Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (GMKYY) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTC:GMKYY) Q3 2017 Earnings Call October 19, 2017 11:30 AM ET

Executives

Raul Cavazos - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Isabella Simonato - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Luca Cipiccia - Goldman Sachs

Lorraine Quoirez - UBS

Felipe Ucros - Scotiabank

Alex Robarts - Citi

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to our host Mr. Raul Cavazos, Gruma's Chief Financial Officer, please go ahead sir.

Raul Cavazos

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. During this quarter, we continue to spend on solid EBITDA margins, despite a negative impacts arising from the [Inaudible] in the U.S. and to a lesser extent from minor effects from the earthquakes in Mexico.

This comes on the back of continues volume growth at GIMSA as well as margin improvements in Europe. We also competed a very [Inaudible] transaction for Gruma this quarter by buying back the minority stakes of GIMSA and the remaining stakes are some of GIMSA’s plans, with an environment of around $220 million.

In terms of operations, volumes were flat reflecting Europe at GIMSA, a stable performance of Gruma USA and declines of Gruma Centroamérica and Gruma Europe.

Net sales were flat also, despite the effects of the peso appreciation on the US operations, things with price increases and volume growth at GIMSA in a better sales mix at Gruma USA.

EBITDA was essentially flat of [Inaudible] the net impact of the [Inaudible] and earthquakes but EBITDA margin improved slightly to 16.4% at [Inaudible] for Gruma.

Our net comprehensive financing cost was in MXN63 million, reflecting higher financial expenses due to higher debt related to the purchase of GIMSA [Inaudible] but also higher financial income rising from recovered tax on assets from [Inaudible].

The income tax rate was 26.3% benefited by the use of tax-loss carryforwards on the receipts of dividends from Gruma USA.

Majority net income was MXN1.7 billion or 8% higher, due mainly to higher ownership of GIMSA following the purchase of GIMSA’s public stake.

Our financial structures, is structure remains sound. Debt increased by $311 million in connection with a [Inaudible] public stake and the minority stakes at GIMSA’s plants, as well – as well as for the working capital requirements in the CapEx program. Despite a debt increase of net debt EBITDA ratio is 1.4 times. There have been CapEx, we continue to invest in the tortilla plant in Dallas, Russia and Mexico and for the expansion of the flour plants in Florida, the Netherlands and the corn flower plant in Indiana.

Looking at the results of our major [Inaudible] at Gruma USA, our volume was flat [Inaudible] in Florida. Growth in tortilla business were driven by retail channels, while corn flour where sales volumes decrease 2% basically with a transfer of our customers [Inaudible].

Net sales increased 2% resulting from a change in the sales mix within the retails of [Inaudible] higher price SKUs. The EBITDA in the US increase 1% and EBITDA margin decline from 17.4% to 17.2%. We estimate that excluding the impacts of the [Inaudible] EBITDA margin will have grown 30 basis points. At GIMSA, sales volume grow 4% driven mainly by food service, the snack producers and exports to our US operations.

The net sales grew 8% due to price increases implemented by the end of last year and so volume growth. EBITDA increased 5% driven by growth in sales volume. EBITDA margin declined from 16.2% to - 16.2% from 16.7% due to extraordinary income related to [Inaudible] during the third quarter of 2016.

Gruma Europe sales volume decreased 9%, driven by corn [Inaudible] business mostly related to results in Turkey due to delays on corn input permits and lower sales in Ukraine related to the company decision to stop selling to acclaim due to cash flow issues. The tortilla business continue to role things to higher [Inaudible] arising from increased store coverage, increased consumption of kebabs particularly in Germany, and market share gains in Russia.

Net sales rose 1% benefiting from the change of sales mix toward the tortilla business and the strengthening of the European against the dollar. EBITDA margin improved 250 basis points to 9.8% derived primarily from production efficiencies at tortilla business, which resulted in lower cost of raw material, labor, and as well as from [Inaudible] productions particularly in the tortilla business.

At Gruma Centroamérica, sales volume decline 19% due mainly to extraordinary sales of corn last year, lower corn flour sales to government channels in Guatemala, and aggressive competition for corn flour.

Net sales declined 15% at the lower pace than sales volume to principally to price increases implemented in fourth quarter ’16 and a change in the sales mix toward tortilla, hearts of palm and snacks which enjoys higher prices than corn and corn flour. EBITDA decreased 28% and EBITDA margin 12% to 10.5% due to higher energy in raw material costs.

On the other subsidiaries and elimination line, EBITDA declined MXN44 million resulting from the peso appreciation effects.

With this, we conclude our remarks this morning. So at this point, we will turn the call over to [Inaudible] for the Q&A session. [Inaudible], could you please help us? [Inaudible]?

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you sir. [Operator Instructions] Our first question on the line comes from Isabella Simonato of Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Q - Isabella Simonato

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. I have two questions, first of all in the US. We understand there were some no [Inaudible] to enhance this quarter right, like the hurricane and still with some other cost related to Dallas. If we exclude both of the – both factors, is it possible first of all looking at volumes what would be the normal volume growth seen in the region in the quarter? And also, how much cost continue to impact, impact margins? And also in terms of America and Europe also talking about volume growth, in Centroamérica what sort of measures are you guys implementing to try to mitigate the strong competition that both mentioned in the release. And also in Europe, how much of the volume decline came from the delays on the corn import permits in Turkey and then how much was came from the stop selling to decline in Ukraine, if you could go, give us a little bit more color about those effects. Thank you.

Raul Cavazos

Sure, Isabella, thank you. Well, talking about the US operations let’s say without the effect [Inaudible] maybe the growth could be something about 2%, 3% in volumes particularly in the tortilla business. In the corn flour side it’s basically stable usually and then [Inaudible] it will be something in between and maybe also another 2% let’s say, it was could be something between 2% and 3% of the growth for Gruma Corp.

Talking about the Centroamérica and the European operations, let’s talk about a little bit about Centroamérica. In Centroamérica, we have several issues, one of them of course is the local competition we have of corn flour producer [Inaudible]. We’ve been competing also with [Inaudible], we’ve been basically preserving our market share in the area, we still have some little volumes, however because of these mix, we have a lower, let’s say sales price and that’s been [Inaudible] of the source. Of course, we are expecting that this [Inaudible] we’re continuing in the long-term but we are expecting this as long as we understand and they really have inventories of [Inaudible] they are operating in this – at this prices.

But once they [Inaudible] the inventories of the new cost, we are expecting that will increase the pricing sales and [Inaudible] the prices. They are not only competing the corn flour, they’re also competing in rice, they’re also competing wheat flour [Inaudible] but from outside we are making [Inaudible] and to compete in this [Inaudible] that’s why we’ve been the resource of the [Inaudible] will be lower because of the price mix lower to that [Inaudible] we’ve been launching in the Centroamérica.

Also we face an issue in Centroamérica, we used to provide some programs to [Inaudible] particularly in Guatemala, we already have with volumes as they [Inaudible] volume for corn flour. And this pushes all of us to be supplied on September but because of the political crisis, Guatemala is facing, having been delayed the quit of minister of finance and some of the ministers of Guatemala has been delayed a little bit the conclusion of this order. And we are expecting that it will be supplied during this month of October or during the first half of November, then we are expecting to improve a little bit [Inaudible] for the rest of the year.

In the case of European operations particularly in the Turkey and the Ukraine operations, it is been expected not in the concrete let’s say for Turkey but in [Inaudible] the most important volumes have been offset this year and have not been selling, is basically animal feeds of course, we have a little bit lower sales on wheat flour - on corn flour excuse me. But this is not the big volumes [Inaudible] because of the local corn in Turkey is too expensive, we will enable to, we were not able to make long-term agreement with our clients that we used to be in the, let’s say the [Inaudible] for them because we have not the certainty about the cause of the corn but recently the Turkey and the Turkish government has been approved 55,000 tons of corn imports that – and that will allow as to enter into this kind of agreements and because of that we are expecting the Turkish operation will improve as we speak, and basically now we are importing from some other countries with the cheaper corn. And now we are entering into these kind of midterm [Inaudible] with our clients.

In the Ukraine, particularly is a couple of clients on Egypt, Egypt is on a exchange control to get dollars. And because of the delays on receiving that payments of these client, we decided to stop and not to increase the receivables, we disguise but as soon as we receive some [Inaudible] payments we will resume the supply to this clients and that’s when we maybe [Inaudible] this month, by the end of this month or the beginning of November.

And another thing that it’s going to be important for Ukraine, we are entering into some agreement with a couple of big companies, and important companies, we are, I don’t know supplying to an important one with [Inaudible]. And the other is located in Africa and we are also supplying, we’re in the [Inaudible] for this company. And also we are expecting that Ukraine operations will improve in the short-term. So that’s what we can tell you about it.

Isabella Simonato

Great, thank you very much.

Raul Cavazos

Sure.

Operator

Our next question comes from Luca Cipiccia of Goldman Sachs.

Luca Cipiccia

Hi, good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. I have two follow-up, one on the Mexican performance, I think this is the second quarter in a row that you comment on stronger demand from the largest snack producer in Mexico. I was just curious to hear a bit more on this variable how relevant it’d be and is it just normal course of business, stronger demand or is there a stronger relationship or is there new product line, you know, any color you could add there could be useful just as I noticed that you’ve been coming about that for two quarters in sequence now.

And then secondly on Europe, maybe just a follow-up on the [Inaudible], if you could remind us, where do you think – where do you see profitability to get to in Europe overtime and do you know what timeframe? And also if you look at the different sort of markets within the European division, are you already there in some or in other words there is something that is very dilutive as compared to – to other markets that if you could share some, some comments there on different level of profitability within the region that would be great.

Raul Cavazos

Yeah, sure. Well, talking a little bit about the Mexico’s volume growth we’ve been facing, this is basically sustainable for the rest of the year. We have a strong relationship with our clients and we are supplying and we are entering into the central region of Mexico. We’ve been growing our volumes to – in this area particularly and we want to – we will stand this sales also to some other particular regions of the [Inaudible] to the use of corn flour, particularly in the [Inaudible].

Then what we can say is that it’s going to sustainable and it’s going to be in the same line let’s say the growth of volumes in GIMSA.

Talking a little bit about the European margins, what I can tell you is that, yes, we improved this part of the margins for the European operations. This became from the tortilla improvements on productivity, a better sales mix [Inaudible] which is more profitable for us. And we are in the way to even improve, let’s say, we’ve been improving from maybe 6% to 7% to 9% to 10% that’s going to be a station and we’re going to be there and, but we are expecting that eventually and maybe [Inaudible] we are following to try to get something between 12% or 14% EBITDA margins for these, for these division on an EBITDA level.

Luca Cipiccia

Okay, great. Thank you. Thank you very much.

Raul Cavazos

Sure, Luca.

Operator

Our next question comes from Lorraine Quoirez of UBS.

Lorraine Quoirez

And I think you did you mention as far as our third quarter performance was concerned that it was in line to meet your full year targets and you’ve given us some targets for the year of margins still improving in the US and declining about 50 basis points in Mexico. So, just looking at your nine months results, I just wanted to get a sense, I mean the fourth quarter will be have to be relatively strong to hit those US and Mexico margin targets that you’ve given us. Is that the case, meaning you’re still comfortable with the plus 50 and the down 50 in the US and Mexico for this year?

Raul Cavazos

Yeah, well, let me tell you Lorraine, and because of the [Inaudible] in the states and in some minor roles in Mexico because of the earthquakes, we are expecting to – we are expecting to have an improvements on to sourcing Gruma USA compared with last year but this is going to be not instead of 50 basis point we were talking throughout the year, it’s going to be something between 20 to 30 basis points.

In Mexico it’s going to be there and then we talk a little bit about the consolidated EBITDA margins, it will be 20 flat or no more than 10 basis points higher than last year. But for this year, we are expecting to improve this margin, but for this year, we are not be able to increase the guidance we give you [Inaudible] to the beginning of this year.

Lorraine Quoirez

Okay. And if I could just ask a follow-up on that, then looking towards next year and I think you’ve done a great job in the US and there has been these one-off items that affecting your business. I mean looking at the improved sales mix and what you’re doing in the United States, is the potential – and I know you’ve talked about getting to his higher teen margin in the United States. Is the progression still there, I mean do you feel there is still room to grow from current levels in the US?

Raul Cavazos

Well, we’re still there and we are expecting to be progressive there also. But it’s too early to tell you how much or how we can expect to – for 2018 because now we are working the budgets and those will be maybe disclosed in the next weeks. But what I can tell you is that we are expecting to be – to improve the results in 2018 compared with this year.

Lorraine Quoirez

Okay, great. Thank you.

Raul Cavazos

Sure. Of course, we will – we will disclose with all of you guys in this conference call on February with a firmer information according to the budget we are working on.

Operator

The next question comes from Felipe Ucros of Scotiabank.

Felipe Ucros

Yes, good morning. And thanks for taking my questions. Just one left on my side because other ones covered the other ones I had but regarding the market shares in the US, last quarter you commented that you were growing slightly above the volume growth for the categories and stealing some market share and you expected some of that to continue over the rest of the year. If you could comment how that evolved over the last quarter that’d be great, thank you.

Raul Cavazos

Well, talking about market share, what I can tell you on the retail market we’ve been growing faster than the industry, let’s say the industry is growing something about 3%, the company is growing about 4.5% to 5%. That means that we, we’ve been growing on the regions [Inaudible] on a faster phase than the markets.

In the other hand on the full service, we’ve been at little bit affected because of the [Inaudible] is lower. And talking about market shares we’ve given, we’re speaking in the US and we are [Inaudible] 55%, 58% market share and EBIT [Inaudible] we can tell you.

Felipe Ucros

Okay, great. And of the 3% that you mentioned on the retail market, when you were talking about the industry, you were talking about sales right, or volumes?

Raul Cavazos

Yeah, sales volumes.

Felipe Ucros

Okay.

Raul Cavazos

Sales [Inaudible]…

Felipe Ucros

Perfect.

Raul Cavazos

…net sales.

Felipe Ucros

Great, thank you.

Raul Cavazos

In retail again, okay.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] our next question comes from Benjamin [Inaudible] of Barclays.

Unidentified Speaker

Hey, good morning. I just have a question in regards to the sourcing of your raw material here. So clearly a lot of the corn comes out in the US, do you have any preliminary thoughts and do you have like kind of a worst case scenario if there would be any tariffs or anything associated around the current [Inaudible] negotiations? And if you could update us on what’s your current hedge position for corn supply what you need in Mexico that would be great. Thanks.

Raul Cavazos

Sure. Well, talking about the [Inaudible] on the corn, first of all, let me tell you that in Mexico we produce on a yearly basis something about 22 million or 25 million tons of corn, which is sales efficient to provide tortilla industry, the whole tortilla industry we consume in Mexico. For the tortilla industry, we require something about 6 million tons of corn and with that, that we’ll produce all the tortilla which is consumed in the country on a yearly basis.

Then that’s going to be for any reason that [Inaudible] in the negotiations in the US without this agreement. We are not expecting to have any important thing in sales, we will be able to purchase all the quality in Mexico.

In terms of [Inaudible] performance the price of the corn [Inaudible] the corn prices in Mexico out of link with the prices of Mexico [Inaudible]. And so the case because of the lack of sales of corn in some [Inaudible] to Mexico then I think it’s going to be a simple corn eventually.

Of course, for Mexico, the cheap supplier of [Inaudible] outside Mexico of course, is the US because even…

Unidentified Speaker

Yeah.

Raul Cavazos

…the prices of corn worldwide are leading to the performance of the international market [Inaudible] cost are higher because we are importing instead with the US, we are importing from Brazil, we are importing from Utina, South Africa whatever. Then we are a little bit more expensive because with this transportation expenses, but in terms of the corn we think that the tortilla industry will be very well protected by the government and then [Inaudible] produces will be asked to, to look for call outside or [Inaudible] as they needed.

[Inaudible] it was about the hedges of corn in Mexico, let me tell you that we already hedged, as for corn we would require in Mexico for that full [Inaudible]. It could remain that in Mexico we can go over the corn harvest, we have a couple of corn harvest in Mexico, one of them takes place during the winter which is the next one and it’s going to be – it’s going to take place during the December and January and this corn harvest is basically located in [Inaudible].

And the other one is during the summer and this is basically located in the North Pacific region of the country. Then we cannot hedge the corn in [Inaudible] because we will be paying about let’s say we will, we will go basically through our one of the corn harvest, the one takes place is that the other one and that’s the cycle we have here in Mexico but we will raise the full corn, we will [Inaudible] we are basically flat in terms of dollar cost and [Inaudible] but that’s it.

Unidentified Speaker

Okay, perfect. Thank you very much.

Raul Cavazos

Sure.

Operator

Our next question comes from Alex Robarts of Citi.

Alex Robarts

Yeah, thank you. Hi, everybody. I was keen to go back to the Gruma USA business and I was hoping if you could help us better understand what could have been the organic, you know, normalized volume growth in Turkey is, I mean if we have a 1% volume growth in the quarter, on a reported basis this can get a feel that if it weren’t for the hurricane and the weather issues, what might of that – what might have been the growth? How did you see, kind of related to that, the overall category of tortillas perform in the third quarter? And how are you thinking about the remainder of the year in terms of the category growth, do we see a situation to kind of revert back to the kind of 2% to 3% growth rate in category volumes, so that’s the first part of the question.

The second one relates to kind of the outlook for next year in pricing. And I guess we understand that the US corn hedge next year is going to be a little bit higher than this year’s corn hedge. Is it safe to assume that you might think about then a looking for pricing in the first half of the year or is it something that really is something that you would take on a kind of quarter-by-quarter basis? So, that’s what we got from our side. Thank you.

Raul Cavazos

Sure, Alex. Well, talking about the volume growth normalized normal growth – rates for tortillas, in the US it’s going to be something between 2% and 3%, that’s basically what we’ve been doing on a consolidated basis in the US. And again volume [Inaudible] instead of the full service but on that consolidated basis in Gruma [Inaudible] 2%, 3% which is higher than the [Inaudible].

In terms of pricing for this year, let me tell you that, even we have a little bit higher prices of corn for 2018, we are talking - on significant increase, an significant increase of cost of corn and we think that we are evaluating and we will maybe make a decision in the next couple of weeks no more than that that we’d announce if we will increase or not but the first impression for us is that the company will be able to be a value [Inaudible] more efficient on the tortilla in the corn flour business. We’re going to be a little bit more efficient in some more areas. To solve these cost increases is a [Inaudible] and we are not expecting to increase prices for corn flour.

And so the case and since we already have the hedge of the wheat flour, we are not expecting to increase prices for tortilla for 2018. We are basically keeping the same prices and that’s it, for both wheat flour and corn flour, and with tortilla, corn tortilla.

Alex Robarts

Okay, okay. But the decision on the corn tortilla side of pricing, you’ll basically make that decision early next year as far as the extended price increase?

Raul Cavazos

No, it’s going to be taken in the next couple of weeks, we must announce what will be the decisions of that prices of corn flour earlier and this is going to be taken in the next couple of weeks, no more than that. Maybe or even earlier than that, that will be in effect.

Alex Robarts

Got it, okay. Thank you very much.

Raul Cavazos

My pleasure, Alex.

Operator

Raul Cavazos

Well, once again, thank you very much for joining us today. And please feel free to contact us if you have any additional question or comment. Have a nice week and have a nice day. Thank you very much. Bye-bye.

