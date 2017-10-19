High-Yield, Low Duration And Global Exposure At A Discount

High-Yield, Low Duration, Global Exposure at a Discount

Let’s start by checking those title claims:

High Yield? 8.91%. Check.

Short Duration? 1.90 Leverage Adjusted Duration. Check.

Global Exposure? 42.67% non-US. Check.

Discount? -3.37%. Check.

Does that sound like something you might want to be thinking about?

Well, that's what you get in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH). The fund’s site tells us it “seeks to generate as high a level of current income as we determine is consistent with capital preservation, and seeks capital appreciation as a secondary objective." It maintains "a weighted average portfolio duration of three years or less and a weighted average portfolio maturity of five years or less.”

The fund's strategy is to identify “relative-value opportunities between geographies, primarily the North American and Western European high yield bond and loan markets."

One example of how management approaches relative values in the high-yield corporate credit markets is to take advantage of differences in pricing between bonds of an issuer denominated in U.S. dollars and substantially similar bonds of the same issuer denominated in euros, potentially allowing the Fund to achieve a higher relative return for the same credit risk exposure. This sets it apart from a passively indexed, high-yield global bond fund.

Fund Facts

BGH manages $581M total net assets.

The fund is leveraged at 26.4%. Fees are 1.52% and interest expense is 0.53%.

It has been open since 10/26/2012, making it five years old next week.

Portfolio

Current global distribution of the fund’s bond holdings (data from Morningstar as of 06/30/2017) are:

Credit quality of the portfolio as of 09/30/2027 (from BGH website) is seen in this next chart.

Distribution

Current yield is 8.91% (8.61% at NAV). The fund has paid a $0.1534 monthly distribution since January 2016 when the distribution was cut -5.0% from $0.165. Undistributed net investment income (UNII) is -$0.0608, less than 40% of a month’s distribution. There is no reported return of capital.

So, UNII is trivially low, there has been no return of capital by the fund, and, as we’ll see shortly, NAV performance is well ahead of NAV distribution rate, so the distribution appears safe at this time.

Discount

Current discount is -3.37%. One year ago, the discount was -12%. By the beginning of 2017 that had moved to -6%. It bounced between -8 and -6% until July before going to near -4% in September. So the fund has been giving up discount.

Z-scores quantify these discount moves.

The moves in discount may not present a compelling argument for buying the fund now. But in today’s yield-starved environment, BGH’s portfolio positioning, its 9% yield and its recent performance do account for the loss of discount. If that combination holds, it may predict a continuation of the trend. Indeed, it would not be unfeasible to project the trend as taking the valuation into premium territory.

Performance

One year changes in price, total return and NAV values are seen in this next chart.

Before you get distracted by that 24% gain in total return, stop and notice that NAV is up 4.75% for the year, which is the point I referred to above in the context of distribution sustainability. Realize that the NAV return is after distributions; it is not a total return stat. A 4.5% one-year positive move in the net asset value in a high-yield bond fund after paying out 9% to shareholders is an impressive performance.

The market value of the fund is up 13% after paying the 9% yield giving us a total return of 24.1% for the past year. This, of course, includes the 8.25% gain in discount reduction.

Let’s put that return in a broader context by comparing returns to those of the domestic high-yield bond ETF, iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bd ETF (HYG), and the global high-yield bond ETF, iShares Global High Yield Corp Bd ETF (GHYG).

As we see, the year has markedly favored the global funds over the domestic fund. But more to the point, BGH has been running well ahead of the iShares funds beating GHYG's total return for the year by a factor of 2.7 times.

The chart also tells us that has come with some increased volatility. This can be better seen in this table of correlations and volatilities for the three funds (from portfoliovisualizer).

To better appreciate the source of the returns let’s swap out HYG for the developed markets ex. US, high-yield bond fund, iShares International High Yield Bd ETF (HYXU). GHYG is 62.74% US which makes it comparable to BGH's geographical mix; HYXU is 100% ex. US. We can see that the ex. US high-yield markets have been strongly out-performing US high-yields.

HYXU began to move away from GHYG earlier this year, moving ahead of BGH on a market price basis for a while. Currently, the two funds are nearly equal for the year on price change. But, here again, when BGH's higher yield is factored in, the total return results are no contest: BGH is well ahead of the ex. US ETF. Again, I remind you that BGH's market prices include an 8+% gain from the discount reduction.

And to compare correlations and volatilities once again.

As we see, BGH has essentially no correlation with HYXU and is correlated only loosely with GHYG. This demonstrates how an actively managed fund will differ from an index fund, particularly in an arena like high-yield global bonds where management decisions in a highly diverse market pool take on such importance.

Yet, despite the lack of any correlation, the volatility measures are quite similar, and quite high, for BGH and HYXU.

BGH’s outperformance is not a recent phenomenon. According to cefconnect, BGH has been beating its category since its inception, at market price (6.61% annualized return vs. 4.67% for the category) and at NAV (7.59% vs. 6.39%). It did trail the category in 2014 and 2015, but the category is leveraged, high-yield fixed-income, so it includes, indeed is dominated by, wholly domestic funds, so these comparisons are difficult to interpret fully.

Summary

International bonds have been providing top returns to investors for the past year. BGH was particularly well poised to benefit from this trend and the results are seen in the fund’s recent performance numbers.

BGH offers high-yield and low-duration. This is an attractive combination. One can find one or the other of those in several closed-end funds, but getting both together is much less common. Getting both together at a discount is less common still. And, while BGH has been losing discount steadily, it still retains a not unattractive -3.3% to its NAV.

Distribution shows no indication that an investor will be hit with a cut. UNII is negative, but so slightly as to be readily overlooked. But, more importantly, NAV return exceeds NAV payout. BGH is clearly earning its distribution payments.

BGH has been well ahead of comparable investments for the past year. If you anticipate that the trends that have favored international bonds will continue, BGH offers an appealing, high-yielding opening to taking advantage of those trends.

I’ve owned BHG since March of this year and have been adding to it intermittently since that time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional and this article does not constitute investment advice. I am passing along the results of my research on the subject. Any investor who finds these results intriguing will certainly want to do all due diligence to determine if any security mentioned here is suitable for his or her portfolio.