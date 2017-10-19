YOY Pace Of Soybean Export Sales Slows To Even During Week Ending October 12

Corn sales slowed compared to prior week but are higher than same week a year ago.

Marketing YTD soybean sales are now just even with year ago levels after starting the year with YOY growth.

By G.C. Mays

The USDA released its export sales report for the sales period October 6 - 12 2017. Wheat (WEAT) sales surged during the week while Soybean (SOYB), and Corn (CORN) sales lagged.

Soybean

Soybean export sales totaled 1.28 million metric tons during the week. This was 27% below last week and 36% below the same period a year ago. Unlike wheat and corn, whose year to date accumulated net sales are down, soybean net sales started the new marketing year higher. However, through October 12 accumulated net sales are now flat at 10.97 million metric tons.

There were cancellations totaling 201,100 metric tons, a marketing year high. China cancelled 68,500 metric tons, although their net confirmed purchases this week totaled 1,174,800 metric tons, including 523,000 switched from unknown destinations. As I noted in my October soybean analysis entitled, "Soybean Futures Surge on Lower Production Estimates", China accounts for two-thirds of global soybean trade.

November soybean futures rose just under $0.20 during the week to $9.92 per bushel. On the last day of export week soybean prices surged just under $0.27 following release of the October WASDE report. Cash prices at the gulf export terminal also moved $0.20 higher during the week.

Wheat

US wheat exporters sold 615,400 metric tons during the week ending October 12. This was more than double the earlier week’s total. Purchase commitments for the current marketing year of 14.8 million metric tons are 4% lower than a year ago. Marketing year to date sales commitments represent almost 56% of the USDA's full year forecast of 26.5 million metric tons.

Futures prices dropped $0.13 or 3% while cash prices at the gulf export terminal tumbled $0.23 or 4.5% during the week. This likely helped support sales.

Corn

Weekly corn export sales of 1.25 million metric tons were lower than last week and 23% higher than the same week a year ago. Accumulated net sales improved for the second straight week. Year over year net sales are now down 24% compared to 32% last week. Known net order cancellations came from Canada (14,400 MT), Mexico (5,900 MT), Columbia (6,000 MT), Peru (800 MT), and Japan (2,800 MT).

Cash prices at the Toledo export terminal were down $0.01 during the week, closing at $3.27 per bushel on October 12. December corn futures were also down $0.01, closing at $3.49.

Marketing year to date accumulated exports of just over 4 million metric tons is down more than 46% compared to a year ago.

For more a detailed analysis of the corn and soybean markets, please refer to my October reports entitled, "Corn Production Forecast Raised, Farm Price Estimates Reduced for 2017/18" & "Soybean Futures Surge on Lower Production Estimates", respectively. My monthly analysis of the wheat market will be available shortly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.