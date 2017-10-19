Is 7.50% For This New Preferred Enough?

The REIT uses 80% of NOI to pay interest and has a hefty slug of debt with a 15% rate.

Plymouth has issued its inaugural preferred stock - less than six months after becoming a public entity.

Typically, an issuer of preferred stock has a bit of seasoning as a public company and has somewhat proven themselves. Typically. Today, there is a new preferred stock issue from a REIT that has neither quality.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) joined the crowd by issuing its inaugural preferred stock issue. For those not familiar with this industrial REIT:

Plymouth Industrial REIT is a self-managed REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant Class B industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets across the U.S. As of September 30, 2017, the company portfolio consists of 29 industrial properties located in eight states. The company portfolio was 96.5% leased to 55 different tenants across 17 industry types. Plymouth became a public company on June 14, 2017.

An overview of the new preferred is:

The prospectus can be found here, the term sheet here.

Like many newly public entities, the preferred stock requires an inducement to but it. In this case, it is rate steps if the deal is not redeemed in seven years (emphasis mine):

On and after December 31, 2024, if any shares of Series A Preferred Stock are outstanding, we will pay cumulative cash dividends on each then-outstanding share of Series A Preferred Stock at an annual dividend rate equal to the Initial Rate plus an additional 1.5% of the liquidation preference per annum, which will increase by an additional 1.5% of the liquidation preference per annum on each subsequent December 31 thereafter, subject to a maximum annual dividend rate of 11.5% while the Series A Preferred Stock remains outstanding.

Let's take a look at how this compares to peers:

With the exception of Innovative Industrial (IIPR), the new Plymouth issue is the highest yielding preferred of the group. This is also shown in the following charts:

and

Okay, with the pricing out of the way, let me get to the heart of the matter: This REIT is over leveraged and doesn't cover its dividend. Let's look at these factors.

First, the debt. The following is from the prospectus and describes its debt structure.

Existing Indebtedness

AIG Loan: On October 17, 2016, certain indirect subsidiaries of PLYM's operating partnership entered into a senior secured loan agreement with investment entities managed by AIG Asset Management which provides for a loan of $120 million bearing interest at 4.08% and a seven-year term. As of June 30, 2017, there was $120 million outstanding. The borrowings under the agreement are secured by first lien mortgages on all of the properties in the Company Portfolio. The obligations under the agreement are also guaranteed by the company and each of the operating partnership's wholly-owned subsidiaries.

and a seven-year term. As of June 30, 2017, there was $120 million outstanding. The borrowings under the agreement are secured by first lien mortgages on all of the properties in the Company Portfolio. The obligations under the agreement are also guaranteed by the company and each of the operating partnership's wholly-owned subsidiaries. Torchlight Mezzanine Loan: On October 17, 2016, Plymouth Industrial 20, a subsidiary of the operating partnership, entered into a mezzanine loan agreement with Torchlight, which provides for a loan of $30 million and a seven-year term. The Torchlight Mezzanine Loan ("TML") bears interest at 15%, of which 7% percent is paid currently during the first four years of the term and 10% is paid for the remainder of the term . The Torchlight loan requires Plymouth Industrial 20 to pay a repayment premium equal to the difference between (X) the sum of 150% of the principal being repaid (excluding accrued interest) and (Y) the sum of the actual principal amount being repaid and current and accrued interest paid through the date of repayment. The borrowings under the TML are secured by, among other things, pledges of the equity interest in Plymouth Industrial 20 and each of its property-owning subsidiaries.

. The Torchlight loan requires Plymouth Industrial 20 to pay a repayment premium equal to the difference between (X) the sum of 150% of the principal being repaid (excluding accrued interest) and (Y) the sum of the actual principal amount being repaid and current and accrued interest paid through the date of repayment. The borrowings under the TML are secured by, among other things, pledges of the equity interest in Plymouth Industrial 20 and each of its property-owning subsidiaries. KeyBank Credit Agreement: In August 2017, the operating partnership entered the KeyBank Credit Agreement. The agreement provides a $35 million revolving credit facility ($40 million accordion for potential total of $75 million). The agreement matures in August 2020 and has one 12-month extension option. Borrowings under the facility bear interest at either (1) the base rate (determined as the highest of (A) KeyBank's prime rate, (B) the Federal funds rate plus 0.50%, and (C) the one-month LIBOR rate plus 1.0%) or (2) LIBOR, plus, in either case, a spread between 250 and 300 basis points depending on their total leverage ratio. The KeyBank Credit Agreement is secured by certain assets of the operating partnership and certain of its subsidiaries (PLYM drew $24 million for recent acquisitions).

To put this in perspective:

To further put this into perspective:

One note of concern is that interest expense is currently 80% of NOI. FFO and AFFO are still losses, which means they do not cover dividends.

Add to this the dividends on the new preferred, and the common is a long way off from being covered.

Bottom Line: Not a buyer. While there are similarities between PLYM and STAG (STAG), Plymouth is just too over-leveraged. Personally, I am not sure it should have become a public company at its size, with its expenses, and the amount of leverage on its books. Further, I wouldn't buy a preferred below the amount it is paying on mezz debt, as mezz debt is higher in the capital structure (Torchlight is 15% all in).

Rather than buy this preferred, I would rather own Colony NorthStar (CLNS) Series J ($25.17 stripped price, 7.08% yield), Bluerock Residential (BRG) Series D ($25.52 stripped price, 7.30% yield) or Global Net Lease (GNL) Series A (24.78 stripped price, 7.31% yield) as they will all hit the 7%+ yield (if that is the hurdle) and have a better profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLNS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.