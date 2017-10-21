'All-In' On Mispriced Stocks

Jeff focuses on asymmetric risk/reward opportunities in his Marketplace service, Invest With A Stacked Deck. He joins the Roundtable to share his investing philosophy, along with some of his favorite investing ideas, including Fitbit.

Sometimes the clues to your next great investment idea are literally sitting right in front of you. Really. Take your eyes off your smartphone for a second and take a look around - you’d be surprised how what you see might inspire you to research a stock. That girl across from you on the subway on her smartphone? Is there a technology idea there? That dude wearing a smartwatch - which company makes that, and is it your next lucrative investing opportunity? Investing ideas are all around. Sometimes, it pays to stop and look around once in a while, or you just might miss them (thanks, Ferris Bueller).



Jeffrey Himelson has made an art of discerning great investment ideas simply by observing the world around him and identifying trends in people’s behavior. In fact, that’s often the first step in his investment approach. It’s how he discovered and ultimately decided to buy Facebook (FB), and the rest, as they say, is history.

His primary focus is mispriced stocks, where he believes lie the greatest opportunities for asymmetric risk and reward. Like Warren Buffett - perhaps the greatest contrarian investor who ever lived - Jeff takes a high-conviction approach that works in any market, but often goes against the grain of investor sentiment. It’s not for everyone, but for patient investors, his approach has the potential for some awesome upside.



Jeff analyzes mispriced securities from a variety of sectors in Invest With A Stacked Deck, his service on Seeking Alpha’s Marketplace. He joins the Roundtable to talk about why contrarian investing is his jam, dish on his favorite stock (Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) for life!), and update his thesis on Chipotle (NYSE:CMG).



Seeking Alpha: For starters, let’s talk about your investing approach. What criteria do you use to evaluate stocks, and how did you arrive at these specific metrics?



Jeffrey Himelson, author of Invest With A Stacked Deck: I typically employ a multi-step process to come to an investment decision on a specific security. First, I will look at the market with a macro lens, to unearth salient trends. For example, when I first bought Facebook in 2014, I saw how important social media had become to society.

Just by going on the subway, you could see how pervasive its use was: Everyone was tweeting, checking their Facebook feed, and looking at Pinterest. Once I identify a trend, I conduct a bottom-up approach to find the security that is most likely to benefit from this trend and/or offers the most upside, in light of valuation metrics.

This bottom-up approach is not always the same for each security and often is context specific. However, in general, I’ll start with typical valuation metrics, such as a price-to-sales ratio, price-to-earnings ratio, review their balance sheet, and other historical data. Nonetheless, this data is backward looking so the most important aspect of my investing approach is to conduct a qualitative deep-dive, in order to assess how the stock will perform in the future.

For my Facebook example, I was constantly asking friends, family, and even strangers about their usage habits. These questions varied from the general, “how often do you check your feed?” to much more specific questions such as, “do you ever click on the ads and purchase anything?” Another example of this type of deep-dive was my investment in Chegg (CHGG). For that analysis, I even became a tutor on the site to see how intuitive it was. (To read about my deep-dive on Chegg, click HERE).

Finally, I will try to time the market to figure out the most opportune time to purchase the security. This is honestly the hardest part and over the past few years, I’ve identified that I have a tendency to take profits too early. With Facebook, I timed my purchase well, and bought shares (and LEAP options) after the 6-month share lock-up expired. However, I ended up taking profits too early and sold around the $100 level.

Another example was with my Glu Mobile (GLUU) investment earlier this year. I purchased shares at $1.94 in January, but ended up selling at the mid-$3 level. (The shares are currently trading in the low mid-$4 range). In the past, I’ve had great success with finding the lows of the market to purchase securities, but I hope to improve my skills at trying to time the top of the market.



SA: On Invest with a Stacked Deck, your Marketplace service, you focus on mispriced securities. What are the benefits of investing in mispriced opportunities, and why do you prefer it to other approaches (value, GARP, income, etc.)?



JH: By focusing on mispriced securities, I believe I have the best chance to identify asymmetric risk/reward opportunities. If I were to just focus on a stock that was a great value, I could focus on beating the market return by a few basis points. However, I am not seeking to merely do that: I’m focused on aggressively growing my portfolio. Moreover, I often limit my downside with this method as well.

For example, at the time of my GLUU investment, the company was on the fringe of profitability, had $332 million in total assets compared to $85 million in total liabilities, with $147 million in cash. However, its market capitalization was just north of $250 million. With GLUU trading so close to its liquidation value, this investment had an inherent margin of safety.



SA: Following on that, high-conviction investing - betting against the market - isn’t for everyone. But there are potentially huge rewards to be had for patient investors with the fortitude to stomach the risks involved. What would you say to investors who are on the fence about this approach?



JH: Being a contrarian can be difficult, but it is the type of investing style that works in any market environment and can generate tremendous returns. Warren Buffett is one of the most famous contrarian investors and I love his quote “be greedy when others are fearful, and fearful when others are greedy.”

Paradoxically, by using a contrarian approach, it’s also helping me sleep at night in the current market environment. While pundits are often debating when “the top” will be for the market, and “how high FANG stocks can go” I can rest easy knowing that my portfolio is allocated to securities that have not been bid-up by this frothy environment and have a limited downside with plenty of assets, and positive catalysts, behind them.



SA: You write about a variety of sectors, but your focus seems to lean somewhat tech-heavy. Is there a reason for that, or is it just that tech represents a majority of the mispriced opportunities currently in the market?



JH: Exactly. My current focus is tech-heavy since that has been where I have found my current mispriced opportunities.



SA: Logic would dictate that markets can only go up for so long before they come down. Some market observers say that a crash - or at least a correction - is imminent. What’s your take on where markets are currently, and will a correction and/or potentially more severe market downturn have any impact on the way you invest? Why or why not?



JH: Based on numerous valuation metrics, such as the Shiller P/E ratio, or the Tobin’s Q Ratio, markets are currently overvalued. However, as I alluded to before, timing the market can be incredibly difficult and I think that is especially true for this current bull market.

The rise of passive investing is one of the reasons I think it will be especially difficult to time the top of this market. With passive vehicles such as Vanguard seeing record inflows, and apps such as Robinhood democratizing passive investing, it’s hard to know how much longer this bull market will continue.

However, I believe this trend is creating a divergence in the market between stocks that are represented heavily in indexes and stocks that are not included in certain indexes. For example, I think passive investing has led to the rise of FANG stocks relative to the price of other securities because they are represented in so many indexes and ETFs.

With that being said, once a market correction does occur, I think that these stocks will be disproportionately hurt. Moreover, I think the correction could be relatively swift since I don’t think many of these retail investors can stomach corrections, and haven’t seen one for many years, so the drop may be quite precipitous.

My investment style is not too impacted by this trend. My main takeaway from this is to check how many indexes a stock is included in that I’m considering investing in. A corollary of this though is that I look to see if a stock is on the verge of being considered for a new index, which may provide a nice temporary boost to the stock price.



SA: Your public articles page looks a little like the Fitbit show. Are you bullish on the stock or something? All teasing aside, what’s the deal with Fitbit, and why did you call it your “highest conviction” pick in a recent article for Invest with a Stacked Deck subscribers?



JH: FIT fits (pun intended) into all of my buckets. First, there is a tremendous trend occurring in the fitness and health space: Consumers are becoming increasingly concerned with their well-being. (This is the macro trend that begins my analysis). From a bottom-up approach, FIT is extremely attractive as well. From a balance sheet perspective, FIT is very strong with total assets of around $1.5 billion, with $675 million in cash alone, and $215 million in accounts receivable which can be easily factored and turned into cash.

Moreover, FIT has no debt and total liabilities of $530 million, but its market capitalization is currently hovering around $1.4 billion. This trading level provides an inherent margin of safety when considering FIT is on the verge of profitability.

Furthermore, FIT has launched a series of new products, and services, which I believe will return it to profitability. First, FIT’s new smartwatch, the Ionic, has been well-received by consumers (including me), and channel checks appear that the sales have been strong. Moreover, FIT has great brand awareness, with a corresponding strong customer loyalty, which will allow it to cross-sell its new Fitbit Flyer headphones and Fitbit Aria 2 Scale to accelerate revenue growth.

Additionally, I believe the launch of its new service, its Coaching App, can create a higher-margin, recurring revenue stream. Finally, although FIT’s management has not discussed this yet, I believe they will eventually monetize their community feed by selling advertising space. I think these ad rates can be quite high since FIT collects an incredible amount of granular data on its consumers. This incredibly valuable data also leads me to conclude that FIT is an acquisition target, especially in light of its strong balance sheet and depressed market capitalization.

To sum it up, I’ve become so bullish on FIT that I’ve sold many other securities to increase my stake in FIT and it is now the largest allocation across all of the portfolios that I manage.



SA: You’ve been silent on Chipotle since the end of April, when you recommended profit-taking following a buy recommendation in January. If you look at a six-month price chart, it’s been a tough period for CMG. The once high-flyer has come back down to earth… sort of. What’s your take on the stock today, and have you stopped writing about it because you’re out of the trade?



JH: It's funny that you mention Chipotle, since it’s one of the stocks that I regularly follow and is on my buy list, if it hits my price target. I have a price target on a number of securities, with pricing alerts set up, and will execute a trade (and tell my subscribers to as well) should the stock hit the level where I feel provides an asymmetric risk/reward opportunity.

I originally started covering CMG back in 2014, when it was trading around $600 per share, and told readers that CMG was too risky in light of its valuation and how management was cutting corners to increase profitability. Here is an excerpt from my article, back in 2014, before the original e.coli outbreak:

“Marketing spending can be quite accretive, however, Chipotle is facing a serious risk, in the form of customer backlash. The advertising campaign will be centered around its "better ingredients" initiative. Nevertheless, CMG has faced rising food prices and has resulted in them "filling the gap" with conventionally raised meats. With the dichotomy of their marketing campaign and actions apparent, customer backlash is a serious threat on the horizon. This risk is certainly not priced into the stock.”

Finally, I believed CMG had hit a bottom in January of this year at just above $400 per share, and I wrote an article discussing my bullish stance. To quickly sum up my thesis, I thought that management had righted the ship when it came to tightening up its supply chain, was prudently investing in driving digital orders, and thought the addition of their catering program and new menu items could spur growth.

Then, in April, after CMG rose 21%, I suggested readers take their profits (as I had done). To summarize my thinking, I thought that management could not improve margins much further, as much of the improvement had been caused from lower marketing and promotional spending. Moreover, I outlined the border-adjustment tax as a risk that could be a significant negative catalyst on the horizon. Finally, on a peer-basis, CMG was trading on a similar level to competitors, so I thought it was time to ring the register.

Nonetheless, I have been following CMG pretty closely, especially as of late (with the most recent outbreak depressing the stock’s price) and have a price target in mind to initiate a position. I don’t want to disclose that price right now, but will say it is below the $300 level and my subscribers will be the first to know when it hits that level.

***

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Jeffrey Himelson is long FIT and may initiate a position in CMG at any time.