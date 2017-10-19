General Electric Q3 Earnings Preview

Investors should avoid GE until management can wring more costs out of the business.

The merger of oil and gas with Baker Hughes could ignite the energy segment going forward.

GE CEO John Flannery. Source: industryweek.com.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) reports Q3 earnings Friday. Analysts expect revenue of $32.56 billion and EPS of $0.49. The revenue estimate implies 10% growth sequentially, yet Q2 results might have been negative impacted by one-time items. Investors should focus on the following key items:

Will Baker Hughes Ignite Oil and Gas?

GE is known as an industrial powerhouse. Its foray into oil and gas amplified its exposure to another cyclical business. GE built its oil and gas portfolio via $10 billion in acquisitions. After oil prices fell from their Q2 2014 peak the segment suffered. Revenue from oil and gas fell 3% Y/Y in Q2, compared to a 2% decline for GE's total industrial segments.

In Q4 2016 GE agreed to merge oil and gas with Baker Hughes (BHGE), and the deal was completed in July. GE will own 62.5% of the merged entity. I thought the transaction was a masterstroke on GE's part. Oil and gas was betwixt and between - the business was diversified but lacked scale. Baker Hughes offered GE scale, which should help improve profit margins.

As importantly, Baker Hughes gave GE a sizeable presence in the North America land drilling market which has been white hot over the past year. Large competitors like Halliburton (HAL) have ended their cut throat price war, so pricing has improved. Through mid-October the North America rig count is up over 61% Y/Y, which portends higher spending on oil services. Investors should expect solid results from Baker Hughes and oil and gas this quarter.

Is A Dividend Cut in the Cards?

GE has made some major moves in order to cut costs. It moved its headquarters to Boston. The company was rewarded with property tax breaks and state grants. New CEO John Flannery is preparing to cut senior level staff positions, in addition to other cost-cutting initiatives. Now a Goldman Sachs (GS) analyst is predicting the company will cut its dividend:

Add Goldman Sachs' Joe Ritchie to the list of analysts who expect General Electric (GE -0.8%) to cut its dividend; J.P. Morgan's Stephen Tusa said last week that a cut is 'increasingly likely.' 'We see no quick fix to GE's problems as years of financial engineering, complex reporting and mis-aligned incentives are coming to bear,' Ritchie writes as he cuts its 12-month stock price target to $23 from $26 and takes the unusual step of recommending clients buy put options on GE that will increase in value if the shares continue to drop. Goldman says the options market is pricing in a cut of GE's annual dividend to $0.78/share in 2018 from the current $0.96 payout. Ritchie believes new CEO John Flannery will make the changes necessary to position GE better for longer-term prosperity, but in the interim expects 'a significant EPS/FCF reset and a potential dividend cut' to weigh on the shares, which Goldman continues to rate at Neutral.

I was skeptical at first but after examining the company's cash flows the thesis could make sense. For the first six months of 2017 GE's cash flow from operations was $3.6 billion, down from $10.8 billion through the same time last year. That is a negative swing of over $7 billion in only half a year. The culprit could be GE Capital. The unit paid dividends to GE of $4.0 billion in the first six months of 2017, down from $11.0 billion in the year earlier period.

If GE Capital continues to upstream less money to the parent then a dividend cut could be warranted. Management could potentially sell a dividend cut to investors as part and parcel of its need to wring costs out of the business.

China Exposure

After de-emphasizing its financing arm GE represents a pure play manufacturing company, and is subjected to the vagaries of the global economy. The company currently receives about 6% of its revenue from China whose economy could face headwinds going forward. Like many countries China has provided economy stimulus to boost its economy. It has also used debt to help in those efforts. Its debt is now approaching 300% of GDP. If it continues to utilize debt to spur growth it might run afoul of the rating agencies. S&P recently downgraded China's debt to A+ from AA- because it was not reducing leverage fast enough.

The downside of reducing debt is that it could lead to an economic hard landing. Such an event could cause GDP to contract. This does not bode well for multinationals like GE with out-sized exposure to China. What was once a positive - inroads into China - could become a thorn in GE's side in 2018 or beyond.

Conclusion

GE is down 15% Y/Y. I expect the stock to trade sideways or fall further until management can wring costs out of the business. Avoid GE into earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.