Charting A Bullish Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

The last time I wrote about Abercrombie and Fitch, it was back in the summer, and I gave it a long recommendation, based on improving fundamentals, a hugely oversold share price, and nicely developing chart pattern. Some traders seem to think that write downs equate to a bankruptcy, but even if Abercrombie delivered another bad loss, the intrinsic book value of the company (assets less debt), of about $17.00, far exceeds the trading price of the 2017 low, or even the current trading price of $13.43. If Abercrombie & Fitch went bankrupt, the return on their assets per share is higher than the current trading price.

So what does the stock chart indicate for Abercrombie now? Well it's correcting from a recent high, which is normal, but if it continues in a bullish pattern and can hold the current level as support going forward, there's a good chance ANF will eventually break out of its long term technical downtrend.

ANF Stock Charts

The weekly chart reveals the long term down trend channel, and the rise from the lower trend line. The correction so far has turned the RSI down from an overbought level to a point which is comparable with the low of October 2016, and also when trading reversed up last August.

ANF isn't over sold, and has in the past reached oversold levels, but the chart shows there's a rising price wave (or more) missing. Also, on the weekly chart below, we can see that ANF is trending near the 50ma, and S1 support. While the fast stochastic can continue sideways for some while, so far this year, it's reversed immediately on reaching an oversold position.

Since there's a wave (or more) missing from the current rise, the general trend is still up. If ANF can trade to the red horizontal band at selling resistance over $20.00, and hold the support level of the green horizontal band below it, there's a good chance of a technical break out of the longer term down trend. I'm not ruling out other bullish patterns, just pointing out the most obvious.

I've drawn the two key support areas in green horizontal bands below on the daily chart. It's possible that ANF could bounce from this level only to find another low, which would create and ABC correction, (B and C outstanding), but equally that it could reverse up now. A bounce followed by a further mini correction, would mirror the rise on the RSI from the July price low.

Short term daily, trading has fallen following a Bollinger band squeeze, but hasn't quite found the 50ma level. The fast stochastic is turning up which is positive but the black ADX over the MACD is still falling. The ADX needs to start to flatten out to support a trend reversal. The cone shape in blue gray illustrates the trend channel, the higher level is near the midpoint of the Bollinger band which can create some selling resistance (see June).

Although there's most potential buying support at S1>S2 levels, we shouldn't ignore what is obvious to most traders, and that is the support of the lows of May, and high of June. This coupled with the proximity to the 50ma, and the stochastic position comparable to the July low, is what is providing current support.

Chart data source: stockcharts.com

Looking Forward

Until trading short term is sufficiently bullish to create a flattening of the black ADX there isn't a confirmation of a trend change. However longer term ANF is missing at least one wave of a bullish 5 wave rise, and is likely to rise to around the 20-22 level, even if there's another sell off from the top side of the long term channel.

Further white candlesticks on the daily chart, (3 white soldiers would be ideal) should, along with a flattening ADX, develop into a bullish trend reversal.

There is still some downside risk (from the ABC chart pattern described earlier), which could be managed with a rising stop loss.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.