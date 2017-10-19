Citigroup: Tread Very Carefully

While we prefer to see you in either JPMorgan Chase (JPM) or in Bank of America (BAC) for reasons outlined previously, there is cause to be cautiously bullish

Citigroup has recently reported Q3 earnings and following our coverage on competitors, we have been asked about the name

Thus far banks that have reported earnings have exceeded expectations. One bank stock that continues to move higher with the sector, but has many more vocal bears, is Citigroup (C). We have been asked about the name following coverage of competitors. As the stock approaches the $80 level, we are growing more cautious on the name, despite a strong earnings report. However, as interest rates rise all banks stand to gain. That said, we prefer to see you in either JPMorgan Chase (JPM), or in Bank of America (BAC), for reasons outlined by Quad 7 Capital previously, in our featured ‘must read’ of the week, and in a Seeking Alpha article yesterday. The reason? The fundamentals of the latter banks are stronger than those of Citigroup. To be clear, we are not bearish. We simply believe Citigroup is one of the least desirable houses in a great neighborhood. In this article, we will discuss several key metrics that support suggest the bank is improving, but there is much work to be done. While rising rates will be a huge benefit to the name in the long run, we believe the bank is facing pressure on some key metrics that you must be aware of. In other areas however, it is outperforming the best-of-breed banks. This is why we remain cautiously bullish, and think you should tread carefully. Very carefully, until we have more clarity. Let us discuss.

Key metrics to examine banks

First, for a global giant like Citigroup, we are looking for slow and steady growth. We are not just referring to revenue and earnings, but more importantly are referring to several key metrics that we follow closely for all major banks. The issue with Citigroup is that as it dissolved Citi Holdings, it has seen some pressure on several key metrics, while consistently improving in other areas. We will highlight these key trends in the present column specifically, we will be discussing the trends in revenues and earnings, net interest income, loans, deposits, as well as several measures of efficiency. Having a grasp on these metrics can assist the investor in making a wise choice in which names to invest in.

Revenues and earnings show pressure

While Citigroup put out a strong quarter overall, and both the top and bottom lines continue to be pressured in the last few years. That said, versus last year, there was improvement. Revenue was $18.2 billion, up 2.3% year-over-year. This revenue growth is positive and is well within our expectations for single digit growth in major banks. However, the overall three year trend is still slightly downward as the bank has transitioned:

Figure 1. Citigroup Third Quarter Revenues Over The Last Three Years



Source: SEC Filings, Chart made by Quad 7 Capital in excel

With the present quarter’s $18.2 billion in revenues, the bank surpassed consensus analyst estimates by $240 million. This continues a recent pattern of the bank surpassing consensus estimates on the top line. While these are not blowouts like we saw with Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase, beating expectations is always welcomed. While revenues were strong, expenses were relatively well managed and as such the company registered growth in earnings per share:

Figure 2. Citigroup Third Quarter Adjusted Earnings Per Share Over The Last Three Years

Source: Seeking Alpha Citigroup Earnings Page, Chart made by Quad 7 Capital in excel

In last year’s Q3, the company saw earnings per share of $1.24 per share, or $3.8 billion. Here in the present quarter net income jumped to $64.1 billion and earnings per share increased 15% to $1.42. These earnings far surpassed the per share consensus expectations by $0.10. Here is the issue. Like its counterparts in Bank of American and JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup has been buying back a lot of shares. We will go so far as to say that they have been buying shares hand-over-fist, for lack of a better term. Therefore, while some of the earnings per share growth stemmed from increased revenues, it is important to recognize a lot of the per share gains come from share repurchases:

Figure 3. Citigroup Third Quarter Share Repurchases Per Share Over The Last Three Years

Source: SEC Filings, Chart made by Quad 7 Capital in excel

We would urge you to keep in mind that figure 3 is showing you Q3 share repurchases only. Remember, repurchase activity is also happening in all other quarters, which is driving up earnings per share. This means we should look deeper at other key metrics.

Interest income is falling

One of the key metrics we have been eyeing is net interest income. With interest rates rising, we expect banks to make a killing. However, in the short-run rising rates can hurt. While JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America have really done a nice job leveraging rates, Citigroup has experienced a little pain here. This is because net interest income has been trending flat to down:

Figure 4. Citigroup Third Quarter Net Interest Expense and Net Interest Income Over The Last Three Years.

Source: SEC Filings, Chart made by Quad 7 Capital in excel

While net interest revenues have risen a bit each quarter, the fact is that increases in interest expenses have outpaced these gains. As such, net interest income has been pressured. We believe this is temporary, and that longer term, revenues from interest bearing sources will outpace expenditures. As you are aware, we have been bullish on financials, especially the strongest banks, because of rising interest rates. With the rise in interest rates, we expect to see an uptick in loans and deposits over time.

Checking in on loans and deposits

Growth in loans and deposits is something we absolutely must watch for in any bank. We have been clear about this in the past. Traditional banking, by taking deposits at a low interest rate, and offering loans at a higher interest rate, is the bread and butter of any successful bank. Bottom line? The best banks continue to grow loans and deposits. We are not referring to any investment banking activity here. While that is a money maker, it is far riskier, and the volatility quarter-to-quarter can make it unpredictable. Look at Morgan Stanley (MS) or Goldman Sachs (GS). Both banks have a heavy focus on the investment side of banking, and their reports are all over the place. Thus, we have always preferred investment in banks with more traditional focuses. As for Citigroup, both loans and deposits continue to improve for the company:

Figure 5. Citigroup Third Quarter Loan And Deposit Totals Over The Last Three Years.

Source: SEC Filings, Chart made by Quad 7 Capital in excel

Loans were up and came in at $653 billion in the quarter, up from $638 billion last year. Deposits on hand also continue to increase at a solid pace. They rose to $964 billion in Q3 2017, from $940 billion last year. As we made predictions for other banks, we believe that based on the present trajectory of the bank and expectations for steadily rising interest rates, we project that loans and deposits will surpass $675 billion and $1.0 trillion, respectively, by this time in 2018. However, with increased loan activity, we must be on the look out for increased loan losses.

Provisions for credit losses surprised us

If provisions for credit losses grow it may mean the company is taking on risky debt, or is opening up its borrowing practices. To be clear, this type of risk can have a solid reward, but it means more bad debt will have to be written off. Citigroup however appears to be more cautious now. We note that the provisions for credit losses have actually decreased in recent years, on both a dollar amount, and as a percentage of loans:

Figure 6. Citigroup Third Quarter Provisions for Credit Losses Over The Last Three Years.

Source: SEC Filings, Chart made by Quad 7 Capital in excel

Figure 7. Citigroup Third Quarter Provisions for Credit Losses as a Percentage of Total Loans Over The Last Three Years.

Source: SEC Filings, Chart made by Quad 7 Capital in excel



Citigroup has made a solid effort to clean up its loan portfolio, and this is evidenced by lower levels of loss provisions. This suggests borrowing standards are high, and those customers receiving a loan are able to pay it back. This also lends evidence to what we saw above in figure 3. If borrowings are limited to top candidates, then interest rates being paid will be lower, hurting net interest income in the long run. However, we view these declines in loan loss provisions as a fundamental strength. Although we still prefer other banks, this strength is one reason we remain cautiously bullish. Going forward this is something to keep an eye on. It is expected that as loans grow, so will provisions for credit losses, so the fact that there is a divergence here is a bit of an anomaly and is a key bullish sign. That said, there is one more key indicator for which Citigroup is a leader on.

Citigroup efficiency is among the best

Citigroup’s efficiency ratio is another reason we remain bullish. In fact, Citigroup is more efficient than every other bank we cover, and competes for being the absolute best in the business for this critical metric. Over the last few years Citigroup has seen an efficiency ratio under 60%:

Figure 8. Citigroup Third Quarter Efficiency Ratio Over The Last Three Years.

Source: SEC Filings, Chart made by Quad 7 Capital in excel

Overall there was an impressive 56% operating efficiency ratio for the bank. We continue to aim for a 50% efficiency ratio as ideal. While there is still work to be done, this is the strongest Q3 we have seen in years on this metric. We predict that by the end of 2018, barring any unforeseen market catastrophes, overall efficiency will be consistently under 55%.

Conclusion

As we have shown, Citigroup is struggling with a few key fundamentals while demonstrating impressive performance in others. We remain bullish on the name, even though we prefer a few other banks. With interest rates rising into the future, it can only help net interest income, as well as the bottom line, longer-term. The stock appears that it will head back to $70 if not the high $60 range before approaching $80, so on this breather longs could add to holdings.



Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.