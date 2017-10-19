Headaches All Around - More Weather Flip-Flopping In Natural Gas Trading

Welcome to the headaches all around edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Today, natural gas saw one of its most hectic trading days this year. December contracts hit a low of $3.012/MMBtu before finishing the day above $3.09/MMBtu. The volatile trading came following the EIA storage report that saw an injection of +51 Bcf for the week ended Oct. 13 (read our report here).

Winter natural gas trading is the most unpredictable venture you can embark on. The uncertainty with how much weather forecasts change can easily swing traders in and out of positions.

Take this week, for example:

Monday - Weather flips bearish, price drops.

Tuesday - Weather flips bullish, price rises.

Wednesday - Weather overnight was bullish, but flips bearish mid-day, price drops.

Thursday - Weather overnight was bearish, but flips bullish midday, price rises.

If this rinse and repeat pattern continues, we're sure there are going to be a lot of natural gas traders out there grabbing their heads screaming, "Insanity!"

The issue with this week's trading is also the severity at which these weather models have changed. If it was only a few HDD (heating degree day) changes, then natural gas wouldn't be so materially impacted. But we're talking big swings -- really big swings -- here. The best example to use is the Canadian ensemble.

So, while the weather can play pachinko ball with your emotions, we urge readers to focus on two things:

The total net change to the storage estimate after a weather model revision The speed at which Lower 48 production is growing

In our premium service, even in light of massive flip-flops in weather, our storage estimates didn't change anywhere near the level of pessimism or optimism portrayed by the price action. If a weather model flip doesn't result in a substantial increase or decrease in the storage estimate, we think it's usually too premature to judge it as "bearish" or "bullish."

Also, the market continues to watch Lower 48 production figures closely. Thankfully, in natural gas we can get daily production figures (unlike in oil), so this can help you engage where the trend is going, and see if production is growing faster than expected or stalling/declining.

In summary, don't get whipsawed by the weather model flip-flops in winter. It will be headaches all around, so watch the variables that actually matter.

