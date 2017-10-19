Geopolitics Will Lift Gold And Oil

Markets are a reflection of economic and political events around the world. Equities, debt instruments, currencies, and commodities all move higher or lower at times when world events dictate. While each asset class and individual instrument has idiosyncratic supply and demand fundamentals, there are times when all that goes out the window. I am writing this piece on Thursday, Oct. 19, which is the thirtieth anniversary of the 1987 stock market crash. On that day the prices of all assets went south in a big way, and fundamentals were meaningless in a giant risk-off event.

In 2017, stocks have been on fire with all of the major U.S. indices posting double-digit gains and making new record highs on what seems a daily basis. On Wednesday, Oct. 18, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 23,000 level for the first time which is quite a feat considering it was below 20,000 at the end of 2016. The stock market has chosen to ignore any potential red flags and has vaulted higher. Meanwhile, 2017 has been a bearish year for the U.S. dollar against other world currencies as the dollar index has declined from over 100 at the end of last year to just over the 93 level as of Oct. 19. Bonds have not moved much as the Federal Reserve prepared to hike the short-term Fed Funds rate for the third time this year in December.

Meanwhile, gold and oil have been steady this year, and when looking at the markets across all asset classes one would assume that the geopolitical landscape is calm, but they would be very wrong. The fact is that the world is a minefield these days with potential problems that are likely to launch one if not both of the commodities that the world watches like a hawk much higher than their current prices.

The two bellwether commodities

When it comes to the world of commodities futures market, gold and oil tend to be the most liquid and closely watched contracts. For many years, indirect exposure to the oil or gold market was possible through investments in those companies involved in producing the raw materials. Over recent years, the advent of ETF and ETN products have brought investment vehicles that purport to replicate action in the futures and physical markets for these commodities directly to stock portfolios around the world. Those who do not venture into the shark-infested volatile waters of the futures and futures options arena can access even leveraged gold and oil products that trade like traditional stocks.

The ETF and ETN products have added more liquidity to these commodities markets as market makers tend to use the futures to hedge positions in the ETF/ETN products. While trading and investing in oil has become ubiquitous, they have always attracted interest. Gold has been around for thousands of years if not more, and crude oil is the energy that powers the world. Gold and crude oil are bellwether commodities as they often signal inflation or other economic conditions depending on the path of least resistance for their respective prices.

Fear and uncertainty impact these commodities

Each of the two major commodities that attract the constant interest from traders, speculators, economists, and laypeople are in many ways barometers of fear and uncertainty on the global economic and political landscapes. When it comes to gold, the metal often serves as a safe haven for those looking to shelter wealth from a stormy period in markets. Gold has a long history has a metal that has serves as flight capital. Each ounce of gold is worth almost $1300 which means a pound of the metal has a value of almost $19,000. Throughout history, gold has allowed many fleeing oppression and war to buy their way out of dangerous situations and cross borders into safety. At the same time, gold has been a shelter against inflationary pressures over the course of history.

We are all consumers of the energy commodity. We drive automobiles. We heat our homes. We fly on planes and ride on trains. We buy goods that come to market by trucks, ocean vessels and other means of transport that crude oil products power. When it comes to our investments, most of the companies in our portfolio are consumers of crude oil.

More than half the world's reserves of crude oil are in the Middle East, which is one of the most turbulent political regions in the world. Therefore, when wars break out or violence flares in that area, or when there are conflicts or disagreements between nations in the Middle East, the price of the energy commodity tends to become highly volatile. During periods of fear and uncertainty in markets across all asset classes, price variance in crude oil and gold tends to increase dramatically. These days, the world is a geopolitical nightmare with potentially explosive landmines all over the world.

North Korea breeds fear

North Korea recently became a nuclear power. The hermit nation has been at war with the United States since the 1950s, and even though a military conflict has rarely occurred over the past sixty years, the North Koreans continue to consider America, their mortal enemy in the world. The North Korean nuclear program has been a tool to garner consideration in the form of money, and other valuable assets from the U.S. over past decades to stop the Asian nation from a path towards nuclear weapons of mass destruction. However, even though many past U.S. administrations have "paid off" the North Korean leadership, they have continued to work toward their ultimate goal to become a nuclear power in the world.

In recent months, the nation has been test-firing long-range missiles which many analysts believe can hit targets in the continental United States. North Korea recently exploded a hydrogen bomb to prove their nuclear prowess. At the same time, rhetoric has been flying back and forth between the United States President and the leadership of North Korea with both sides threatening to annihilate the other. North Korea is now a nuclear power in the world, and President Donald Trump has said that it is unacceptable.

Several weeks ago, North Korea test-fired a pair of missiles that flew over Japanese sovereign territory. If the current level of rhetoric and barbs are a sign, it is likely that Kim Jong Un will continue to provoke the United States in the weeks and months ahead. China has told both the U.S. and North Koreans that in the event of a North Korean attack on America they will stand aside. However, they also said that they would stand by Kim's side and protect the hermit nation if the U.S. decides on a preemptive strike.

The situation with North Korea is likely to get a lot worse before it gets any better. I believe that the ultimate answer will be a Chinese hostile takeover where President Xi makes Kim Jong Un an offer he cannot refuse and takes over the country as a province or state of China under their nuclear umbrella. However, until that time it is likely that the situation in that part of the world will provide support for the price of gold as a safe haven asset.

Iran and the Middle East always breed uncertainty

On Friday, Oct. 13, President Trump refused to recertify the Iran nuclear nonproliferation deal and sent it to a Republican Congress for final determination. On the campaign trail, the President called the agreement the "worst deal" he had ever seen. While other countries are parties to the deal, the Supreme Leader of the Iranian theocracy said that if the United States refuses to recertify the terms of the deal, he will "shred" the agreement. It is likely that with no agreement, Iran will follow North Korea and move quickly to become a nuclear power in the Middle East. Problems with Iran could start an arms race in the region as Saudi Arabia and Iran are mortal enemies and are involved in a proxy war in Yemen and a standoff over the blockade of Qatar by the Saudis and their allied Gulf States.

With all of the oil in the crust of the earth in the Middle East, the current situation with Iran is a huge landmine for peace in the region. Moreover, if more skirmishes and violence erupts in the region, it will threaten oil production, refining, and logistical routes in the region. The bottom line is that both gold and crude oil are highly sensitive to the uncertainty that will create fear in the Middle East.

Russia and China are critical factors in both markets

Both Russia and China are both major gold-producing nations. Meanwhile, Russia is a leading oil producer while China is a leading consumer of the energy commodity. Both countries have been increasing their stockpiles of gold over recent years. In China, almost all domestic production has flowed into the coffers of the central bank. Meanwhile, Russia is a significant producer of the yellow metal and aside from building official stocks via domestic output; the central bank has been a buyer from the official sector according to IMF statistics over recent years.

Russia has taken a dominant role in the crude oil market as a mediator of conflicts within OPEC with a vested interest for the highest price possible which benefits their flow of oil revenues. At the same time, China has been building their strategic petroleum reserves as the Brent premium over WTI over recent month's points to increase demand from the world's leading buyer of commodities.

At the same time, there are political landmines surround each of these world powers. When it comes to Russia, their alliance with Iran and rising influence in the Middle East could become problematic for the United States and Western Europe. Russia's incursion into Ukraine and their support of the Assad regime in Syria have resulted in sanctions from the West. Moreover, allegations that Russia attempted to influence the outcome of the U.S. Presidential election in 2016 has not made them many friends in Washington, DC. Both the U.S. and Russia have said that relations between the countries are at the lowest point since the cold war.

China and the United States also face more than a handful of potential conflicts. China's relations with North Korea are problematic, as are their continuing actions in the South China Sea to build artificial Islands to be used as military installations in the region. At the same time, on the campaign trail, President Trump railed at China calling them a currency manipulator and chiding them for unfair trade practices. China has recently slipped into a leadership role when it comes to global warming issues as the U.S. has moved away from the deal under the new administration.

The bottom line is that while the stock market in the United States continues to make new highs on a daily basis, the geopolitical landscape presents so many issues that will face the world in the coming weeks, months, and years. Gold and crude oil are two commodities that tend to thrive during periods of fear and uncertainty and the chances are that we will see lots of price volatility and spikes to the upside in the months and years ahead until the world becomes a calmer and more stable place. Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of COMEX gold futures shows that the trend on the long-term pictorial is higher. Source: CQG

The long-term trend in WTI NYMEX crude oil futures also displays a bullish price pattern.

Gold and crude oil are highly sensitive political commodities, and the current state of the world is highly supportive for price gains in both on a long-term basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.