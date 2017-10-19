Industrials Sector Analysts Estimate Dynagas, Macquarie, And BG Staffing Top Gainers Per October Targets

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield ten Industrials stocks showed 51.52% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little dogs ran the October Industrials.

The industrials sector has 23 component industries. Top 50 firms selected by yield represented 20 of those industries.

DLNG led industrials sector with an estimated net gain of 31.32% calculated 10/13/17, while NAP was top dog by yield at 19.4%.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Calculated 12.08% To 31.32% Net Gains From Ten Top Industrials Dogs

Four of ten top dividend-yielding Industrials dogs were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for Industrials dogs, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 40% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades revealed in YCharts for October 2018 were:

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) was projected to net $313.19, based on the median of target estimates from nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% more than the overall market.

Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) was projected to net $308.56, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

BG Staffing (BGSF) was projected to net $223.46 based on dividends, plus target estimates from two brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 62% less than the market as a whole.

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) was projected to net $217.89, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from nine analysts, less broker fees. he Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% more than the market as a whole.

Student Transportation (STB) was projected to net $185.67, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% less than the market as a whole.

Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP) was projected to net $174.03, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from four brokers, less broker fees. No beta number was available for NAP.

Covanta Holding (CVA) was projected to net $169.37, based on a mean target price estimate from eight analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% less than the market as a whole

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCPK:GCTAF) netted $136.65 based on no target price estimates, just dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 39% more than the market as a whole.

USD Partners (USDP) was projected to net $134.39, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for USDP.

Fortress Transportation (FTAI) was projected to net $120.82, based on target price estimates from eight analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for FTAI.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 19.84% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 5% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 50 October Industrials Sector Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusion (11-21) Dog Metrics Found 10 Top Dividend Industrials Stocks By Yield

Top ten Industrials Sector dogs ranked as of 10/13/17 by yield represented 7 of 23 constituent industries. Top yielding Industrials stock, Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP) [1] was one of four shipping & ports industry representatives. The others placed fourth, eighth, and ninth: Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) [4]; Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) [8]; Ship Finance Intl (SFL) [9].

Second place went to the lone diversified industrials firm on the top ten list, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCPK:GCTAF) [2]. Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCPK:HHILY) [3], represented infrastructure operations in third place.

Aerospace & Defense was represented in fifth place by TAT Technologies (TATT) [5]. A railroads firm placed sixth, USD Partners, (USDP) [6]. Seventh place was home the conglomerate representative, Icahn Enterprises (IEP)[7].

Finally, an engineering & construction outfit in tenth place, Stuart Olson (OTCPK:CUUHF) [10], completed the top ten October Industrials dogs list by yield.

Actionable Conclusion (22): Top Ten Industrials Dogs Showed 3.51% To 25.26% Upsides To October, 2018

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates gave us a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Brokers Calculated (23) A 3.71% Median Target Price Upside And (24) A 11.5% Net Gain From Top 30 Industrials Dogs By Yield For October, 2018

Industrials top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of Ovctober 13, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 2.7% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 5.1% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend in the coming year indicates no Dow-like oversold conditions in sight for the Industrials top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Targets Projected A 51.52% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Industrials Sector Stocks

Ten top Industrial dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Healthcare dogs selected 10/13/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented seven of twenty-three industries composing the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Industrials Dogs Delivering (25) 17.16% Vs. (26) 11.32% Net Gains by All Ten by October, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Industrials kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 51.52% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The fifth lowest priced Industrials top yield dog, USD Partners (USDP), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 31.31%.

The five lowest-priced Industrials top yield dogs for October 13 were: Stuart Olson (OTCPK:CUUHF); Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCPK:HHILY); Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP); TAT Technologies (TATT); USD Partners (USDP), with prices ranging from $4.22 to $11.40.

Five higher-priced Industrials dogs for October 13 were: Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG); Ship Finance Intl (SFL); Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCPK:GCTAF); Golar LNG Partners (GMLP); Icahn Enterprises (IEP), whose prices ranged from $13.57 to $55.45.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

