IBM: Removing The Negative Allows Us To Focus On The Positives

The tech giant is on the verge of ending a long streak of declining revenues, allowing investors to shift their focus to the long-term value.

The market has spent the last several years obsessed with quarterly revenue declines at IBM (IBM), so much so that my investment thesis consistently told investors to pay attention to the yields. The company's Q3 results support the benefits once a negative gets removed from the equation. The stock ended up some 9% in trading on Wednesday following the quarterly numbers, suggesting a reversal in the negative revenues trend. Is the stock still a buy around $159 now?

IBM plunged following Q2 results as the company reported disappointing revenues. The tech giant originally showed promise towards reversing the negative quarterly revenues trend last Q3, but ended up reporting a nearly 5% dip in the June quarter. That sent the bulls scrambling.

The market just doesn't care about the strong yields, such as a 3.8% dividend yield and free cash flows, when revenues are in decline. Investors could've scooped up the shares when the dividend yield recently reached a strong 4.3%, but the market was too focused on declining revenues. The market doesn't even care that strategic imperatives are growing by double digits, providing an ultimate cushion on the downside. What the market does care about is the big Q3 beat that positions IBM for a return to revenue growth.

Analysts were already expecting Q4 revenues to break the downtrend that now amounts to 22 straight quarters of negative revenues. This was before IBM beat Q3 results by $550 million. On the earnings call, the CEO already confirmed the tech giant has returned to growth in key areas like Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Asia Pacific. The real key is returning the U.S. to growth.

The return to revenue growth changes the investment equation. Instead of focusing on the never-ending declines, the market can now focus on the value. A couple of ways to view value are via the P/E multiple and yields.

The stock trades at an attractively low forward P/E multiple of 11x EPS estimates of roughly $13.80. On top of that, IBM is using that earnings power to return capital to shareholders. The dividend yield sits at 3.8% and the company has repurchased shares, boosting the net payout yield (dividend yield + net stock buyback yield) to over 7%. Though this yield isn't the largest in the market now, high net payout yields are highly predictive of long-term investment gains.

Due to large cash flows, IBM has spent $10.0 billion over the last 12 months nearly equally on dividends and stock buybacks. The amount trails the $10.9 billion generated in free cash flow during that period, showing that the company has plenty of ability to generate cash in relation to the market value of the stock. Net debt only sits at $4.7 billion when excluding the financing debt, placing IBM in a solid liquidity position.

Source: IBM Q3 2017 presentation

The key investor takeaway is that IBM is bouncing due to the potential elimination of the negative revenue trend. With any indication that revenue growth is sustainable, the stock will trade back to the yearly highs of nearly $180. Once investors focus on the yields and stock valuation, IBM is really easy to own at these levels.

