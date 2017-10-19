Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/18/17: GNMX, SKY, AXDX, CONN, PWON, SXCP, CCUR

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/18/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are now at a seasonal low period, as companies close trading windows to their executives until after September-quarter earnings are released. Expect the number of insider trades to reach a seasonal nadir during the final two weeks of October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Skyline (SKY);
  • Aevi Genomic Medicine (GNMX), and;
  • Accelerate Diag (AXDX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • McClatchy (MNI);
  • Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT);
  • Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD);
  • Quotient Technology (QUOT);
  • Alphabet (GOOG);
  • Fibrogen (FGEN);
  • Carnival (CUK);
  • Coupa Software (COUP);
  • Carnival (CCL), and;
  • Arista Networks (ANET).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Fiserv (FISV);
  • Eaton Vance (EV), and;
  • Akamai Tech (AKAM).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Lu Joseph

CEO,DIR,BO

Powin Energy

PWON

JB*

$3,074,490

2

Singer Julian D

BO

Concurrent Computer

CCUR

B

$1,786,090

3

Schuler Jack W

DIR,BO

Accelerate Diag

AXDX

B

$1,202,635

4

Leighton Thomson

CEO,DIR

Akamai Tech

AKAM

AB

$999,826

5

Two Harbors Investment

BO

Granite Point Mortgage Trust

GPMT

AB

$647,164

6

Stephens Warren A

BO

Conns

CONN

B

$586,475

7

Barer Sol J

DIR

Aevi Genomic Medicine

GNMX

JB*

$530,500

8

Chatham Asset Mgt

BO

McClatchy

MNI

B

$460,759

9

Gendell Jeffrey L

BO

Skyline

SKY

B

$358,951

10

Sun Coal & Coke

BO

Suncoke Energy

SXCP

AB

$296,859

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Donald Arnold W

CEO,DIR

Carnival

CCL

S

$6,127,590

2

Donald Arnold W

CEO,DIR

Carnival

CUK

S

$6,127,590

3

Simpson Psb Fund

O

Simpson Manufacturing Co

SSD

S

$4,791,905

4

Pichai Sundar

CEO,DIR

Alphabet

GOOG

AS

$3,974,310

5

Faust Thomas E Jr

CEO,DIR

Eaton Vance

EV

S

$3,691,984

6

Boal Steven R

CB,DIR

Quotient Technology

QUOT

AS

$3,561,875

7

Sadana Anshul

O

Arista Networks

ANET

AS

$2,279,347

8

Bernshteyn Robert

CEO,DIR

Coupa Software

COUP

AS

$2,258,031

9

Yabuki Jeffery W

CEO,DIR

Fiserv

FISV

AS

$2,162,740

10

Neff Thomas B

CEO,DIR

Fibrogen

FGEN

AS

$2,125,872

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

