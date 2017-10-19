Is It Time To Take Profits On Johnson & Johnson?

I know some of you are likely going to aghast by this headline. But, it's almost Halloween, so I'm alright with that. I know that many investors view Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), with its world class balance sheet, and its unreliably reliable dividend, as the cornerstone of their portfolio. This company have been generating massive wealth for shareholders for over half a century. Heck, this company has generated a great deal of wealth for me. I've been building a position in JNJ for years. Currently, my cost basis is $103.55, meaning that I'm up nearly 36%, plus years' worth of dividends.

Contrary to what I know some DGI investors here at Seeking Alpha believe, I don't really believe there are buy and forget stocks in the market. I think investors should always monitor their holdings. However, if there was ever a stock that someone could buy, stash away, and not think about while sleeping like a baby at night, I admit that it would probably be JNJ.

Obviously, JNJ is a wonderful company. You'll never hear me say otherwise. With all of this being said, you're probably wondering why I'm writing about potentially cashing in on shares. Well, that's because after its recent run-up, JNJ is trading at its highest valuation since 2005.

Take a look at this F.A.S.T. Graph. You'll see that JNJ's share price is above the blue line, representing its long-term "normal" P/E ratio for the first time since 2005. It's obvious that the market has grown more comfortable placing a high premium on JNJ shares over recent years, though I'm not quite sure if the company deserves to be trading at ~20x earnings with current year sales and EPS guidance coming in at 5.5-6% growth and 7.3-8% growth, respectively.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

When stocks hit valuations that they haven't touched in over a decade, I take notice. Sometimes, these new premiums are warranted. Sometimes a business has changed in some sort significant way that points towards future growth that will significantly be significantly higher than past returns. Unfortunately, I don't think this is the case for Johnson & Johnson.

JNJ's recent earnings report showed double digit top-line growth. This is great. However, little of this growth was organic; it was primarily due to recent acquisitions.

In Q3, worldwide total sales came in at $19.7b during Q3, up 10.3% y/y. The market has been focusing on the impressive 15.4% worldwide sales growth from the company's Pharmaceutical segment. It's also worth noting that JNJ's other two segments posted y/y growth during Q3 as well. Consumer worldwide sales increased 2.9% y/y and Medical Devices worldwide sales increased 7.1%. International sales were greater than U.S. sales in all three divisions, aided by favorable FX. However, amidst all of these high growth figures, the company's operation growth during the recent quarter was only 3.8%, excluding M&A and divestitures.

Now, don't get me wrong, I'm happy to see top-line growth, even if it is only 3.8% on an ex-M&A basis. I think cash rich companies like JNJ should use their funds to acquire growth. JNJ's $30b acquisition of Actelion appears to be already effecting the top and bottom lines, which is exactly what shareholders should want to see. However, I don't think the market should overreact to these double digit increases which will be tough comps in a year once M&A is fully factored into y/y comparisons.

Potentially even more concerning to me, with regard to the stock's recent climb, is the fact that the share price has grown at a much faster rate than EPS. This is why the stock is trading at a premium not seen since the mid 2000's. JNJ is up over 22% YTD while the company is posting adjusted earnings that are 11% higher than Q316's results. And, if you're someone who focused primarily on GAAP results, you saw that JNJ's EPS didn't grow at all. Actually, it fell 11.9% y/y.

JNJ didn't even provide guidance on a GAAP basis in their Q3 earnings slides. DoctoRx published an interesting piece focused on JNJ's switch from GAAP to non-GAAP reporting yesterday. He is concerned about this, as am I. I'm not saying that the company is attempting to dupe shareholders, but I also don't think the stock should be roaring based upon potentially unsustainable top and bottom line growth levels.

Source: JNJ Q3 Slides, Page 8

Because of JNJ's 22% YTD performance, the company's dividend yield has fallen to ~2.4%. Historically, I've always targeted JNJ when the yield was much closer to 3%. 2.4% remains much higher than the 10-year bond, though I know it's also lower than the threshold that many income oriented investors set for themselves. One of the reasons that I'm thinking about potentially trimming JNJ is because of this low yield in the present. At $140/share, JNJ isn't paying me a whole lot to stick around, risking my capital at these high premiums.

What's more, the company's most recent dividend increase was only 5%, lower than the company's long-term, double digit dividend CAGR. Looking at this F.A.S.T. graph, you'll see that JNJ's dividend growth has been slowing over time.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

JNJ's market cap has grown to over $380b and this sort of slow down should be expected from a mature company. I don't see JNJ returning to double digit dividend growth anytime soon (if ever). I think investors should expect future dividend increases to be in-line with EPS growth due to the company's payout ratio that is ~47% based upon 2017 adjusted EPS guidance (remember, this payout ratio will likely be much higher based upon year end GAAP results.

I think JNJ's dividend is about as safe as they come. However, I'm not exactly excited about a 2.4% yield that is only growing 5%. Sure, this beats inflation, so if that's your only goal in the markets, then JNJ is the stock for you. However, I look for a company's dividend yield + expected annual dividend increases to = ~10%. JNJ is falling short of this figure now that the yield has fallen due to share price appreciation.

So, what do you think? Does trimming back on my JNJ stake at these levels make sense? Right now I'm not overly tempted to do so, but I am considering it. As a value investor, I feel compelled to do so.

I understand that JNJ is a wonderful defensive holding, but I am concerned that the stock has become overvalued and therefore, future expected returns from these levels aren't very attractive. I think a ~17x multiple of JNJ is fair when factoring the company's dividend, balance sheet, and growth. Using this multiple, we see that based upon average analyst estimates for EPS growth looking out a few years, I should expect an annual return of less than 4% through the end of 2020. Frankly put, I hope to achieve higher returns than this in the markets.



Source: F.A.S.T. Graph

I know many of you won't even consider selling JNJ, calling it market timing, trading, or worse. That's great, but I typically don't think it's a great idea to become married to a stock, no matter how impressive its history is. I'm much more interested in hearing from those who're willing to keep an open mind when looking at the company's fundamentals relative to its future growth prospects. I worry that the margin of safety is gone from the stock with the risk/reward being much less attractive than it was 20 or so dollars ago.

I'm looking forward to the discussion below. Until next time, best wishes all!

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.