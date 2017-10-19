Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Spotlighting Ignyta's Big Recent Rally

All the other notable news, events, and analyst ratings from across the sector below. We also revisit oncology play Ignyta after its big recent rally.

While the main biotech indices are holding up well despite minor losses, sentiment on some smaller 'Tier 3' concerns seems to be noticeably weakening.

The biotech sector has slowly weakened some over the past week or so. While hardly a major pullback overall, it seems some small caps especially 'Tier 3' concerns like Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN), Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) have over 10% declines over the last two weeks. Large caps are holding up better as we await key earnings reports from industry stalwarts starting next week. Allergan (AGN) has been weak due to its latest self-afflicted wound.

The FDA green lighted the second CAR-T with its approval of Yescarta mid-week. Putting this CAR-T entrant drug neck-and-neck with Novartis’ (NVS) pioneer Kymriah as the two drugs are prepped for a launch to treat relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma. This therapy is the main asset Gilead Sciences (GILD) acquired with its ~$12 billion acquisition of Kite Pharma (KITE) on August 28th. The huge investment in these types of ground breaking therapies are just starting to pay off and it is going to be a fascinating part of the biotech sector to watch develop in the coming years.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) shot up by more than a third in trading Wednesday after llowing the release of interim data from its Phase 2 trial of of the company's primary drug candidate poziotinib in patients with epidermal growth factor receptor {EGFR} Exon 20 Mutant Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer. The study results showed that 11 patients recorded an Objective Response Rate or ORR of 73%, more than impressive. Poziotinib is a pan-HER inhibitor that blocks signaling through the EGFR family of tyrosine-kinase receptors, including HER receptor mutations. The next step for Spectrum will be to meet with the FDA to discuss a regulatory path to approval.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBS) is having a nice day of trading on Thursday after the company disclosed positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating anabasum (Resunab) for the treatment of dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disorder characterized by muscle weakness and a distinctive skin rash. More detailed results will be presented at the American College Rheumatology Annual Meeting in San Diego on November 7th.

ViewRay (VRAY) which has given shareholders a wild ride over its two years as public company receives its first analyst commentary in two this week. Both Northland Securities ($7 price target) and Mizuho Securities ($12 price target) assigned coverage to this small cap name. Mizuho's analyst had this to say about one reason around his positive view on the company.

We hosted a conference call with a medical physicist on October 17, 2017. The consultant highlighted a number of key benefits associated with ViewRay’s MRI-Cobalt and MRI-LINAC as well as main differences between ViewRay’s low-T MRIdian technology and competitor Elekta’s yet-to-be approved High- T Unity system. Replay information available upon request. KeyPoints High-T vs. Low-T. While in the context of a diagnosis, a high-T system would surely lead to greater image resolution, the low-T system appears more suitable in the treatment phase where the key lies in the ability to locate the patient’s tumor in a dynamic way. Image quality, it turns out, can be improved through various techniques according to our consultant"

Analysts are also warming up to Neos Therapeutics (NEOS), one of my favorite small cap names in the space right now, after being dormant for month. On Wednesday, both Cantor Fitzgerald ($20 price target) and Wells Fargo ($14 price target) assigned or reiterated positive ratings on the stock. Wells' analyst has this to say about a recent development.

The company's recent settlement with Actavis, the sole Paragraph IV generic filer on Adzenys XR-ODT, as a "very positive outcome." Actavis' agreeing to settle for a launch date only six months prior to the expiration of the April 2026 patent points to the strength of Neos' intellectual property."

The second analyst in two weeks jumps onto the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals' bandwagon after no analyst commentary in six months. Last week, it was Jefferies ($18 price target) and a Buy rating before key study results (see above). Today it is a five star ranked (TipRanks) from H.C. Wainwright assuming coverage with a $20 price target noting the ORR readings in recent trial bodes well for the development of poziotinib as a successful cancer asset.

We gave a 'thumbs up' to small oncology concern Ignyta (RXDX) in May of this year when the shares were trading at ~$7.00 apiece. We revisiting this 'Busted IPO' in July with another positive profile two months later. This weekend in our 'What You Need To Know For Monday' piece, we called attention to the fact the company was going to present two posters mid-week at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in Yokohama, Japan. We believed these could potentially be catalysts for the stock in the week ahead. We revisit this name in today's Spotlight feature.

The shares have done well but been volatile this week on these posters. This updated clinical data around the company's primary drug candidate entrectinib has indeed been good. In treating non-small cell lung cancer {NSCLC} patients whose tumors harbor NTRK or ROS1 fusions, this compound from Ignyta demonstrated a 78% response rate as determined by the investigator and a 69% response rate confirmed independently. Median duration of response was 28.6 months and median progression-free survival was 29.6 months. In addition, the company's CEO had these encouraging words to say about this key entrectinib study

Based on these data, we believe that entrectinib has the potential to be a best-in-class therapeutic option as a first-line targeted therapy for patients with ROS1-positive NSCLC. The extended duration of response and progression free survival times observed in these interim data are particularly compelling, and we believe may be driven by entrectinib’s CNS activity. Entrectinib is designed to cross the blood-brain barrier, allowing it to both address preexisting CNS lesions and have the potential to prevent or delay the onset of metastases to the brain, a common site of progression, particularly in NSCLC"

The shares have risen over 120% since we first called your attention to them five months ago. So what now? It appears the company's pipeline has become more 'derisked' given this recent data. Not surprisingly, analysts are climbing on the Ignyta bandwagon. Both Cantor Fitzgerald ($23 price target, up from $15 previously) and Ladenburg ($31 price target, up from $20 previously) reiterated Buy ratings after updated data was presented.

Cantor's analyst provided this commentary on the more complete results.

Results thus far show a competitive profile, and a lengthening duration of response compared to the results released in April 2017. This, as well as yesterday’s receipt of PRIME designation from the EMA for NTRK solid tumors (Breakthrough designation had already been granted from the FDA), bodes positively for the NTRK arm, in our view. We see opportunity for entrectinib in multiple cancer indications and expect data in both ROS1 and NTRK in 2018.” With strong interim data in hand, we see RXDX as having upside based on the possibility of partnership for ex-U.S. territories, additional ROS1 data, NTRK data as well as other clinical opportunities. While RXDX has indicated that they do not plan to pursue ALK-positive NSCLC, entrectinib does have ALK activity, which leaves the door open, in our view, for off label use if approved.”

Ladenburg's analyst upped his view on the Entrectinib's expected market share in 2022 from 46.5 percent to 56.8 percent and this compound's revenue is now modeled to be $907 million, up from his prior estimate of $574 million.

So what now if you are an Ignyta shareholder? As always, cull profits using the 'Jensen Rules'. This allows you to take some gains thanks to rally while maintaining the majority of your stake. That said, longer term the stock could well have additional significant upside over the long term.

If you don't have shares in RXDX, I don't think I would be chasing after this big rally. The company ended the second quarter with just under $170 million in cash and marketable securities against $32 million in debt. It looks like the company is planning a $125 million secondary offering to raise additional funding even though they raised just under $90 million in May. If that causes the stock to fall under $15.00 a share, it might be an opportune time to 'nibble' a bit and establish an initial position for those that don't already own this 'rocket'

