability for individual or class-action lawsuits over MGM's alleged security lapses and response times.

This is neither the time nor the forum to assess the legal implications for MGM in the aftermath of such horror. The company is rightly focused now on supporting victim's families and assessing its security protocols. What is already clear, however, is that fears of massive cancellations of tourist trips and conventions has not occurred as yet -- nor are they expected. Our checks with associates indicate that they anticipate no material loss of business. "There simply is no explaining away the acts of a homicidal madman," one executive told us. "And we believe, sad as it is, that the public has come to understand events like this as part of the age we live in. We've gotten zero cancellations and in fact, bookings are up."

Meanwhile, we've seen six downgrades on the stock. This hasn't been attributed to the shooting tragedy, but instead to the sudden questioning of MGM's lack of growth catalysts over the next year. All the analysts have been careful to point out that the downgrades of MGM from buy to hold do not reflect a more bearish outlook stemming from the Mandalay Bay tragedy. It's as if, suddenly, those bullish propellants to MGM price targets have dropped from a range around $38 to $33. One ratings agency has reduced projections for EBITDA growth from $2.82b in 2017 to $3.1b in 2018 and $3.41b in 2019, lower from prior estimates of $2.86b, $3.22b and $3.48b, respectively.

Upcoming Q3 results, expected early next month, have been moved slightly below the consensus estimate of $0.33. I demur. I believe rather than a slight decline, we could see a beat. I am no less bullish on MGM's catalysts now than I was before the events of Oct. 1. Despite the downgrades to hold, not seemingly related to events, I think investor sentiment has indeed been slightly shaken by them. On top of that, the downgrades, though clearly stated to be unrelated to that event, tend to get lost in the flood tide of the mass media. Thus, the valuation of the shares becomes somewhat muddled.

One ratings agency did forecast a short-term, six-month decline in tourist demand related to Oct. 1, which they believe could have 4%-6% economic downside for the Las Vegas market. My own sources and archived datapoints based on historical outier events do not support that call. Las Vegas had 42.9m visitors in 2016 and hosted 22,000 conventions. Its city-wide hotel occupancy ran at 95%. My expectation is that rather than falling, average arrivals and rates will continue their positive trend, reflecting marcro improvements of the economy, employment and wages.

I've reviewed all my own valuations and catalysts and talked with industry associates in Las Vegas, the Midwest and Macau to see if I likewise sense any lessening of the bullish momentum I see in MGM. As a result of this review, I have concluded my price target of $40 for MGM by Q2 2018 or before will remain in place. While its relatively small, I should note here that the new Selz Fund has initiated a position in MGM of 295,000 shares valued at $9.61m. Its rationale agrees with my own, namely that the catalysts remain in place and provide a case for plenty of runway ahead.

A quick check of institutional activity revealed the following:

228 holders increased positions to 80,071,800 shares.

213 holders decreased positions by 60,081,007 shares.

54 holders held their positions, representing 303,565,833 shares. 76 new positions totaling 49,288,809 shares vs. 57 sold out, representing 14,977,318 shares.

Clearly, there has been no massive run to the exits following the Las Vegas shooting by institutions sitting on huge positions. There are just the everyday trades by hedgies, reflecting what their algorithms tell them as part of the normal course of timing and profit-taking or conviction levels by their research departments.

MGM: A Quick Capsule

Price at writing: $30.17

52-week range: $25.15 to $34.65

Market cap: $17.365b

P/E (ttm): 17.87

EPS (ttm): $1.89

Dividend and yield: $0.44 (1.48%).

Consensus one-year target beginning to slip $37.14, reduced by some already to $33

Our take: Ex-recent events, I see MGM right now at a good entry point against our price target of $40.

There are several catalysts still in place that are undeniably bullish. One, Las Vegas visitation will sustain forecasts to exceed the 2016 levels noted above. Controlling more than half of the inventory of the strip's 160,000 some-odd rooms, MGM remains well-positioned to sustain its gaming and non-gaming revenue stream through 2019 -- at least until new supply anticipated after 2020, with the arrival of Genting's mega Asian-themed strip property.

Two, MGM's National Harbor Maryland Property continues to race ahead, bludgeoning competitors by both generating new visitation and cannibalizing existing properties' gaming revenues. The $1.4b property will add anywhere from $170m to $190m in EBITDA to the parent company in 2017.

Three, MGM's new Macau entry at the Cotai, now scheduled to open in Q2 2018, is largely aimed at the mass segment. It should garner, in our view, anywhere from a 4.6% to 5% market share in 2018 and then move to above 6% in 2019. This assumes it will receive official authorization for 200 tables for the new property. There is not yet any VIP junket program to speak of in place.

The focus will be on mass. It sits next door to the runaway success Wynn Palace. The property will bring a much-needed supply of 1,400 rooms into the market. These two new must-see properties will create a critical cross-walk, free business mass visitation pattern that is a proven reality in the casino business. Initially, there will be some cannibalization between them, but once the net footfall to the area sharply increases both will benefit. MGM will contribute new mass visitation to Wynn Palace and WP will contribute some premium mass shot takers to MGM. The net result over the next 90 days: more total GGR, or gross gaming revenue, for both.

While the delayed opening could run costs up by $100 million, we believe there will be a positive offset by the property's debut in the late spring when the GGR growth continues and is sustained. Based on our own internal metrics, we have estimated that the $31.b MGM Cotai's average per table yield per day should run between $30,000 and $39,000 -- assuming overall GGR market recovery growth continues in the double digits through the next 120 days. MGM estimates its expenses will run around $1 million a day, a number we think is a bit optimistic, but realistic. On that basis, we think the property could throw off around $290m to $295m in EBITDA for 2018 and reach $400m in 2019.

Four, people will shortly be voting in Japan in a snap election called by Prime Minister Abe. The current polls indicate his party is in the lead. If he wins, sped up attention to the stalled enabling legislation for casinos will put the probable awarding of licenses on the docket by mid-2018. All of our colleagues in Japan believe that MGM's odds of snagging one of the treasured licenses for an IR to be among the best, up there with Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) and Wynn Reorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN). If it does win, expect a big bang to the shares as that market is currently estimated at being worth anywhere from $25b to $30b annually.

Five, Atlantic City's Borgata, the town's leading revenue producer, is now 100% owned by MGM. It adds to the company's East Coast presence that runs from the projected MGM development in Springfield, Mass., to Atlantic City and down to National Harbor, Md.

Six, this Dec. 4, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the New Jersey sports betting case. Should that state view prevail -- i.e, that it is the prerogative of the states, not the federal government, to legalize sports betting -- that will be a catalyst for the industry, and MGM in particular. MGM has gone on the record as prepared to rapidly expand its presence in online casino and sports wagering.

We have been critical in the past of MGM's lack of focus and knee-jerk reaction to every development toward the legalization of gambling all over the globe. We also chided management during 2015 for its fuzzy grasp on a business model and vehicle to unlock shareholder value. However, since then, MGM has gotten its act together on most fronts and is performing well. It still needs to address its leverage issues, but it has aggressively gone after cost cuts, created its MGM Growth Properties REIT (NYSE:MGP), and expanded its entertainment footprint considerably.

We think MGM thinks of itself now as a broad-based entertainment/hospitality company, not a casino operator per se. There is a bit of magical thinking in that notion. All casino hotels, regardless of the powerful surge in non-gaming revenue, will still live or die on the viability of their table games and slot machines for the sweet spot segment of the consumer gaming market, which is outside the millennial demo. The average age of casino visitors, according to studies by the American Gaming Association, is around 45. And eyeball any casino floor at peak times of the week and you'll see more grey and greying heads than any other hue. Yet we see MGM expanding to encompass the entire leisure spectrum against its share price of $30. It's undeniable that, in our view at least, notwithstanding the current spate of downgrades, it is undervalued.

Author Note: All my gaming stocks are held in a blind trust for my family in order to avoid potential conflicts of interest with casino clients past, present and future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.