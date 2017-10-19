WABCO Holdings' (WBC) CEO Jacques Esculier on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Jacques Esculier

Well, thank you Sean and good morning to you all and welcome to our quarterly call. Before we jump into results, I would like to kind of frame this third quarter which I believe will stay as a milestone on the evolution of our company, why because it was at the convergence of two drivers of gross in shareholder value, one coming from our performance we indeed generated 18% of organic growth supported by I must admit a pretty healthy market that provided gross from every regions across the globe which hasn’t happened for quite a while. And we have flown and driven this topline gross down to a very nice contribution to the bottom line through our healthy incremental margin model.

The second driver comes from these two acquisitions that we finalize during the quarter. One, which gave us access to a piece of technology that is essential as we assemble everything it takes to move forward on the paths towards economies driving and I’m talking about the steering system that we obtained through the acquisition of Sheppard leading provider supplier of those steering system in the U.S. The second acquisition was actually the acquisition of the 50% shares owned by Meritor in our common Meritor WABCO joint venture in the U.S. And this is creating a unifying basis to expand our platform before gross in this region of the world.

So, altogether a pretty eventful and exciting quarter. So now going to the results, sales as I said were up 18.6% you know just 18% organic and about 0.7% due to the acquisitions that we finalized. Performance operating income of $120 million versus $95 million last year which corresponds to an operating margin of 14.5% versus 14.1% a year ago. EPS at a performance level was growing from $1.54 [ph] per share to $1.71 with free cash flow generating $70.7 million with the rate of conversion at 77% and again two acquisitions that we have finalized and closed.

Going to next page and looking at the profile of growth, you see that we have this 18.6% gross in local currency plus a 4% reflecting the translation on impact of effects. By channel, OE went up 21% actually 1% of that 21% is due to the impact of the Sheppard acquisition, so it’s a 20% organic plus 1%, obviously driven by gross in or markets as well as continued strong out performance in markets. And then, after market drove a very healthy 9% gross which was built around even better gross from key markets but impacted by major headwinds, continued headwinds from Middle East. And sales to JV, which is the former Meritor WABCO JV mostly went up to 29% and that’s the strong out performance we are going to see in the U.S.

Now when you look at the evolution of WABCO’s revenues versus production of trucks and buses by region, in Europe the market went up 7%. We were short of that gross, we ended up at 5% and that due to again something that we have announced a few quarters ago that discontinues slow down in a contract that we – that has been terminated again quite a while ago with a gear box manufacturing that cost is 4% of gross this quarter.

In North America, truck and bus volumes went up 16%. WABCO was able to generate a revenue growth of 49% and that’s driven by significant improvement in content vehicle around AMT which is now 60% of penetration of heavy duty truck in the U.S. You know that stability control has been mandated starting in June this year for about 60% of heavy duty truck and then there is 9% of that 49% growth that is driven again by the acquisition of Sheppard.

South America market was up 34%, a healthy 34%, we went up 33% in revenues because last year actually there was a pretty important shipments that was accounted for in Q3, but it was really targeted to be hitting the customer in Q4 so that created a little bump in revenues last year and year-over-year it created that little kind of 1% miss in terms of revenue growth.

Japan, Korea, Thailand went up again a healthy 20% market wise and we were up 16% why because most of that volume increase was driven by exports to mostly to South East Asia and those vehicles carry less in value and less content per vehicle for our technologies.

China was up 64% year-over-year and we only were up 50% why because first we had a little bit of a customer mix, some of the customers to which we deliver most parts were dragging, lagging a little bit in market share, but more important we were constrained by our supply chain to be fair, and we have been missing some volume because we just couldn’t deliver.

India, market was up on a recovery past from the previous quarter, up 16% year-over-year and we are able again to outperform the market in a very strong way continuing to obviously see increased content of per vehicle in share of market.

I am going to let now Alex to drive you through the details of our financial results. Alex.

Alexander De Bock

Thank you, Jacques. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining our Q3 earnings call. We have had a very productive quarter. Besides closing two strategic acquisitions, we continued to deliver strong results, with close to 19% topline growth and solid incremental margin.

Let’s turn to slide five; I will take you through the details. Jacques has already given some context on the very strong revenue growth, so let me move down the P&L. On a performance basis, our gross profit margin was 30.9%. We gained more than $34 million through volume growth and better absorption of our fixed costs.

Cost efficiency across WABCO's global value chain, added further [ph] $21 million and savings through material and conversion productivity. Gross material productivity remains at a solid 5.2% and we continue to deliver conversion productivity at a record level of 8.1%. Furthermore, we completed this quarter the closure of the second European factory we had previously announced in 2016.

Performance OpEx as a percentage of sales decreased 145 basis points at constant FX. We achieved this by maintaining investments consistent with our earlier plans in a stronger than expected sales growth environment.

All of this amounts to an operating income for the third quarter of 14.5% of sales, up 37 basis points at constant FX. This represents an incremental margin of 20% after excluding the unfavourable impact from transactional FX of close to $4 million.

These results also included a contribution from the acquisition of Sheppard which was closed on September 18. As previously disclosed, Sheppard’s has a margin below WABCOs. Therefore our 20% incremental margin for the quarter’s infact absorbed negative impact of 50 basis point from this acquisition.

Let’s move onto EBIT. Performance EBIT is up a remarkable 24% both at reported rates as well as excluding FX impacts. I also want to draw your attention to the fact that our reported EBITs includes $12 million in costs from the indemnification of a tax litigation case in Brazil, which dates from 1990 and relates to the former trained business from American Standards.

We’ve got notified of an adverse court decision and while we continue to appeal our case, we made a provision for the potential liability. The quarterly performance tax rate came in at 17.7% which is close to our full year guidance and slightly above our U.S. GAAP tax rate.

I want to remind you that last year’s tax rate for the quarter was only 5 % on a performance basis and the negative 19% on a reported basis. Following the decision that WABCO qualified for the patent income deduction program in Belgium for 2015 and subsequent years.

Our performance earnings per share is $1.71 for the quarter, which is another record for WABCO and it represents a $0.17 gain compared with last year. And it’s a $0.48 gain if you exclude the 2015 PIDs which we recognized in Q3,2016. On a U.S. GAAP basis we reported $1.30.

Moving onto slide 6, I’ll cover the cash flow generation for the quarter. Excluding streamlining and acquisition related payments, our performance free cash flow for the quarter is $71 million, which represents a conversion rate of 77% of performance net income. Our gross in OE sales in China continues to require higher working capital.

Now this was partially offset by a nearly a full turn improvement of our inventories versus last year. Our CapEx remains below depreciation level, despite the strong growth in our business, so this confirms once again the flexibility we have in our supply chain and the light CapEx needs we have when volume increase.

As previously disclosed, our share buy back program is for the moment on hold, in order to strengthen out net cash position after two strategic acquisitions. We do expect to restart our buyback program in the course of 2018.

Turning to slide 7, I’ll give you an update on the recent developments in our Belgium tax environments. Belgium has recently announced that it intends to lower its corporate tax rates in two steps from 34% currently to 30% in 2018 and 25% in 2020. This proposal still needs to be approved by the Belgium Parliament. If Belgium enacts these lower rates, this would lower WABCOs tax rate in the next two years by around 50 basis points.

Now there would however be a one time negative impacts on our deferred tax assets of upto $13 million in the quarter of enactment. At this stage we don’t know when that will be and therefore we have not reflected the potential impact in our guidance.

Lastly, I want to mention that our appeal against the EC decision on Belgium’s EPR as well as our application to partially offset the patent income deduction against the EPR clawback are following their normal course. We continue to receive posted signals with regards to our application for the PIDs, however the process is clearly taking longer than was anticipated.

And now back to Jacques who will provide an update on our view of the markets. Jacques?

Jacques Esculier

Thank you. And next we are turning to page eight and looking at the dynamics across all our different regions globally starting with Europe. Registration in EU countries was up 1% this quarter versus last year and continue to expect it to be flattish for the full year at 2017. Now when you look at total Europe including Eastern Europe are comprising Russia and the CIS countries, Q3 production was up 7% actually was 6.5% in Western Europe and 8% in Eastern Europe, versus 2006 it was sequentially down 9% versus Q2 which is normal as the third quarter is a quarter of holidays in this part of the world. Now for the full year we expect truck and bus production to actually be ending up in that range of plus 6 to plus 10%.

Looking ahead as an initial outlook for 2018 we believe that continuing to be propelled by some part of the evolution of GDP at this time forecasted to be around 1.9% to 2% in growth, we believe again that production of a demand in production of commercial vehicle should continue to grow slightly in that flat to 5% range.

Moving to the U.S. production was up 16% in Q3 versus a year ago, actually heavy duty truck went up 21%, medium sized trucks 10% and it was also down sequentially 7% versus the previous quarter. Inventory levels are stabilized with a slight increase lately which could not impact yet any kind of production rates moving forward. So we think we are going to end up the year in that plus 2 to plus 6% range and looking ahead in 2018 because again the GDP gross forecast is actually you know at 2.3 versus 2.2 for 2017 we believe that we should see naturally a continuous improvement in demand for commercial vehicle, so that’s why we are kind of positioning its now between flat to 5%.

Moving to China, as I said another surprisingly high quarter with an increase in production 64% year-over-year stable in volume versus the previous quarter and the growth we believe, continue to believe is supported by this need for replacement of those trucks that we have built in the 2010, 2011 timeframe which was the top record of the number of trucks produced in this part of the world at 1.5 million.

Now, we believe that unfortunately we have now – we are seeing the end of this peak and we expect the fourth quarter to already deliver a 15% erosion versus last year’s four quarter as well as versus this third quarter 2017. However, the production overall for the full year 2017 would end up in very healthy territories between 25% and 30%.

When we look at 2018 believing that again the erosion will continue back to a more normal level of production anticipates the Chinese production to end up in that minus 25 to minus 15 range.

Moving to India, production is up in positive territories, healthy positive territories at 16% compared to the Q3, 2016 and 35% versus Q2 I’ll remind you that in Q2 we had a net [ph] down of production of 31% due to the introduction of Euro IV in April, and we see nothing but good things ahead for the country, so we should end up this year minus close to flat minus five to flattish, however next year we believe that we will continue on the momentum that we are rebuilding now ending up 2018 in that plus 5 to plus 10 range.

Moving to next page, into Japan and Korea a very strong growth this quarter of 20% year-over-year, driven again by a recovery in export markets mostly to our South East Asia and so that will drive the full year production level up 6% to 10% versus 2016. Looking ahead we believe that this region will go back to a more stable environment like it has been historically and we believe to-date its going to be between that minus 2% to plus 3% range.

Brazil production was up, a very healthy 34% year-over-year and 4% sequentially prepared by a positive GDP growth, which kind of departs from the – again minus 3.6% GDP growth we have seen a year ago. But moving to a 1.5% GDP growth forecasted for next year.

So, whereas we believe that the market will end up in that 17% to plus 20% range. This year we see further growth we timidly I would say – right now, forecast between flat to 5%, but I would not be surprise if it would outgrow this range, this forecast.

Aftermarket went up very healthy 9% this last quarter, even though we had a very strong headwind from Middle East. When you look at it year-over-year on the full year basis, Middle East has crossed its aftermarket growth a full 3%, but it was more obviously than compensated by other regions that have had and seen very healthy growth. So we should end up the 2017 year at plus 6% in our initial forecast for next year is again at plus 6%.

Finally, the trailer production was up 7% year-over-year, down 5% sequentially. That’s aligned with growth of production of trucks and trucks in China and Europe are offset by to a certain extent by this major drop in overall activities in the Middle East. So for the full year we would end up flat to plus 5%, and next year we think we’re going to see potentially some erosion flat to minus 5%.

Moving to slide 10, looking at our achievement along our three strategic pillars starting with technology. So again we acquired Sheppard and we are now in the pass to integrate the company. We also cut this deal with Nexteer to allow us to have access to very clever technology that enables the controlling and the connectivity of the mechanical steering to the controlling heart of the truck including braking system.

Then we introduces this lane-keeping technology that we call OnLaneASSIST that we plan to basically put in production and deliver in the coming two to three years. From the globalization standpoint, two weeks ago we were in India at our Chennai Test Track to launch official the stability control technology in that market with Tata Motors between being our launching customers, and they will quit their primary range which is the flagship of their product portfolio with stability control. And I think it will help to slowly but surely kind of drive this technology to invade this space progressively over there in India.

Another major achievement was the signature with joint venture with G7 in the area of fleet management solutions. G7 is by far the leading provider of those systems in China and we have sign an agreement with joint venture that will allow us to access this market and provide very complementary capabilities, functionalities and technologies to further enhance and enrich their offering to the market.

And then we signed an order for our newest mBSP braking system platform with a major global, European global manufacturer of trucks and buses. It happens to be the largest order for these products. On execution, we completed the acquisition of the joint venture, and as Alex has shared with you, we continue to deliver very healthy level of productivity in our factories and in our purchasing activities.

Turing to the 14 page, where we’re going to share with you our updates, even upgrade of the full year 2017 guidance. First, sale growth should fall in that 13.5% to 15.5% range leading to sales and volume in the range of $3.25 billion to $3.3 billion with the performance operating margin following in that 14.6% to 14.8% range.

Performance EPS of $6.55 to $6.70 which continued transformation of cash of net income to cash flow in the range of 80% to 90%. We have prepared a little box on the right that kind of provides you some more granularity in how we bridge this new guidance versus the prior one. So up to today we were in that $6.05 to $6.35 range.

The core brings $0.23 to$0.38 of additional contribution from -- again increasing our revenues. Then we have less of a headwind coming from FX. We still end up with a pretty significant headwind for the full year. But compared to the last guidance we see a little bit less headwind. And then there is a $0.07 of contribution from our acquisition which leads to the $6.55 to $6.70 per share range.

And below you’ll see the assumptions that are fairly much aligned with what we had shared before, except that we highlight the fact it align with what Alex shared with you in terms of the possibility that the Belgium government would agree with the Parliament to pass this law this year in Q4 will lead a decrease of tax rate that would this year potentially impact our performance EPS by $0.20. And if it doesn’t happen this year it will most probably happen early next year and again this $0.20 would then hit the EPS earlier in the year 2018.

Turning to our conclusions slide, and I would say that closing this quarter, WABCO has more than ever fired on all cylinders. We have really leverage and taking advantage of all the upturn that markets across all regions was offering to us, and we continue to transfer this topline growth to bottom-line contribution through healthy incremental margin.

And I think these two acquisitions also demonstrated that we know how to effectively continue to return cash to shareholder beyond buybacks by acquiring two companies that we are sure we first contribute very nicely immediately to incremental EPS, but we’ll in the future obviously demonstrate the power of the strategy.

So that’s going to be the end of the presentation today. And we will open the line for questions. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of David Leiker with Robert Baird. Your line is open.

Jacques Esculier

Good morning, David.

David Leiker

Good morning everyone.

Alexander De Bock

Hi, David.

David Leiker

Great to see you continue to perform like this. It’s great to see. Two things I wanted to talk about, Jacques. When you look at all the pieces that you’re putting together as it relates to what the future truck and transportation needs are going to be. And you’ve got a lot of those pieces. Are there any parts of it that you’re missing that you need to still invest the partner into? And are there any parts that you have today that are opportunities for you to strengthen them either internally or externally?

Jacques Esculier

Yes. Thank you for your question, David. We are pursuing the strategy as we shared with you during our Investor Day, meaning along the three pillars of sensing, computing or thinking and then executing. We focus, we own and we want to own this execution, activation world, and obviously that’s where the steering capability was essential. We said that we do not want to step into the world of developing and manufacturing sensor. We only will continue to scan the market and source those sensors from what we believe to be the best sources in terms of technologies and value and price.

We only adapt those sensors to the world of commercial vehicle and fuse them ultimately. And then from the thinking kind of brain pillar, we are focusing on the short term reactive kind of activities that the truck delivers in case something happens to it that’s typically lane-keeping or emergency braking. But we are not venturing into the development of capabilities in the world of artificial intelligence which is not yet needed for kind of capable of really making a big difference in the short-term. So we think that we’re going to have time to identify sources of those capabilities that would complement the full offering.

But that’s how we have frame strategy, so meaning that there’s nothing really missing expect. We have keep sourcing sensors and we have at one point we will have to connect to this world of artificial intelligence with one of the provider and developer that we see as the most appropriate at that time.

David Leiker

Great. Thank you. And then as you broaden your capabilities through this end market, you’re acquiring new products, new manufacturing capabilities, how does that fit into the WABCO Operating System, the manufacturing, and from the plants I’ve been through this is fabulous ability to flex your body, your production up and down with end market volumes. How do these new products and capabilities flow into that?

Jacques Esculier

Well, David, to be fair, there is a pretty strong delta between the world of what we have so far developed within our premises and the companies that we acquired, Sheppard or MICO last year. And this is a great opportunity we have to basically migrate our operational approach, this WABCO Operating System in those spaces to enhance the efficiency of the supply chain, to enhance the performance service levels, quality and so on. So, ultimately the vision is definitely to kind of bring those acquisition within the framework of what we do across all other factories and get quite a bit of synergies out of it.

David Leiker

Great. And thank you very much.

Jacques Esculier

Thanks David.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Jeff Hammond with KeyBanc Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Jacques Esculier

Good morning, Jeff.

Jeff Hammond

Hey, good morning, Jacques. Just on Europe, I think coming into 2017 there were some concern that we were reaching high level and that would roll over. And I think some of the initial commentary from the OEMs is maybe similar costs from just because we’re at a high level. So just give me a sense of what you see other risk and pressure points in your largest markets and kind of how you frame the zero to plus five in the 2018 forecast drawn on Europe? Thanks.

Jacques Esculier

Thanks, Jeff. You know, there are different elements. Number one, one that is I think always relevant to bring out is this level of predicted GDP growth, because as you know there is a certain kind of alignment or correlation between GDP growth and demand for trucks, and if it is at this 1.92% level this year, the model clearly indicates and point fingers to some thing that is actually even beyond to zero to 5%. The second thing is I’ll remind you that the average age of the fleet is still hanging at 7.7 years, which is still one full year ahead of what it was in the past as an average. So I think there is still some kind of reserve for replacement there that would also kind of play in favor of saying that Nexteer’s volume should continue to increase.

And then there is Russia which we believe, I mean, Russia is still at the end of 2017, about 52% below the level it was – at the record level at which in 2007. And I think – I don’t think there is major breakthrough in GDP growth in Russia, but at least we are in positive territories. We see for example, the exports to – from Western Europe to Russia that potentially had gone up all the way up to 300% versus what it was in 2016. So it seems that there is a demand there that is also reflected as I said 8% improvement this quarter.

We think its going to continue and it’s not a huge part of the European production. You’re talking 80,000 trucks versus to 530 whatever for total Europe. But it is still a contributor. So that’s why overall we think that zero to 5% doesn’t sound unreasonable at all.

Jeff Hammond

Okay, great. And then, just with the moving pieces around the acquisitions and as Belgium tax dynamic, how should we think about tax rate beyond 2017 and the 2018 in the out years?

Alexander De Bock

Jeff, we already disclosed when we announce the acquisitions. We had actually announced that the acquisitions would contribute – would add to the tax – to WABCO’s tax rates, both reported and performance 100 to 200 basis points. So that’s one element. Now just want to remind you that that increase is an increase that does not apply to the cash tax rate. So, we’ll disclose that time how the structure works. So that’s one element. If you look at the Belgium tax rate, the Belgium, if Belgium enacts this change that they are intending to that has a positive impact to the tax rate on a going forward basis of 50 basis points for the year 2018-2019 and then around 100 basis points for 2020 and onwards.

So if we put all of these pieces together we are looking with our best estimates right now as we’re looking at a tax rate of low 20s for the period up to 2021, with a further upward pressure beyond that year up to mid 20s. Now we must say there are lot of moving pieces so this is our view excluding any one-timers and excluding any changes in tax legislation any countries particularly the U.S. tax reform as you can imagine.

Jeff Hammond

Okay. Thanks guys.

Alexander De Bock

Okay. Thanks Jeff.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Ross Gilardi with Bank of America. Your line is open.

Ross Gilardi

Hey, thank you.

Jacques Esculier

Hi, Ross.

Ross Gilardi

Jacques, just with respect to China and the down 15% in the fourth quarter versus the third quarter and versus last year, are you seeing that in your order book yet or are you just kind of continuing to move that downturn?

Jacques Esculier

Yes. It’s as much as China can always surprise in a very short term. Right now it seems that we are confirming there is a slowdown. We don’t know where it’s going to end up, but again we think that there is a certain kind of change of trend at this point.

Ross Gilardi

And when did you start to actually see it?

Jacques Esculier

I can’t tell you. But I would say probably late in Q3. To produce basically almost 4,000 trucks in Q3 they had to fire on all cylinders up to the end of the quarter I guess.

Ross Gilardi

Okay. Thanks. That’s helpful. And then, do you think any of your outgrowth in Europe and in U.S. over the last say, 12 to 15 months has come as like kind of the direct results of this Haldex bidding situation that was going on for long time and would you think that any of the outgrowth in those two regions next year subsides a little bit in 2018 as Haldex at least seems to remain independent and gets back in the game and becomes a more viable supplier for new platforms again?

Jacques Esculier

Yes. Well, I would tell you, no. There is not a huge significance. First, there’s not huge significance crossing between our product line expect on trailer activities where we are already the leading provider and supplier of products in the world. And we haven’t seen direct kind of gains in volumes that would be significantly moving the needle. We don’t see kind of Haldex in the braking system area of trucks for example. This is not areas of competitive environments including Haldex.

So overall, I would say, we may have some, but probably fairly small in size, hence in any case I don’t think we’re going to see Haldex kind of restart on their own and we build a better franchise in a more certain kind of anchored company versus what it has been in those times of uncertainly I don’t how it could impede our performance moving forward.

Ross Gilardi

Thanks very much.

Jacques Esculier

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Justin Long with Stephens. Your line is open.

Jacques Esculier

Good morning, Justin.

Justin Long

Thank you. Good morning. You know, it’s helpful to get your initial market outlook for 2018 by geography. And I know you gave a little bit of color, additional color on Europe earlier. But I was curious if you could talk about the areas where you feel you have the highest level of visibility versus the areas where you have the lowest level of visibility by geography?

Jacques Esculier

You know, what we are seeing right now, in terms of EU registration specifically, we are seeing kind of a flattish level. I would say, what is probably little bit less easy is to anticipate what the CIS countries including Russia could deliver moving forward. So I anticipated that we may have more visibility on the western part of our continent maybe a little bit more you kind of uncertainty on the eastern part of it.

Justin Long

Okay. And then in terms of the other geographies, I’m curious if you could answer that question as it relates to non-European regions as well?

Jacques Esculier

You know, listen guys, overall, I’m saying, we venture in October of the previous year to give you preliminary outlook of what we see on the horizon. It always include the caveat that this is preliminary, that means, like everybody else we have at this stage quite a bit of uncertainty given the very first dynamics at which all regions are moving right now. So its all regions carry a certain risk up and down. It’s really our best estimate. It’s our first estimate. We’re going to refine it and own it as we present the result of our first quarter early next year. At this stage this is a best I can tell you and it’s very hard to kind of look at the elements of it. There are more certain than others and what not.

Justin Long

Understood and maybe as a follow-up. So looking in the next year just from a high level could you talk about some of the key items that you would expect to drive outgrowth of the market and maybe you’re levels of confident that you’ll be somewhere in that 6% to 10% target that you’ve outlined?

Jacques Esculier

Yes. We continue to work everyday at first finalizing this year on a high note. Second, continuing on that path in the future we have obviously strong pillars that we are obviously that we have full visibility for. There is this ESC mandate in the U.S. that started as I said by mid-year of 2017. There is more AMT in the U.S., More air disc brakes in the U.S. and China. There is now certain initiatives around all the different kind of product lines in emerging markets. So we certainly have a list of all the kind of opportunities, large and smaller, but little streams make big rivers that continue as we do every year, continue to kind of feed this drive towards outperformance.

Justin Long

Okay, great. I’ll leave at that. I appreciate the time.

Jacques Esculier

Okay. Thanks Justin.

Our next question comes from the line of Joel Tiss with BMO. Your line is open.

Joel Tiss

Hi, guys. How you’re doing?

Jacques Esculier

Good morning, Joel.

Joel Tiss

Maybe I’ll just ask both questions at ones, it will be easier. I wonder if you can bucket for us, I know you’ve kind of given us the pieces, but I don't know maybe too much work for me to bucket for 2018 the acquisitions, the market -- while the market growth I guess we kind of have that in the outgrowth. But just can you give us the kind of the revenues from acquisitions for 2018? And then my other question is on accounts receivable there up a 180 million. And I just wondered how much of that is from your recent acquisitions and what's going on there? Thank you.

Jacques Esculier

Okay. Thanks Joel. I think we declare Joel that from topline standpoints the revenues as of this year Q4 was around $55 million impact with Sheppard. There will be certain additional contribution from recognizing the sales from the joint venture to the U.S. market, because so far we were recognizing the sales from us to the joint venture, but not from the joint venture to the market. Now we will recognize it which is basically the gross profit of what the joint venture was had delivered.

Alexander De Bock

So bottom-line we expect this or like we’ve said last call we were expecting for the fourth quarter around $0.07.

Jacques Esculier

No, that’s I’m talking about the topline.

Alexander De Bock

Topline.

Jacques Esculier

Topline is 55 from Sheppard plus…

Alexander De Bock

No, no its 55 in total for the fourth quarter and this is an indication of both acquisitions. So 55 million is the contribution for the fourth quarter from both acquisitions, so you can take this as a basis to project next year. So obviously there’s going to be market expectation to be added on top of that and some outperformance to be build in. But this as a baseline I think is a good starting point. EPS wise we’ve been adding -- we’ve been clarifying last time, for the quarter Q4 we expect $0.07, so for next year we would probably end up around just close to 230 we would say.

Joel Tiss

Yes. Thank you.

Alexander De Bock

So, on the second question, so the acquisition of Sheppard is included in our balance sheet for September 30 and added $80 million of receivables. So the main driver why receivables are up versus last year is primarily because of this extremely strong growth in our China business. So we’ve been seeing a growth of 50%. China for us has clearly longer payment or our customers typically have longer payment terms in China. So this is adding quite a bit of receivables in the balance sheet and its increasing slightly also our DSOs.

Joel Tiss

Okay. Thanks.

Alexander De Bock

Thanks.

Our next question comes from the line of Larry De Maria with William Blair. Your line is open.

Larry De Maria

Hi.

Jacques Esculier

Good morning, Larry.

Larry De Maria

Hey, good morning, guys. I had two kind of quick questions. I’m curious, you talked about from the buckets of outperformance. We appreciate that. Can you just maybe just rank order there, the regions where you think you’re going to go from, you have the highest to the lowest potential? Obviously North America sounds like there’s a lot. And secondly, you gave good color on Europe, just curious what your hearing, seeing and thinking and when you talking to your counterparts over there regarding Spain and Catalonia issue and if that poses the risks and that’s an incremental amount of caution that's in any of the outlook or if that would be a negative surprise at this point? Just any of your high-level thoughts in that? Thank you.

Jacques Esculier

Yes. Larry, starting with Spain, very frankly, these are the kind of situations that we unfortunately are kind of use to. In Europe it’s a glitch in the system. We all hope that it’s going to stay right there and that it will kind of resolve itself. Now, I don’t think it would have a major political impact not only in Spain, but more importantly at the European level, I don’t think it can reach that level of disturbance. I would trust the Spanish government which seems to do exactly the right things right now to resolve its locally, obviously the European government is also – commission is also making clear that it would be lead to a very strong disadvantage of these people to separate from Spain because they would be excluded from EU which is incredibly threatening to them.

So, I think that good common sense will prevail which I would anticipate will drive to a certain kind of calmer environments in the coming weeks or months and stay as a crisis that will not impact the continuous growth and improvement of Europe the way it has started to buildup in the last quarters. Now the other questions, I don’t know whether its outperformance on market, but overall again I would say, now when you kind of summarize everything we continue to see good growth from markets except maybe Japan, Korea that will kind of stay stable, and China that will be fairly disruptive obviously on its course that we had kind of taken in the last year, year and a half.

From the outperformance standpoint, it’s still the same story that we continue to not only validate but continue to implement. There are some core products around AMT, around stability control, around disc brakes that continue to uniquely find their way to penetrate markets across the globe. We anticipate and we continue to drive towards double digit growth in emerging markets, obviously more content but still positive outperformance in Europe and probably in between in North America.

So that’s why kind of the first perception of what topline could do next year, we believe give us a kind of good indication, good first indication that we could have another good year next year.

Larry De Maria

Okay. So we kind of like EM then North America then Europe in terms of where we’re going to get the outperformance next year?

Jacques Esculier

There is more opportunity in the U.S. particularly as we have a stability control kind of warning [ph] as a mandates, there is more opportunities in the U.S. because you still have a significant gap in content per vehicle and we know that air disc brakes will continue to grow and penetrate the market as well as AMT, so all this kind of points finger to a better outperformance in the U.S. as compared to Europe most probably.

Larry De Maria

Okay. Thank you very, very much.

Jacques Esculier

Thank you.

Our next question is from Jerry Revich with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Jacques Esculier

Hi, good morning, Jerry.

Jerry Revich

Hi, good morning and good afternoon everyone. I’m wondering if you folks can talk about the modular braking systems award that you just received. Congratulations on that. Can you talk about when that starts to enter production for you folks and now that you have effectively four contracts? Can you just update us on the overall cadence on when we should see a meaningful contribution to your outgrowth based on the new model production plan across the four [ph] OEMs?

Jacques Esculier

Yes, Jerry, this is one of those most sophisticated complex system on both trucks, so that’s the ones for this type of customers that we demand a multiyear development project and we don’t see any revenues coming out of this before the early years of the next decade. But you know this is the major ways of kind of exhibitions that we go through that will -- where we will stay anchored for obviously the full cycle of the platforms. So, investments we start with and then the reward comes a few years down the road.

Jerry Revich

Okay. Thank you. And on the balance sheet, Alexander, you folks mentioned that you want to build more cash near term, can you just counsel us some how we should thinking about the target cash balance that you folks like to have considering it’s a pretty healthy levels now. And just can you give us some context on why this high level of cash is optimal for you folks considering the free cash flow profile of the business, so you want be – want to have cash available if meaningful acquisition opportunities come up. Just give some context because obviously it’s a nice high-quality problem to have where the cash balance is now.

Alexander De Bock

Yes, exactly. Thanks. So if you look over the long-term we’ve always indicated we want to have a healthy net cash, net debt position for WABCO. And now if you look recently in after the two acquisitions we’ve been eating a little bit into net debt situation, so currently we’re rebuilding debt net. We’re getting closer to or we are rebuilding that position now. We want to strengthen our net cash position. And that’s why we are currently having put on hold temporarily our buyback.

So we’ve indicated if you want to restart again next year, we don’t have a particular cash balance in mind. So if you look just few cash, we don’t have a particular balance we want have in mind. We want to keep flexibility on our balance sheets.

Jacques Esculier

Yes. What I would say, Jerry is, as you indicated we – I took the position quite a while ago and we want to realign with this position that we want to have sufficient financing capability to go through a larger acquisition or multiple smaller acquisition. I never want to have cash as an issue to do what I think is the right path to keep adding value to our portfolio and obviously delivering value to the shareholders ultimately. So that’s why its conservative, but that’s the way we have driven WABCO for the last 10 years I think with success and we want to nicely and quite decisively realign ourselves with this philosophy now.

One think that is important to realize and this is a repeat of what we shared with you during the last call. We have spent $400 million of shoulders money to cash to acquire two businesses versus buying back shares, actually you realize that in the very short term next year the contribution to EPS is just likely slight south of what it would have been to buyback shares at $150. But the power of those acquisitions as we also shared with you is more in the medium to long-term path. So overall this $400 million was put at very, very best use by acquiring these businesses versus buying back shares. Now again we are continuing to contemplate opportunities to a pipeline of potential acquisitions and I want to have the full freedom to just kind of do and grab whatever opportunity we see is there or we decide is bringing value to the overall franchises.

Jerry Revich

I appreciate. Thank you.

Jacques Esculier

Thank you, Jerry.

Our next question is from Joe O'Dea with Vertical Research. Your line is open.

Joe O'Dea

Good morning.

Alexander De Bock

Good morning, Joe.

Joe O'Dea

Back on some of the outgrowth opportunities in North America, can you just frame, you talked about 60% penetration currently for AMTs, but can you just give us a sense of what penetration in 2017 is and what you anticipated will be in 2018 when we talk about AMT’s stability control, disc brakes, but just have a greater appreciation for what kind of outgrowth you could be looking at?

Jacques Esculier

Well, we never know what AMT penetration will be the following year. What I can tell you is last year it was kind of 51% or 52%, I think 51%, so this year its 59% whatever. So it has like grown like 7%, 8% over the course of 2017 doesn’t mean that this is what it's going to duplicate as a path for next year, but at least it give you a certain indication what we believe it will not go down, right. On air disc brakes right now when you look at a penetration is at 25% to 30%, and again it keeps kind of incrementally augmenting.

It’s not at the same pace as AMT. I think the turn will come when we will introduce in 2019 is significantly reduced costs design that will allow us to provide and deliver a value proposition to the fleets that’s becoming very compelling with less that two years of payback. But between now in 2019, we believe that again we will continuously see some growth.

Now stability control, it addresses basically today 60% of the – of every heavy-duty truck that is built in the United States, right? And it would provide trust in growth up until June in a year-over-year comparison. So that’s going to be again one of those vectors to drive outperformance up to mid-year next year. So that’s what I would say on those key technologies. So I don’t see how they would not keep contributing to our ability to outperform the U.S. market and as markets in the rest of the world as well.

Joe O'Dea

Appreciate it. And then one quickly just on free cash flow conversation. When you talk about the deals will drive a higher tax rate but not on the cash side of things. Should we be anticipating target range on conservation of 80% to 90% or does this change things a little bit, and we should think about a higher conversation opportunity moving forward?

Alexander De Bock

No. I would continue with 80% to 90%, putting all the facts together that we keep in mind that’s we would still see it around 80% to 90%.

Jacques Esculier

This is a very aggressive but healthy objective that we give ourselves and we will try to absorb all kind of deviations and glitches that would potentially offer some obstacles not great though in size, but we want to keep adhering to it because it really imposes a very strong discipline in the way we manage the company and certainly we manage cash as Alex said. So that’s something that we take as a very very serious objective as we all know and have shared with you are across the entire company.

Joe O'Dea

Appreciate it. Thanks.

Jacques Esculier

Thanks.

Our next question is from Seth Weber with RBC Capital. Your line is open.

Seth Weber

Hi, good morning everybody.

Jacques Esculier

Good morning, Seth.

Seth Weber

I was wondering if you could just give us a little bit more color on this China supply chain issue, and whether that – when that will be fixed and whether that is expected to be a headwind over the next several quarters still. Or just in the rearview at this point? Thank you.

Jacques Esculier

Yes. And this is a good question. Because it has been obviously impacting our ability to at least match the market and reflect the power of all the outperformance that we are in the mean time continuing to reach in that part of the world. So there were some products for which we were short, particularly ABS, and particularly because there as you probably know our industries is not the only one to grow, there is a shortage in some electronic components. And right now there is – those providers of electronic components are delivering given volume to each of their clients and there is so much ABS you can build once you have run out of those components you just drive and you have to rely unfortunately on some competitors who have access to either other components or those same components but have their ration at work.

And so that’s what happened. We had mostly in ABS, a shortage of ECUs that we’re not enabling us to deliver the volume that we were – that what’s ordered from us. So we certainly focus at delivering to the larger customers and whatnot, but part of the market unfortunately we had to momentarily abandon or at least deliver lower volume as compared to what was in order. And now, as the volume of demand is coming down obviously that will help us, hopefully we will able to resolve this shortage issue at the component level so that both together we hope to close that gap pretty soon and we cover the level of double digit outperformance that we are used to from this part of the world.

Seth Weber

Okay. That’s helpful Jacques. So are those customers going elsewhere or they just waiting for you to pick [ph]?

Jacques Esculier

No. they would be waiting. We would not sure that as a product that is delivered, because 64% includes all the things delivered. So if they have been delivered they have an ABS and if it’s not, work with somebody else, mostly I must admit, because its smaller customers, its smaller truck manufacturers mostly from local manufacturers.

Seth Weber

Okay. Thank you. And then just a quick follow-up for Alexander, is there any – have you disclosed any anticipated savings from the factory closure out here in the third quarter?

Alexander De Bock

Well, actually in the factory closure that we completed this quarter was one of the two that we had announced back 2015 I believe. So we are completely through the year-over-year savings from the first closure. And from the second closure we will still have a couple of quarters of tailwind in terms of conversion productivity. But I would just say in general that would expect us to stay at relatively high levels of conversion productivity based on this for the next three quarters.

Seth Weber

Okay. All right. Thank you very much guys. Appreciate it.

Jacques Esculier

Thank you.

And our last question comes from Nicole DeBlase with Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Jacques Esculier

Good morning, Nicole.

Nicole DeBlase

Good morning. So, maybe starting with follow-on to Jerry’s question with respect to the balance sheet, should we also takeaway from that the high level of acquisitions that we’ve seen over the past year, that’s likely slow based on your current deal pipeline and your view of proper balance sheet leverage?

Jacques Esculier

I’m sorry, Nicole, can you repeat the question. We didn’t exactly understand it.

Nicole DeBlase

Yes, sure. So, you talked about wanting to improve the cash position on your balance sheet and stepping up buyback activity next year. Does that imply that the acquisition pipeline is slowing from here based on the two big deals that you did in 2017?

Jacques Esculier

No. It doesn’t mean anything related to the pipeline. The only thing that I could say, that I shared with Jerry earlier is we continue to drive a healthy pipeline of opportunities, but as you know we are very demanding in the quality of the move and acquisition opportunities that we grab. So for me, don’t take it as an indicator. We just want right principle to go back to the philosophy that we have been following all the way through in the last ten years. And again there are things that we are looking at, like we do all the time in terms of acquisition opportunities, but one is not relate to the other expect that ones you have a more comfortable cash position or pretty clean cash balance on your balance sheet then you have huge flexibility to all kinds of things.

Nicole DeBlase

Okay. Got it. Thank you.

Alexander De Bock

What is that, its not that we would have incredible opportunities that would be a lot more aggressive in the future that is not the message that I want to share with you. We are contemplating bolt-ons. We have from time-to-time look at something that will be maybe a little bit more sizeable. So far we have not acted on those. I don’t have – anyway we’ll not comment on anything else, but what I’m saying this environment of pipeline of opportunities is not changing or is not change versus what it has been in the past.

Nicole DeBlase

Okay. Understood. Thanks Jack. And then my follow-up just around North America, so I know its early days, but forecasting pretty modest growth in that region in 2018 despite some pretty strong order activity in recent months. I guess if that another area where there could be some conservatism baked into your outlook?

Jacques Esculier

I hope so. But again, listen, this is the best estimate. We think we have some conservatism in other regions like Brazil potentially. But again, we are not yet in a position to extend our forecast beyond those ranges at this point. But I’m more than happy moving forward between now in January to revise those ranges to be more favorable.

Nicole DeBlase

Thank you.

Jacques Esculier

Yes. Thank you.

Thank you. And I’m not showing any further question. So I’ll now turn the call back over to Jacques Esculier for closing remarks.

Jacques Esculier

Well, thank you for your attention, for your supports and we’ll talk to you. Wish you all wonderful Q4 and yearend. And we’ll talk to you in January. Thank you. Bye-bye.

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude the program. You may now disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

