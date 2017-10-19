Is Shopify Citron's Next Lemon?

Gross profits grew by 81.6% while operating expenses grew by 78.8% in the first half of 2017. However, the company operated at a $30.4 million loss.

Monthly recurring subscription revenue has increased by 28%. This accounted for 60% of total subscription revenue growth to date, and this is "healthy" growth from long-term orientated merchants.

Since the release of Citron Research's report by Andrew Left on Oct. 4th, Shopify's stock has fallen more than 15% from its closing price of $116.81. Andrew Left became famous after his hugely successful short report on Valeant Pharmaceuticals in 2015. The Shopify report can be found here.

In his report, Left challenged Shopify's claim of having over 500,000 registered merchants. He believes that these merchants are not legitimate merchants selling goods. Left also criticized Shopify's 13,000 partners, a portion of which are non-software related affiliate partners who act as promoters for the company. Left believes these affiliates unethically promote the company as a get-rich-quick scheme. The combination of these two factors create a risky situation for Shopify because the company relies on merchant subscriptions for half its operating revenue. Finally, Left placed a price target of $60 for the stock. You can monitor where Shopify has traded at on the stock chart below.

Why I decided to write this report.

I found most of Left's claims to be baseless and lacking in evidence. However, the stock has tripled (to its peak in September) this year, and this raises some doubts on its valuation. Reading Citron Research's report lead me to ask the question, "Is Shopify really a lemon?"

In regards to the problem with Shopify's affiliate partners, companies are usually not liable for what their affiliates (typically independent contractors) claim. As some others writers in the industry have already pointed out, large online retailers such as Amazon.com and eBay.com also have their own affiliate programs. Should Amazon and eBay investors be concerned as well?

Left's attack on the authenticity of Shopify's 500,000 registered merchants is a much better argument. Because a majority of their registered merchants are small and medium-sized businesses, I decided to investigate further on the quality of Shopify's revenue.

Where does Shopify's revenue actually come from, and how dependable is this revenue?

Shopify generates revenue from two main sources: merchant subscriptions to their platform and fees collected on their merchant solutions. Let's first look at merchant subscriptions which is Shopify's bread and butter.

Shopify has at least 2,500 merchants registered as Shopify Plus accounts which is their service for big businesses. Popular brands registered include Tesla, Nestle, GE, and Red Bull. The price of Shopify Plus accounts is not advertised publicly and must be negotiated individually for every merchant. However, it is known that Shopify Plus subscriptions cost a minimum of $2,000 a month. This means that Shopify collects at least $60 million in subscription revenue annually from their Shopify Plus merchants alone. Big business merchants usually sign up for long-term multi-year contracts to get a discount, so this portion of revenue is actually quite safe. As for the remaining 497,500 merchants, Shopify's subscriptions range as cheap as $29 a month for their Basic Shopify plan to $299 a month for their Advanced Shopify plan.

Unfortunately, pricing plans don't give us very much information on the quality of the merchants registered. Shopify does not require merchants to register for annual contracts, and merchants can renew their subscription on a monthly basis. This makes it hard to differentiate revenue between merchants who stay for the long-term and merchants who end their subscription after their first month. Fortunately, Shopify has come up with a useful performance indicator, monthly recurring revenue (MRR).

MRR - is the average monthly subscription revenue Shopify earns from merchants. This metric is more useful than annual subscription revenue because it filters out noise and seasonal fluctuations from newly registered merchants who don't renew their subscriptions. Shopify also recommends that investors pay more attention to MRR than total merchant subscription revenue because they believe it is a more accurate metric for the company.

In the first half of 2017, Shopify had an MRR of $23.66 million. This is an increase of about $5.16 million or 28% over their MRR in 2016. ($18.5 million) When the increase in MRR ($5.16 million) is semi-annualized, you get $31 million in reliable revenue growth for the period. We can compare this value with total subscription revenue growth to see what percentage of growth was "healthy" revenue growth. Shopify generated $133.7 million in total subscription revenue in the first half of 2017. This is a $51.3 million or 62.3% increase in total subscription revenue over the same period in 2016.

$31 million / $51.3 million x 100% = 60%

This means that 60% of the subscription revenue growth in 2017 so far has been "healthy" growth from long-term orientated merchants. The remaining 40% of subscription revenue growth is from merchants who are considered "high churn." This might seem high, but it is also possible these merchants will convert to long-term subscribers later.

Merchant subscriptions is something that is relatively easy to understand, but where does the other 52% of their revenue in 2017 come from? Let's examine Shopify's merchant solutions which composes the other half of their revenue.

Shopify Payments revenue composes the bulk of Shopify merchant solutions revenue.

Shopify's merchant solutions are fee based revenue sources generated as a percentage of total gross merchandise volume (GMV) sold on their platform. Main revenue components include: Shopify Payments, Shopify Capital, and Shopify Shipping. As of the first half of 2017, Shopify has generated $145.36 million in merchant solutions revenue. GMV processed on their platform in the same period was $10.7 billion. This means that Shopify earns roughly 1.36% of their GMV as revenue through merchant solutions.

I found that 91% of revenue generated from fees collected on merchant solutions is from processing fees earned by Shopify Payments. This percentage is estimated from Shopify's 2016 annual report by subtracting merchant solutions revenue earned by Shopify's other subsidiaries (Shopify Capital, Shopify Shipping, etc.) from total merchant solutions revenue. This means that Shopify Payments contributes to 47.3% of Shopify's total revenue. Most people don't think of an e-commerce platform like Shopify as a payment processor!

The remaining segments contribute to the remaining 9% of merchant solutions revenue. Relatively speaking, they are not as important, but I will still discuss them for readers who are curious to learn more about Shopify. Shopify Capital is an interesting subsidiary of Shopify that offers an optional merchant cash advance ("MCA") service to merchants registered. Shopify gives merchants a cash advance in exchange for the ability to buy their receivables at a discount. Shopify Shipping generates revenue from fees collected as a percentage of shipping costs. Finally, Shopify also receives referral fees from partners who sell software on their platform to merchants.

Increases in operating expenses in 2017 reflect growing pains. The firm has been unable to scale profitably.

Many investors are impressed by Shopify's impressive revenue growth in 2017. Merchant subscription revenue grew 62%, and merchant solutions revenue grew 88.8% in the first half of 2017 compared to the same period last year. After accounting for cost of revenues, gross profits grew 81.6%. Unfortunately for investors, operating expenses grew in nearly the same proportion. Total operating expenses grew by 78.8%. This might be a good sign to investors as gross profits grew at a greater rate than total operating expenses. However, the company still operated at a $30.4 million loss for the first two quarters of 2017.

Shopify has continued to issue equity to finance growth.

This year Shopify has increased the total number of shares outstanding to 94.3 million shares. Another 10.8 million shares through employee stock options and restricted share units (RSU) brings the total number of shares to 1.05 billion shares. This is an increase of 12.2% in the total number of shares from the same period last year. (From the 2017 second quarter report)

Shopify will continue to benefit from Amazon.com and Oberlo (a recent acquisition) as catalysts for growth.

In Dec 2016, Shopify integrated Amazon into their platform. As can be seen in the chart below, it has been a major catalyst in 2017. Because Shopify generates revenue roughly equal to 1.36% of GMV that is sold on their platform, it benefits immensely when other retailers are integrated into their platform. Amazon.com is one of the largest online retailers, and Shopify will be able to capitalize on e-commerce growth from other companies through their all-in-one platform. Investors can look forward to Shopify’s Q4 as it will be the first Q4 with Amazon.com integrated into the platform.



On April 28, 2017, Shopify also acquired Oberlo to help merchants source products to sell. This could benefit Shopify by increasing GMV as merchants will have more products to sell, but it is unknown how many merchants have been using the service. The effects of the Oberlo acquisition will be seen further in Q3 and Q4 of this year.

What's next for investors?

Investors who agree with me that Shopify has had an unjustified sell-off because of Citron Research's report might want to consider picking up some shares of SHOP at current prices as the stock is trading at a discount from its 52-week high. I believe that Citron Research has been incorrect in their recent report on Shopify. Left's argument against Shopify's affiliate partners does not hold when you consider the fact that other retailers (such as Amazon.com) have their own affiliate programs. For investors worried about the quality of Shopify's merchants, monthly recurring subscription revenue has increased by 28%. This accounted for 60% of total subscription revenue growth to date, and this is "healthy" growth from long-term orientated merchants. On the operational side, the company's operating gross profits grew by 81.6% while operating expenses grew by 78.8% in the first half of 2017. I believe that Shopify will also continue to benefit from Amazon.com and Oberlo as catalysts for growth through increasing gross merchandise volume. Shopify earns roughly 1.36% of total gross merchandise volume processed on their platform. While Shopify has operated at a $30.4 million loss in 2017, it is expected to be profitable starting 2019.

