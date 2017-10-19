The Rise In Oil Spot Prices Doesn't Help Mid-Con's Borrowing Base Situation

The value of Mid-Con's reserves is probably actually slightly lower now than it was in May or at the beginning of September.

Mid-Con Energy Partners' (MCEP) October 2017 borrowing base redetermination results should be announced fairly soon. The borrowing base redetermination is the key near-term catalyst for Mid-Con's units, but despite a noticeable rise in spot oil prices, I don't think Mid-Con's borrowing base situation has improved. This is due to a corresponding decline in longer-term oil prices as the oil futures curve moved into backwardation.

Mid-Con's cash flow and ability to hedge for 2018 have improved due to the rise in near-term oil prices, but continued uncertainty about its borrowing base situation is likely keeping its unit price stuck near $1.

The Oil Futures Curve

Oil has recently moved into backwardation, which involves a downward sloping futures curve. On October 18, the January 2018 NYMEX oil futures contract was at $52.42, while the January 2022 contract was at $49.84. This compares to September 1, when the January 2018 oil futures contract was at $48.99 and the January 2022 oil futures contract was at $52.47. Although near-term (January 2018) prices have increased by $3.43 per barrel since the beginning of September, prices further out have decreased. In the case of January 2022 oil futures, they are now $2.63 per barrel lower than they were at the beginning of September.

Implications For Mid-Con

Bank price decks may not exactly mirror the futures curve, but they typically are fairly similar to the futures curve. That means that the credit facility lenders may still reduce Mid-Con's borrowing base despite spot prices improving several dollars from the May 2017 average. Long-term oil futures appear to be down slightly from where they were in May 2017, which probably will result in a slightly lower overall valuation calculation for Mid-Con's reserves. If the futures curve retained its previous shape, I think Mid-Con would be okay for the borrowing base redetermination, as the credit facility lenders would be looking at low-$50s near-term oil prices and mid-$50s long-term oil prices then. As it is, $50 long-term oil probably just keeps Mid-Con in the situation of needing to focus on whittling down its debt.

Permian Asset Sale

Mid-Con is also selling some Permian Basin assets in addition to its Southern Oklahoma asset sale. The Permian asset sale involves 118 wells in the Eastern Shelf that probably produce near 200 BOEPD (net to Mid-Con) with around 93% oil production. This is a relatively small proportion of Mid-Con's Permian production, which averaged 1,789 BOEPD during 2016.

This is a fairly small asset sale (perhaps in the high-single digit millions), and this sale in conjunction with a Southern Oklahoma asset sale could result in Mid-Con's credit facility borrowings being reduced to near $80 million by the end of 2017. Mid-Con's production may also drop below 3,000 BOEPD with these two asset sales.

Conclusion

The main concern for Mid-Con Energy Partners right now is its borrowing base situation. The increase in near-term oil prices doesn't help Mid-Con out with its borrowing base since the decline in longer-term oil prices appears to offset the near-term price increase. A PV-10 calculation for Mid-Con's PDP reserves is likely to result in a slightly lower value using current strip compared to both the beginning of September and the time of its last redetermination in May. In light of this, Mid-Con's stagnant unit price mostly makes sense despite the rise in near-term prices.

Although the rise in near-term prices doesn't do much for Mid-Con's borrowing base, it does help it modestly in terms of paying down its credit facility. A $1 increase in the spot price of oil improves Mid-Con's cash flow by around $1 million per year (without taking into account hedges). Mid-Con may also be able to add 2018 hedges at near $52 per barrel, which is an okay price for it.

Mid-Con appears capable of continue to work down its debt via positive cash flow. However, the concern is that the pace may not be quick enough for its credit facility lenders, which would result in Mid-Con continuing to shrink as it sells assets. I believe that Mid-Con's assets are worth more than its debt (including preferred units), but it needs to eventually outline a growth plan for its units to have significantly upside.

