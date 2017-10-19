Costco Is A Quiet Sell With Alarming Flaws

Costco's lack of initiative to react to the growth of e-commerce will be detrimental to its bottom line in the upcoming quarters.

It was no surprise that Amazon's (AMZN) acquisition of Whole Foods sent shockwaves across the retail and grocery industry. Immediately following the announcement on the morning of July 16, 2017, shares of Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT) plummeted 12% and 6%, respectively. It was clear that the retail space had a bold new competitor, and investors were concerned. Since then, both companies have seen consistent recovery in their share prices and even growth in their businesses. Kroger (KR), however, tells a different story. After an entire quarter, shares of Kroger still barely trade above the $20.46 low that occurred the morning of the acquisition announcement.

The key characteristic that separates the likes of Target and Walmart from Kroger is diversity in product offering. The former sells products ranging from home furniture to clothing and shoes, while the latter focuses primarily on groceries. It is easy to see why investors are more concerned about the future outlook of Kroger given the nature of Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods.

Costco (COST), on the other hand, seems to escape the chaos unscathed as far as investor sentiment is concerned. Although its share price dropped 8.5% the morning of the announcement and hit a two-quarter low of $150 mid-July, investors are still confident that Costco is uniquely positioned to endure the Amazon effect. Runnymede Capital's senior vice president Andrew Wang cites customer loyalty and innovation as key elements that will continue to support Costco's stock in the light of increasing competition.

At a P/E ratio of 27x, Costco is priced well above its industry P/E of 20x. Without any clear advantages or growth opportunities, Costco commands a hefty premium that isn't justified.

While Costco offers many of the same products and services as other national retail chains, its business model is vastly different. Most supermarkets derive net income from their sales revenue, operating on a notoriously low margin. Costco, is able to circumvent this drawback by making the bulk of its net income from membership fees. In 2016, Costco collected $2.65 billion in subscription fees, which makes up only 2.2% of its total revenue for the year. But since subscription fee revenue has very few costs associated, it makes up the majority of Costco's $2.35 billion net income.

This unique business strategy now presents Costco with a major concern. While many investors may see membership fee revenue as a hedge against potential decreases in sales revenue, preserving it is one of Costco's most difficult challenges to overcome in the upcoming quarters. It is undoubtedly difficult to retain loyal members if Costco is no longer able to compete on price with Amazon entering the market, and that is a very likely scenario as Amazon continues to integrate its Whole Foods acquisition into its business.

On the other hand, Costco has an aging customer base, and that is one of the key aspects rescuing Costco in the short-term. Shoppers who are 65 and older represents Costco's largest customer demographic, while those who are between the ages of 25 and 34 represents the smallest segment. Older shoppers have developed a deep loyalty to Costco over the years, and may not be lured by the convenience of e-commerce. However, a significant concern is Costco's lack of an e-commerce strategy and difficulty in retaining younger shoppers who may opt to adopt other means of purchasing groceries. For millennials, busy parents, and young professionals, the convenience of Prime shopping makes it an attractive alternative to a Costco membership.

The timeline for Costco's decline remains uncertain. While key indicators have not yet thwarted investors, factual data may. Key dates to be aware of include Amazon's Q3 earnings announcement on October 26, 2017, as investors look toward Amazon's performance as a rough gauge for Costco's health. More significant price adjustments are expected after Costco reports its first quarter operating results in December of this year. In the meantime, however, monthly sales results for October and November may help guide investors and reveal clues about Costco's outlook.

Costco membership renewal rate is spectacularly high at 91% across all of North America. However, growth is slowing down. As mentioned earlier, any decrease in membership-fee revenue will be directly passed down to the bottom line, and that is something Costco cannot afford. Given such critical concerns, Costco has taken very few initiatives to adapt to the changing retail industry, and that will start to cost Costco by the end of this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.