Bulk Shipping's Exciting Outlook

There has been a lot of attention given to shipping names on Seeking Alpha, but hardly any mention of bulk shipping companies (at least not legitimate ones). This is remarkable, because there are quite a lot of them and most have been stellar performers during the past year. I think this is because the sector has been in severe distress for no less than seven years, has performed very weakly, and currently pays no dividends. I however believe the outlook is very promising for this sector and performances of these firms should materially improve going forward. These improvements should result in installation of dividends in 2018. I believe there is significant upside for bulk shippers, especially in a booming economy. In this article I first present a macro view on bulk shipping and then I will highlight my personal number one investment idea in this sector next week.

Dry bulk ships are used to ship goods that can be transported in bulk. The most important bulk trades are iron ore and coal, but there are many more cargoes as shown below.

Companies with exposure to dry bulk include Diana Shipping, Inc. (NYSE:DSX), DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS), Eagle Bulk (NASDAQ:EGLE), Genco Shipping (NYSE:GNK), Golden Ocean Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOGL), Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NM), Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM), Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT), Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB), Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) and Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL).

BDI History

The Baltic Dry Index (“BDI”) is the most commonly used benchmark for dry bulk spot shipping rates. It is an index combining several spot shipping rates for different bulk ship sizes. A common interpretation error is to use this index as a proxy for shipping, but it has nothing to do with other shipping sectors like containers, tankers or LNG shipping.

The picture above shows a five year history of the BDI. The current level is about 1550, which is a 3 year high. The graph clearly shows some seasonality with October-November usually peak periods and Q1 a weak season. My interpretation of the BDI is that things are certainly improving for this shipping sector. It should be noted however that a BDI at 1550 is hardly a reason to celebrate, at current shipping rates most companies only make small positive earnings. Basically, this full five year period is full of abysmal (mostly loss-making) shipping rates. In this article, I will make the case that I expect much better times ahead.

The graphs above show the Time Charter equivalent ("TCE") spot rates earned in 2016 (light blue) and 2017 (dark blue) for two separate classes of bulk vessels. On top, the large capesize vessels, usually used for iron ore and sometimes long haul coal trading. In the middle it shows the much smaller supramax class (roughly 1/3th the capacity of a capesize) which is used for a wide variety of trades. I take from these graphs that 2017 has shown very positive and consistent year on year performances for virtually all of the year. The 2016 bar was set extremely low, but I believe these clear improvements are just the start.

Global Macro Outlook

There are recently a lot of indications of healthy and improving global economic growth. These have direct positive effects on dry bulk shipping. Other global macro themes which support the positive bulk shipping outlook include President Trump’s focus on large infrastructure projects and the Chinese One Belt One Road project, which will require a lot of steel and infrastructure investments. China is the world's largest steel producer and they reported a 5.3% higher steel output between January and August compared to the same period in 2016. I'm assuming that the global macro picture is already known and will therefore focus on some bulk specifics.

A third major positive global development is president Trumps efforts to reduce trade balances with multiple countries around the world, not in the least China. The most logical solution is incentivising US energy (coal/gas/oil) and agricultural exports. Virtually all export destinations from the US are very long seaborn trade hauls, so any increase in US exports are highly supportive for shipping.

Darren McCammon from "Cash flow Kingdom" is doing a full set of articles around the global theme of a very bullish current global economy. Darren lists a couple of indicators that highlight the this heating of the economy. (Bulk) Shipping in obviously highly related to economic growth so these are all very good signs for the near future.

Positive Employment Trends: In spite of a hurricane-caused drop in employment, there is much positive news in the most recent report, especially the continuing rise in employment rates for prime-age workers, a 3%+ increase in wages, and a household survey which points to future unemployment rate lows. Increasing Fed Confidence: The Fed has recently raised the Fed Funds rate, and recently starting to unwind their huge bond portfolio. Since these actions tend to slow down the economy, the Fed would not be considering them if they didn’t think we could handle it. In essence, Fed actions are a strong statement that they see ongoing US economic strength from other sources. We are no longer on Fed life support. S&P 500 Earnings: Two-thirds of major companies beat analyst revenue estimates and had double digit earnings growth in Q2 (this last happened in 2011). 54 of these companies raised Q3 revenue guidance, the highest level since FactSet started compiling the data in 2006. Improving Manufacturing Sentiment: the ISM Purchasing Managers index is breaking to new 10-year highs as shown below. Strong Retail Sales: According to US Census Data, US Retail sales are doing well, including the much-maligned Brick and Mortar Strong Consumer Confidence: consumer confidence is sky-rocketing, with recent surveys showing a 13-year high. This bodes well for retail sales into the Holiday season and further into 2018, which will directly fuel increased imports and global trade. Global Economic Growth: There finally appears to be global developed economy growth as evidenced by: US improvements already mentioned

The IMF is predicting 3.6% growth this year and 3.7% growth next year. The best growth rates in the last 7 years. They are also predicting a 4.2% increase in global trade, the best in 6 years.

Increasing container ship lease rates along with global trade growth

Europe’s confidence index surging to 113, the highest in a decade

Japans confidence index surging to +22, also its highest in a decade

Dry Bulk Macro Outlook



The demand for bulk shipping has grown very impressively in the recent past as shown in the chart below.

The bars in the graph represent the total demand for bulk shipping in billions of metric tonnes. Between 2010 and Q2-17, the demand for bulk shipping increased from slightly over 800 million metric tonnes to almost 1.1 billion metric tonnes. The lines show the demand increases for specific cargoes. I will go into the outlook for each of these specifically.

Iron Ore

The first picture in this article shows that the most important bulk shipping good is iron ore with a 29% market share. Iron ore is most commonly shipped over long distance routes on very large bulk vessels (capesize and larger). The vast majority of the global iron ore demand is coming from China and the main exporters of iron ore are Australia and Brazil. The near-term outlook for shipping demand growth is very positive for iron ore as illustrated below.

Key to the iron ore shipping outlook is the large increase of supply over the next couple of years. Even more positive is that the main source of this extra supply is Brazil. The vast majority of the world’s iron ore ends up in China and Brazil-to-China is just about the longest shipping route we can find. Therefore, shipping tonne-mile demand, which is what we most care about for shipping rate changes, is likely to increase significantly.

Most of the increases of Brazilian iron ore production comes from Vale's S11D project, which is the development of the world's largest iron ore mine. This very impressive project slowly started production in December 2016 and the first ore was loaded in January 2017. During 2018 Vale will complete this huge project and quickly ramp up production. Another interesting detail of this project is the very high-quality ore that they mine. The BHP and Roy Hill production expansion plans are Australian projects, also very good for shipping demand, but of course this is much shorter round trip to China. I believe iron ore will be a very positive demand growth contributor in the near term.

On top of the already impressive iron ore production growth, there is also the potential of a restart of the Brazilian Samarco iron ore mine. In november 2015 a terrible disaster happened in Brazil when the Dam of this iron ore broke. This mine is a joint venture between BHP Biliton and Vale and might restart production at the end of 2018 or 2019. If it restarts production it would be a major help for bulk shipping, as more Brazilian iron ore production likely will be exported to China.

This month's iron ore imports into China data just came in (13 Oct), sometimes a picture a worth a thousand words.

James Catlin is an analyst working on shipping macro issues at Value Investors Edge ("VIE") here on Seeking Alpha (led by J Mintzmyer). I am a long time member and can really recommend the service for investors interested in shipping. James recently published a full article on the outlook of iron ore shipping with more details discussed.

Bauxite

Bauxite is a related steel making commodity and is used for the production of aluminium. Again, the vast majority of the global aluminium production is done in China.

I highlighted the relevant bauxite production outlook with green. Production of Bauxite is set to increase nicely in Australia, Brazil and Guinea (Western Africa), while domestic Chinese production (blue underscore) is only showing very modest increases. Again, nice production increases in countries with long-haul shipping routes towards China and only modest production growth in China itself, highly suggest that bauxite will add significantly to bulk shipping tonne-mile demand growth.

Coal

The next most important commodity for bulk shipping is coal with a 23% market share. Coal demand can be separated into demand for the generation of electricity and the use for steel making. For steel making, companies usually use higher quality coal which is called coking coal. The outlook for coal shipping is often debated and somewhat murkier topic.

The graph shows the development of shipping ton miles for coal, in other words demand for bulk shipping from coal. It has showed very impressive growth trough 2014, mainly due to quickly increasing demand from China, but has been levelling off the last couple of years due to more focus on the environmental impacts of coal.

The graph above shows the annual change in steel production. 2015 showed a slowdown of steel production and this correlates closely to the levelling (or even declining) coal demand in those years. During 2016 and 2017, the production of steel started increasing again.

The graphs above show the development of Chinese electricity output. As the economy grows, so does the required amount of electricity. The bottom bar chart shows the source of this electricity. It shows that the market share of coal production is slowly decreasing in China, and with the focus on smog and clean air in China, I expect the market share of coal to continue to decline. But since the electricity output is steadily increasing, a lower market share of a bigger pie, doesn't have to mean reduced demand.

Flight to Quality in China

With the outbreaks of extreme smog during winter months and ongoing highly polluted air in many cities in China, there has been a lot of focus from the government on improving the environment. The main polluters in China are the steel and electricity facilities, so they are under increasing scrutiny. This is a major story developing for bulk shipping.

This situation applies to both coal and iron. The above is an example of the effects of the Chinese government policies. It shows the spread between high and low-quality iron ore, a spread that is quickly growing. Similar graphs can be made for the price differences of low and high-quality coal.

This is very relevant for bulk shipping demand, as a lot of the iron ore and coal that is produced inside and in countries close by China are generally of low quality. This is not a result from bad mining practices that can be improved over time, but of lower quality natural deposits (less iron content / less energetic coal ). To combat air pollution, China is using less of its domestically produced coal and iron (often transported by trains instead of ships) as well as reducing low quality imports from near haul Indonesia and North Korea (as well as accepting more strict trade sanctions on NK). For iron ore, high quality is usually produced in Australia and Brazil and for coal it is mostly from Australia and to a lesser extent the USA. This is a positive development for bulk shipping demand due to increased shipping distances around the world.

Agricultural Products

The final group of bulk commodities that I would like to discuss are agricultural products. Grains are a significant component of dry bulk shipping. Soybeans, sugar, wheats, and corn and many more are frequently being shipped on dry bulk carriers. Grains contribute about 10% of the global bulk shipping demand, fertilisers about 3%, Sugar about 1% and other agricultural products together about 3% more. Collectively this group of commodities make up roughly 17% of bulk shipping demand.

The picture above shows the number of ton-miles, a fancy word for shipping demand, for grain. There clearly is a very reliable and positive growth in the trade of grain. For example, It takes 12 pounds of grain to produce 1 pound of beef. Intuitively, continued growth in grain trade seems very logical as population growth and increasing average income in Asia/Africa should continue.

An interesting aspect of the agricultural trade is that much of the increases in global production can be found in South-America and North America. Most of the growth in demand can be pinpointed in Asia. Again, as previously highlighted, these are very long-haul bulk shipping trades that are showing healthy growth rates.

Dry Bulk Vessel Supply and Order Book

In the section above, I spent quite some time explaining why I expect continued healthy growth in demand for bulk shipping. The next leg of the bulk macro picture is the amounts of vessels available to carry these goods.

Earlier in this report, I discussed that bulk shipping have been very bad business the past five years with very low BDI readings. Next, I showed that demand for bulk shipping has been increasing very quickly. These two observations might seem to contrast. But when you take the time to digest the graph above, it all becomes clear.

In 2000, the global bulk fleet was less than 100 million dead weight tonnes (“MDWT”). This has grown to roughly 800 MDWT by the end of 2017. A 8-fold increase in 17 years. The yellow line in the graph shows the increase of the global bulk fleet as a percentage of the active fleet. Huge over-ordering of new bulk vessels during the booming 2005-2008 years resulted in massive fleet growth in the following years. After a large number of years with very bad bulk shipping rates, ordering finally ground to a low and the current outlook for new vessel deliveries is minimal.

It is interesting to see that 2017 is still showing a fleet growth of 6%, yet the BDI has been steadily improving this year. Despite the fleet growth, the market still tightened. For 2018, there is a fleet growth expected of 3%, and for 2019 of 2%. A small critical note would be that the fleet did not grow by the full 6% in 2017 due to heavy order slippage and scrapping of older vessels, but it is very clear that the fleet has recently grown much faster than it is set to do during the next years.

New build ordering has recently been picking up a bit again as prospects for bulk shipping are quickly improving. So, the ordering has been moderate relative to the large size of the global bulk shipping fleet, but this is something to keep monitoring closely. The good news is that almost all of the recent new build orders have delivery dates for the second half of 2019 or later. The small fleet growth of 2018 is set in stone, as is most of the first half of 2019.

It is important to realise that these fleet growth figures assume no scrapping, delays, or other slippage. In reality, a lot of the new build order book will not be delivered on time. In the GNK presentation listed above, they estimate that current slippage is approximately 35%.

To further add to this point, GOGL breaks down the current orderbook. Due to the recent weak bulk markets and the crisis in the shipbuilding industry, shipbuilders haven't even commenced building a large portion of the 2018 order book. This guarantees a relatively high slippage of the order book going forward. So in reality, the 3% 2018 orderbook will result in even less growth.

Another factor that will bring down the net fleet growth is scrapping of old ships. A decent part (or at least a decent part in relation with the current low order book) of the global bulk fleet is older than 20-years (red in the bars top left). Scrap steel prices have been going up this year, currently hovering around $400/LDT, which should incentivise further scrapping. A large part of the old capesize vessels are very-large ore carriers (“VLOC”), which were designed from converted single hull oil tankers in the 1990s. After the sinking of one of these last March, owners are under a lot of pressure to scrap these old vessels. In fact, a couple of weeks ago the first two of these were sold for demolition and there are more than 40 similar vessels around. This is significant as these VLOCs are very big, over 1,5 times the size of a capesize. Most insiders believe that a large portion of the large bulk vessels on the order book are replacement vessels for these VLOCs.

There are also two new regulations that will further incentivise scrapping going forward. The ballast water treatment and the sulphur cap fuel rules. Both of these sets of new regulation will make old vessels less efficient than modern vessels and will require sizable investments in new equipment. These investments won't be justifiable for many of the older vessels, so the more vessels will be scrapped. James Catlin recently wrote an outstanding article on this, focussing on oil tankers. But all the new regulations will also apply towards bulkers. In the section "Regulations," he thoroughly describes the changes. For people not up to speed on these large maritime changes, I suggest reading that section.

All together, the GOGL graph shows that the global bulk fleet will only grow 3% in 2018 and 2% in 2019. While new orders can still be added to the second half of 2019, it is now set in stone that the fleet will grow very slow for at least the next 30 months. In reality, delays, non-delivery, slippage and the scrapping of old vessels will result in even less fleet growth. I believe the net fleet growth might only be roughly 1% per year for the next 30 months. When you combine very little fleet growth with a good outlook for bulk shipping demand, it draws a clear picture of significantly improving market balance going forward. Spot shipping rates are very inelastic.

For example, 19 cargoes and 20 ships can make a terrible market, but 20 cargoes and 19 ships make a great one. This is because the shipping coast usually is a very small part of the cost of a commodity, so a buyer of bulks is not panicking if the shipping costs rise. I believe we are set for some very nice years ahead for dry bulk shipping with solid profitability.

This part of the article about the current dry bulk fleet as well as the order book, could have been much longer. But alternatively I have decided to discuss the main highlights and leave the details untouched. For unparalleled analysis and details on the current fleet and the open order book, I highly recommend reading James Catlin's recent dry bulk supply article.

Risks to the Thesis

I highlight three main risks that could derail the bulk shipping market.

The first one is dependency on China, and to a lesser degree to Brazil. A very large portion of bulk shipping demand comes from China. If their economy crashes or the government issues unfavourable regulation, this would crash the bulk market. Examples of unfavourable regulation include incentivising domestic coal/iron ore production (despite the lower quality and more air pollution), a slowdown of infrastructure investments, or the initiation of trade wars. However, further Chinese regulation is also a ‘risk’ to the upside. If the Chinese decide to further encourage higher quality imports, initiate additional huge building projects, or implement other supportive measures, shipping demand could improve from here.

Brazil is a quickly growing exporter in many main bulk commodities like iron ore, bauxite, and soy beans. This is a major driver for bulk shipping, as the distance to the main client, China, is far. Unrest in Brazil that limits this export growth could be a potential black swan event.

The second main risk worth discussing is over-ordering of new vessels. In the the last couple of months, dry bulk ordering has picked up steam. This can be explained positively: "ship owners share my positive sentiment", or negatively "they fall for the common error of over ordering again". The positive thing is that almost all recent ordering has been for very late-2019 deliveries, so the market should be clear for the next couple of years. However, the equity markets can be forward looking. This is certainly an aspect that I plan to continue to monitor closely.

The final risk I would like to discuss is the seasonality of the market. From December onwards until the end of the first quarter, the bulk market is usually weaker. Even though this is a yearly event, markets might still trade bulk equities down a bit, because the BDI declines. One additional factor this year is that the seasonality might be worse due to Chinese limitations on steel production. The air smog is worst in the winter time and China attempt to avoid the massive smog outbreaks of recent years by temporary limiting their heavy industry production. I am not too worried about this effect as it will be temporary, it should also heavily incentivise high quality imports instead of local lower quality coal and ore, and even if bulk shipping is temporarily affected, it should also lead to massive inventory drawdowns and very high utilisation when the limitations are lifted again.

Conclusion

I believe the stars are finally aligning for dry bulk shipping. I project very healthy bulk shipping demand growth combined with very limited fleet growth. Together this should lead to a much tighter market balance and much improved shipping rates.

I personally have an outsized exposure to bulk shipping companies. I am long GNK, SALT, SBLK and NMM for basket approach. One position is the largest and the one I think currently offers the best risk return profile. I will follow up this macro bulk article with a micro dive into this company, stay tuned!

I am a member of both J Mintzmyer's "Value Investors Edge" and Darren McCammon's "Cash Flow Kingdom". As the in dept knowledge from both of these investment groups have helped me write the article above, I decided to first share these within these platforms before bringing them public.

