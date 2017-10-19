Cidara Therapeutics: Buy The Secondary

If data for the phase 2 STRIVE study is promising and dual phase 3 studies are launched in 2018, I believe the market will adequately reward the stock

Shares have fallen 35% year to date and are in the red by 12% since my first article.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) have fallen 35% year to date and are in the red by 12% since I told readers to buy the runup in May.

Key points to the original bull thesis include the following:

It was believed that lead candidate CD101 could be poised to become a best in class echinocandin, as well as the future of antifungal prophylaxis treatment. This is in part due to its differentiated profile allowing for once weekly dosing and a more prolonged half-life.



The company´s novel approach to treat infectious disease, Cloudbreak Immunotherapy, has the potential to be generate more effective anti-infective response.

As for sales potential, when taking into account the possibility to treat inpatient and outpatient populations current estimates are $455 million for treatment setting and $120 to $360 million for prophylaxis.



The company also received an important vote of confidence in the form of a $6.9 million grant from CARB-X to advance CD201 into IND-enabling studies for the treatment of life-threatening multi-drug resistant Gram-negative bacterial infections.

I also noted that institutional investors I keep tabs on (FMR, BB Biotech, Perceptive Advisors, and Broadfin) all hold significant positions.

Upcoming top-line data for the STRIVE study was expected in the fourth quarter, which I believed could spur a run up in share price.

Figure 2: Revenue potential in the United States for CD101 IV (source: corporate presentation)

At the beginning of August data from an in vivo study of CD101 was presented, comparing the drug candidate to current first-line treatment micafungin in the setting of intra-abdominal candidiasis. Importantly, it is a well-known fact that failure rates for approved first-line therapy of around 40% and increasing drug resistance have raised doubts surrounding insufficient drug penetration during therapy. This trial was the first to utilize MALDI-MS imaging to obtain molecular information about drug distribution in tissues in the corresponding mouse model. Data revealed that CDX101 had a four-to-six fold superior penetration into infectious lesions (dose-dependent) compared to daily micafungin. It also was shown to accumulate at levels thought to be sufficient to prevent mutations leading to antifungal resistance.

Figure 2: Higher levels of accumulation at infection site (source: Ladenburg Thalmann presentation)

Today the company announced a $20 million private placement out of the blue, where 3.36 million shares where sold at a price point of $6 to institutional investors. I note that the discount of 10% or so is quite favorable, showing that demand was decent for the offering. If demand had not been present or weak one would expect a discount of 20% or more as seen in several recent offerings. Also, it appears that the offering was an opportunity that key biotech investors seized upon (includes Great Point Partners, BB Biotech, Broadfin Capital and others).

For the second quarter the company announced cash and equivalents of $78.0 million, while research and development expenses totaled $13.2 million. Net loss for the quarter amounted to $16.6 million. When we add in the recent financing, it appears the company will not have to access funding again until the second half of 2018.

Figure 3: Catalysts and timeline (source: corporate presentation)

If data for the phase 2 STRIVE A trial is promising and dual phase 3 studies are launched in 2018 as guided by management, I believe the market will adequately reward the stock (and investors) as the company transitions to being a late-stage concern.



Shares of Cidara Therapeutics are a Buy.

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story should purchase a pilot position in the near term. I would limit the total position one plans to establish to half-size, waiting for STRIVE data before making additional trades. The time frame for this idea is near and medium term- I believe the stock will be significantly rewarded should near term data prove positive. At the same time, I believe 2018 is presenting a revaluation opportunity if they successfully transition to becoming a late-stage biotech company.

The main risk at this point is disappointing data for the STRIVE study in the fourth quarter. Such an outcome would be devastating to the company and downside could be limited only to their cash position. Setbacks with ongoing and planned studies would be negatively reflected in the share price as well. Keep in mind that shares plummeted 35% back in late February after the topical formulation of CD101 failed to demonstrate a sufficient treatment effect in a mid-stage study in women with acute vulvovaginal candidiasis.

Back in May Leerink raised their price target to $16 after discontinuation of the topical formulation, noting that prior data pointed to ¨solid odds of success¨ for the IV program.

