Retirement Strategy: A Gift For Retired Dividend Income Seekers

Every contributor writes about AT&T (T) with either positive or negative views. As for me, I just want to lay it on the line as simply and in as focused a way as possible. Nothing fancy, just the reasons why I believe T is now an even better source of dividend income for retirement than it was just a month ago, while acknowledging we will not make a killing on the stock anyway.

Clearly, a picture is worth a thousand words. In this case, it is a chart:

When I see a chart like this, I get excited, especially with a company like T. So many folks have owned T for years and years, and decades actually, including me. That said, it might not be an awful idea to add some shares right now.

So much has been written and said already that at times it seems like it's going overboard. I don't think so, however. Why? Well, because bad news is never "fun" and regular investors start to wonder, so we need to be reminded about everything good! Let me tell you why I like T more today than even last month:

The share price has dropped about 9%-10% , largely in response to losing 90,000 more cable subscribers and to hurricane issues. Not mentioned very often was that the 90k was down from 250k and appears to have leveled off.

, largely in response to losing 90,000 more cable subscribers and to hurricane issues. Not mentioned very often was that the 90k was down from 250k and appears to have leveled off. 90,000 subscribers is a lot, but out of millions it is a blip to me. It's an evolving business.

The evolving business includes the new DirecTV Now strategy, which now has over 300,000 new subscribers that make up for the other 90,000 lost. It might even be a large percentage of the subscribers who have simply switched the service.

5G is coming on fast, and nobody is close to T. That is an advantage that will bring even more folks over to T.

The Time Warner deal is basically a slam dunk, and just the other day, this news came out:

Brazil gives antitrust OK to AT&T's Time Warner buyout Oct. 18, 2017 1:10 PM ET|About: AT&T Inc. (T)|By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor Brazil's antitrust authority has signed off on AT&T's (T -1.4%) $85B buyout of Time Warner (TWX -0.1%). The approval by Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica (NYSE:CADE) comes with conditions, but doesn't require divesting any of the two companies' assets, AT&T says. That means all required approvals outside the U.S. have been received. It's now primarily waiting on an OK from the Dept. of Justice. AT&T says it expects to close by the end of the year.

Case closed on this deal in my opinion!

AT&T is a dividend aristocrat with over 30-plus years of paying and increasing its dividend.

Yes, there is a question of debt, but to me, it is ALL about cash flow, and T has more free cash flow than what it pays in dividends, and enough to cover debt payments.

Not only that but T has increased its funds from operations regularly. To me that supports the bills, the dividends and the ongoing business. Here are the facts about that from Fidelity Investments:

So what's so awful? It's only growing at about 2-3%/year? So what? Isn't it all about income to us retired geezers? The current yield is now about 5.50%. Think about that! For every $100k invested, we get an income of $5,500 annually and still get to keep the original $100k! Beat that, annuity lovers!

T knows how to make money. Look at this:

It blows away the others in the sector, by a wide margin.

Even the analysts like it!

The Bottom Line

Are you retired and or seeking income right now? Are you looking for a stock that has recently been pushed down because of some "bad" news? Are you looking for a mega-cap, blue-chip dividend aristocrat that pays a 5.50% yield at this very moment?

Well, check out T. You might like it. I do!

Not To Bore You, But...

Knowledge is power and many folks shy away from the investing world because that very world makes it more confusing each and every day in an effort to sell you something: stock picks, technical strategies, books, videos, subscriptions with "secret ideas," gadgets, and even snake oil.

My promise to you is that my work here will remain free to all of my followers, with the hope of giving to you some of the things that took years for me to learn myself. That being said, let me reach out to you with my usual ending:

**One final note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships. That is my personal blessing in doing this and how I can offer my experiences to as many regular folks as possible, who might not otherwise receive it.

Disclaimer: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance. The long positions held are based upon what the model portfolio holds and I personally could have held all of the stocks noted at one time or another.