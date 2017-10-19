Prologis Inc: This Industry Titan Keeps Getting Better

The REIT is benefiting from strong market fundamentals, particularly in the US where rent growth and occupancy levels have been strong.

Prologis Inc. (PLD) already dominates the industrial REITs space, and its recently released quarterly results show that it is getting even better. I believe the San Francisco, California - based company looks well positioned to continue growing its earnings and funds from operations well into the future.

Industry titan

Prologis is the world's largest industrial REIT that acquires, owns, develops and manages logistics properties in some of the world's highest growth markets. The company has a massive real estate portfolio that totals around 687 million square feet in 19 countries, of which 55%, or 379 million square feet, is located in the US while the rest is located in international markets. The company, unlike most of its US-based industrial REIT peers, also has significant exposure to many lucrative international markets that have strong supply-demand fundamentals, such as Germany and China.

In addition to this, what I also like about Prologis is that the company develops industrial properties from scratch by actually building warehouses, which is in stark contrast to most of its rivals who mainly acquire fully developed properties. Thanks to this approach, Prologis generates superior rental returns and added value for shareholders from development starts.

Prologis also has a diverse client base of 5,200 tenants. Consequently, the company does not rely heavily on any single tenant. Its top customer is Amazon which accounts for 3.1% of the rental revenue and 2.3% of the total square footage. Overall, its top 10 tenants, which includes DHL (OTCPK:DPSGY), XPO Logistics (XPO), Home Depot (HD), and Wal-Mart (WMT), account for just 12.7% of the rental revenue and 11.3% of the total square footage.

Great quarterly results

Prologis is already an industry titan, and I believe its recently released quarterly results demonstrate that by consistently growing earnings and fund from operations, and maintaining strong occupancy levels while further strengthening an already rock solid balance sheet, the REIT is getting even better.

For the third quarter of 2017, Prologis posted 4.1% increase in net effective same-store NOI (PLD's share), which was fueled entirely by releasing spreads and 6% growth in the US. Cash same-store NOI rose 6.1%, led by 8% growth in the US. This fueled an increase in core FFO from $0.59 per share a year earlier to $0.67 per share, on a promote-neutral basis. The core FFO from the company's key real estate operations (as opposed to the smaller Strategic Capital segment) increased from $0.55 per share in Q3-2016 to $0.62 per share.

Prologis has been pushing rents higher to improve lease economics and has been reporting strong levels of net effective rent change in the US on a rollover basis. For the third quarter, the net effective rent change came in at strong 22.7%, led by a blowout performance in the US where the company witnessed a record 31.9% increase. This also marked the seventh consecutive quarter of more than 20% rent change in the US.

But what I like about Prologis is that it has also been successful in maintaining decent levels of global occupancy of 96% or higher, led by the US, and this trend continued in the third quarter, even though it has been pushing rents higher. At the end of the third quarter, the global occupancy was at 96.3%, driven by a strong 97.2% occupancy in the US which rose by 40 basis points from a year earlier. The company leased 40.67 million square feet in the third quarter.

Moreover, Prologis is known for being in great financial health, which is evident from the fact that it carries one of the best credit ratings in the industry - rated A3 by Moody's and A- by Standard & Poor's. It has managed to further improve its balance sheet by reducing its key leverage metrics. For the third quarter, the company's debt-to-gross-market-cap ratio clocked in at 23.9%, down from 27.4% in Q2-2017, while the debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA ratio came in at 4.33x, down from 4.94x in the previous quarter.

More growth ahead

I believe Prologis is well positioned to continue improving its NOI, FFO while maintaining strong occupancy levels. The company, like most industrial REITs, is benefiting from strong levels of consumption in general and the surge of e-commerce in particular that has increased the demand for warehouse space. Typically, an online retailer requires three times greater warehouse space than a comparable brick-and-mortar retailer, as per analysts' estimates. Moreover, tenants don't just want any warehouse. Rather, they look for high-quality logistics facilities that are located close to major markets, and that's given Prologis a major advantage since the REIT runs such warehouses near primary population centers.

During the recently held conference call for the third quarter, Prologis management reminded investors that business conditions in its primary market - the US - "remain excellent." The demand continues to grow faster than the supply, thanks in part to weaker-than-expected levels of development starts. The scarcity of land and skilled labor for the construction of well-located warehouses is turning out to be a major barrier for new entrants. In this environment, the market rent is climbing faster than expected.

This, however, isn't just a rosy outlook. Prologis has backed its positive commentary with a solid quarterly performance, as discussed earlier. Prologis expects to grow its FFO per share from $2.57 to the range of $2.79 to $2.81 which will be backed by 4.75% to 5.25% same-store NOI growth. I think that the REIT is well-positioned to not only achieve this year's targets but also continue growing in the foreseeable future.

Prologis has identified that its in-place rents are below market by 14% globally and 18% in the US, which means that there is significant room for rent growth. That can power the company's NOI and FFO growth in the coming years. Also, Prologis has solid liquidity of roughly $4 billion, an additional $3.4 billion available from internal sources and access to cheap credit thanks to its strong credit rating. This gives Prologis ample firepower to fund its future growth in the coming years through continued investment in the project pipeline. The increase in NOI and FFO will justify dividend growth.

Is it a buy?

Prologis stock has risen almost 24% this year, easily outperforming the S&P-500 and the REITs sector, as measured by Vanguard REIT Index ETF (VNQ), which have posted gains of 14.4% and 2.2% for the same period respectively. I believe Prologis stock will continue to do well on the back of solid earnings and FFO growth, but, like most high-quality names, it is expensive. The company's shares are priced more than 23x this year's FFO estimate, which makes it more expensive than most of its industrial peers, such as PS Business Parks (PSB), First Industrial Realty Trust (FR), Gramercy Property Trust (GPT), and Liberty Property Trust (LPT), who are all priced 20x FFO per share or lower. In addition to this, following the rally, Prologis now offers a dividend yield of just 2.69%, which is substantially lower than the REIT sector average of 3.86%.

Therefore, I believe the stock is currently a hold. Investors who already own this stock should sit back and enjoy the returns while others should wait for a pullback and consider buying once the stock's valuation lines up with the industry's average.

