Book Profits On 5 Major Equity ETFs As Targets Are Reached

The Nasdaq set its all-time intraday high of 6,635.51 on Oct. 18, within my risky area of 6,596 to 6,779.

The S&P 500 set its all-time intraday high of 2,564.11 on Oct. 18, within my risky area of 2,537.9 to 2,593.7.

The Dow Industrial Average set its all-time intraday high of 23,172.93 on Oct. 18, within my risky area of 23,119 to 23,256.

The five major U.S. equity averages can be traded using exchange-traded funds. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 are represented by Diamonds (DIA) and Spiders (SPY), respectively. The Nasdaq is represented by the Nasdaq 100 ETF, known as QQQs (QQQ). Dow Transports is represented by iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT) and the Russell 2000 is represented by iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM).

Most Wall Street analysts are bullish on stocks, saying that they remain cheap and that there’s a large pool of cash on the sidelines. I disagree with this assessment.

A good measure of cash on the sidelines is data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The FDIC Quarterly Banking Profile for the second quarter shows that insured deposits declined by $33.3 billion to $7.05 trillion. These are the deposits covered under the FDIC $250,000 guarantee per bank.

Total household debt rose to $12.84 trillion at the end of the second quarter. Another scary statistic is NYSE Margin Debt, which rose to record high of more than $550 billion at the end of August. Margin call “forced selling” was a big reason for steep market declines after the dot-com bubble of 2001 and the Crash of 2008.

The major averages are not cheap. The Dow 30 has a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The S&P 500 has a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Nasdaq 100 has a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Dow transports has a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The Russell 2000 has a P/E ratio of 108.56 and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Here’s how to trade these ETFs based upon weekly charts and key trading levels.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

The weekly chart for Diamonds ($230.91 at Oct. 19 open) is positive but overbought with the average above its five-week modified moving average of $224.70. The ETF is above its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $182.10, last tested during the week of Feb. 12, 2016 when the average was $157.98. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to rise to 94.24 this week moving further above the overbought threshold of 80.00.

Given this chart, buy weakness to my semiannual and annual pivots of $224.09 and $220.14, respectively. Sell strength to my monthly and quarterly risky levels of $231.08 and $232.31, respectively, and the all-time high of $231.68 was within this risky area.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

The weekly chart for Spiders ($255.03 at Oct. 19 open) is positive but overbought with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $251.15. The 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” is $210.75. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to rise to 92.30 this week moving further above the overbought threshold of 80.00.

Given this chart, the key level to hold is the five-week modified moving average of $251.08. My annual pivot is $253.37. Sell strength to my monthly, quarterly and semiannual risky levels of $259.19, $261.41 and $263.57, respectively.

PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ)

The weekly chart for QQQ’s ($147.94 at Oct. 19 open) is positive but overbought with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $145.95. The 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” is $111.27. The 12x3x3 weekly stochastic reading is projected to rise to 90.19 this week moving further above the overbought threshold on 80.00.

Investment Strategy: Buy weakness to my annual pivot of $139.42. My quarterly pivot is $148.62. Sell strength to my semiannual risky level of $153.67.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT)

The weekly chart for the Transportation Sector ETF ($177.05 at Oct. 19 open) is positive with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $174.33. The 200-week simple moving average is the “reversion to the mean” at $150.50, last tested during the week of July 8, 2016 when the average was $132.92. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to rise to 78.74 this week up from 76.26 on Oct. 13.

Given this chart, buy weakness to my quarterly and monthly value levels of $173.93 and $173.56, respectively. Sell strength to my annual and semiannual risky levels of $182.54 and $191.56, respectively.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

The weekly chart for the small caps ETF ($148.67 at Oct. 19 open) is positive but overbought with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $145.60. The 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” is $121.69, last tested during the week of July 1, 2016, when the average was $108.66. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to rise to 87.84 this week, moving further above the overbought threshold of 80.00.

Given this chart, buy weakness to my monthly and semiannual value levels of $146.82 and $144.04, respectively. Sell strength to my quarterly and annual risky levels of $151.26 and $154.33, respectively.

