Invesco Taking The Lead In The Capital Market Industry

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) is taking up a long-term horizon in investing to outperform its competitors. The company has been involved in re-positioning itself and the recent acquisitions of Source and Guggenheim confirms the growth of its factor-based investing strategy. Considering the wide international base, with a close focus on EMEA (Europe Middle East Africa), the capital market company is likely to see increase in growth due to increased margins and higher fee rate.

IVZ is differentiating itself in the capital market world by taking the lead and entering markets that have not been penetrated before unlike other competitors who merely copy the strategy of the leading players in the market. With this first mover advantage in factor investing, IVZ is taking the leadership role in the market which will guarantee a good brand image.

Acquisitions and the Factor Investing Strategy

IVZ is increasing its focus on Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and factor investing to multiply the possible investment opportunities. Recently, IVZ has introduced such investment products and is targeting them toward Europe as evident after Source and Guggenheim deal. After the success of factor investing in U.S, the company has been taking the Europe expansion seriously specially after the introduction of MiFID-II, which has brought considerable transparency. MiFID stands for "Markets in Financial Instruments Directive" and is an EU legislation that regulates firms who provide services to clients linked to financial instruments and the venues where those instruments are traded.

The transparency brought by MiFID is believed to boost sales of ETFs and low cost investment products. Basically, MiFID entails increased research costs for the funds in addition to disclosures with regards to transaction fee that were previously unknown to the common man. The funds usually bundled several hidden-fee components and once they are forced to explicitly mention this, people will move towards low cost products and ETFs. Moreover, the implementation of MiFID will simply drive the weaker out of the market and will encourage current big capital market players to increase the scope of their operations.

In addition, the Source acquisition and Guggenheim deal will add their products to the existing line of Invesco, which can then be marketed to the PowerShares clientele in Europe. Marketing Source products will be further facilitated by the existing retail and institutional relationships that Invesco has in Europe. Forming this new clientele is important because Europe has been showing interest in factor investing products with low fee and this is exactly where synergies from Source will be realized. Moreover, after the sluggish performance of the retail division of Invesco in U.S., the acquisitions in Europe will help the company in introducing investment products with higher growth potential and hence increase the net earnings in the future. I believe that the company will tilt toward introducing fixed income investment products as Source was lacking in this area before acquisition.

Acquiring Source was a tactical move for a couple of reasons, and luckily for Invesco it was on sale just at the right moment. First, it is much easier to buy rather than build an ETF from zero with so many competitors on the playing field. Second, the existing clientele of Source combined with partnerships to launch new investment products quickly is a major plus. Just this year, Source has launched new investment products which reaffirms my above point of Source's ability to execute a swift product launch using its network of market relationships made over time. Hence, Invesco can leverage the quick product development and existing partnerships to introduce better factor investing products in the market.

Why the focus on EMEA?

Invesco sees a great potential of factor investing in EMEA, which is particularly the motive behind acquisition of Source Asset Management as well. Around 20% of the assets under management are from EMEA which account for over 35% of the revenue owing to higher fee in Europe. The sales faction of Invesco is also using an improved strategy of marketing limited products tailored to specific solutions rather than marketing the entire line of investment products all over EMEA, which is bound to show positive results in terms of growth. As mentioned earlier, Invesco continues its factor investing focus in EMEA. The clientele is already there which is more tilted towards factor investing as compared to the investors in America who are Warren Buffet fans.

Moreover, Europe is the second biggest ETF market in the world with over $700 billion in assets with talks of $1 trillion already circulating. According to Money Web, the MiFID-II is "expected to increase flows from retail investors." As such, I believe factor investing will grow more rapidly in Europe rather than the U.S., owing to the higher European demand for ETF funds and favorable regulatory policies like MiFID-II.

Now, let's talk a little about the potential downsides to consider here since a rosy picture of the stock would mean a biased analysis. The considerable amount of operations out of U.S for Invesco means that the exchange rate has a role to play here. Any appreciation in USD would slacken the growth and reduce profits for the company. Moreover, MiFID has had a somewhat adverse effect on Invesco as well since they will have to pay for research as well from third parties. However, relatively they will be less affected by this as compared to the smaller players in the market.

Conclusion

I believe the stock can achieve a higher valuation due to increased growth, rising margins in EMEA and more sales. The company seems to have a solid eye for long-term growth and is ideal for investment for investors who have a long-term horizon. With MiFID-II implementation date finally confirmed to be Jan. 3, 2018, investors can also look to benefit from short-term price hikes at the end of the year. As icing on the cake, Invesco has a 3.14% historical dividend yield and an increasing dividend per share over the last 10 years.

With a payout ratio of around 50%, the stock is good enough for investors looking to earn stable income while they wait for the capital gains on the stock. Additionally, a lower P/E of 16.38, as compared to the market, indicates that the stock is undervalued. Not surprisingly, some analysts have given a target price for the stock of $45, owing to the factors mentioned in this article, which is fair in my opinion. To conclude, I believe that Invesco is on the right track to become one of the biggest players in the capital markets industry.

