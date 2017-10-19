Don't Let GATX Derail Your Portfolio

Adders and watchers of GATX should be able to get a better price soon.

As an income-oriented investor, I have been drawn for years to the railroad sector. United Pacific (UNP), CSX (CSX), Canadian National (CNI), Canadian Pacific (CP), Norfolk Southern (NSC) and Kansas City Southern (KSU) have an inherent advantage that is extremely durable. No one is laying down a new railroad track. As a matter of fact, the industry barriers to entry are such that even if a new railroad company came to the market with ~$90 billion (United Pacific's current market cap), they would not be able to compete.

But continuing to find no suitable candidates in the space to add (wide moats are expensive these days), I decided to go downmarket and look at GATX (GATX) to see if it would be a suitable addition.

Company Overview

In business since 1898, GATX has categorized its operations into four business segments:

Rail North America: Encompassing the United States, Canada and Mexico, is a lessor for ~121,000 railroad cars covering the gamut of hauling needs.

Rail International: Encompassing Europe, India and Russia, GATX has ~23,000 available railroad cars to lease.

American Steamship Company: GATX through ASC operates the largest US-flagged fleet in the Great Lakes, where it ships iron ore, limestone, etc.

Portfolio Management: In a partnership with Rolls Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY), GATX leases various Rolls Royce aircraft engines to commercial airlines.

Speaking specifically to the railing segments, GATX is comfortably No. 2 in market share for practically all the markets that it serves. However, since its fleet is more diversified than its competitors, it is an extremely worthy partner.

Even though there is a growing presence in India and Russia, by segment this remains a North American economic story. As a result, this company is highly cyclical.

Downturn

As a prudent manager of their portfolio, GATX operates its railcars reminiscent of the way a saver or investor would tackle interest rates. Essentially, when times are good, the resulting demand for cars has GATX seeking to lease them for the longest terms possible in order to lock in higher rates for longer. Conversely, when the market turns, GATX seeks to shorten their lease terms so as not to lock in inferior pricing. Also in a downturn, GATX puts its head on a swivel in the hopes of buying additional cars for its fleet from companies that need to sell from an inferior balance sheet.

GATX is in one of those times now. There has been an oversupply of railcars for going on three years now. Furthermore, with railroad companies getting progressively more efficient, it has socked demand still further. Lastly, with the demand for certain types of cars not booming in relation to historical levels (for instance, open-top for coal, or tanker cars for crude), this has all conspired to push GATX's lease rates off the proverbial cliff.

This has yet to be reflected in the stock price.

GATX data by YCharts

In my view, the rationale for this is incredibly light, except in an environment where I and my people are looking under every rock in an effort to find reliable yield. And with GATX paying a dividend every single quarter since way back in 1919, there are not many more reliable places.

Debt

Though GATX has done a grand job of decreasing their cost of debt over the past decade, their debt level is still too high for my comfort. I understand that GATX operates in a capital-intensive business. However, their debt picture in my mind can be crystalized with one image. If GATX resolved to get out of debt and use all of their net income every year to pay it down, it would take over a decade for them to be able to call the Dave Ramsey Show.

Tick

If all that I have mentioned was not enough to steer me clear of a ~2.6% yield, the most recent data recorded from multiple sources (WSJ, Marketwatch, etc.) reveal that almost a full quarter of the shares on float are sold short.

This 24.4% short interest percentage slots in very comfortably to the most 150 stocks shorted in the entire stock market, along with the likes of GoPro (GPRO) and Herbalife (HLF).

It is one thing to buy a company because one believes in its long-term prospects. The upside is technically limitless. However, it takes an entirely different level of commitment to sell a stock short, because the downside is technically limitless.

It is my view that short-sellers see the industry downturn that has not been priced in and that the stock price is being propped up by those who are seeking yield. Short-sellers also may be suspicious that despite everything highlighted above, GATX was allowed to participate in the "Trump bump".

Summary

For long-term holders of GATX, high short interest means almost absolutely nothing. If you are at the station and are deciding whether or not to get on, this next earnings call may give you an opportunity.

For conservative investors who are searching for more income without indigestion or cyclicality, this one is probably not for you.

