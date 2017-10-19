Tesla's Alien Deadbeat Factory

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Gigafactory was always a truly foolish idea. Why do I say that?

Because to build and operate the Gigafactory, Tesla envisioned a form of business organization in which a dozen or more different companies would each contribute capital to help build a single manufacturing facility.

You know what you never see in the real world of private business organizations? You never see one organized along those lines.

And for good reason. Any business firm entering into such an arrangement would lose control over its own destiny and undertake risks it had no way of assessing, never mind preventing against.

The Obvious Perils of a Gigafactory "Partnership"

Let’s consider an example. Say you are the CEO of Company X, which manufactures cathodes for battery cells. You sign on to the “partners in the Gigafactory” deal and agree to pony up $100 million.

Once you sign on the dotted line, your entire investment hinges on the success of every single other one of the other dozen or so partners:

Every one of them must remain solvent throughout a multi-year ramp-up process.

Every one of them must perfectly perform its part in the manufacturing process. A flaw in a single part dooms the whole.

Every one of them must achieve its targeted production rate on time.

Every one of them must achieve its result on budget.

And then, assuming everything goes perfectly for its dozen or so “partners,” Tesla must be prepared to manufacture the Model 3 in the volume promised.

And then, Tesla must generate sufficient profits to share with all members of the partnership.

But, You Ask, What About Panasonic?

Sure, Panasonic signed on, and Tesla is fond of referring to Panasonic as its Gigafactory “partner.” Is Panasonic actually a partner though?

Panasonic is not a partner in any legal sense. The 2014 Gigafactory agreements expressly disclaim any partnership, as does the more recent Factory lease (at Section 13.14):

Neither Party shall act in a manner that expresses or implies a relationship other than independent contractor…

That’s important, because a legal partnership implies an obligation to share losses, costs, and expenses, and Panasonic has decidedly not committed to share any Tesla losses.

Panasonic is not Tesla’s partner in any practical or economic sense, either. Rather, Panasonic has carefully shielded itself from potential Tesla infirmities:

Panasonic required Tesla to guarantee Panasonic a return on its equipment investment.

Panasonic required Tesla to pay for cells even if Tesla cannot use them right away (Safety Stock).

And, with the Factory Lease, Panasonic secured a deal that gives it free use of the Gigafactory for decades to come if Tesla ever defaults or fails.

Obviously, Panasonic's deal with Tesla much more closely resembles the relationship of a secured creditor with its shaky borrower than a real partnership.

And just as obviously, no other would-be “partner” can strike a similar deal with Tesla because Panasonic has already locked down everything of value.

So, there is a very good reason other automakers use traditional two-party agreements in procuring parts from vendors.

The Gigafactory “partnership” concept reminds me of other original Elon Musk ideas. Such as the absurdly impractical hyperloop. Or the even more idiotic proposal to use intercontinental ballistic missiles to transport humans from New York to Shanghai.

Or, in a far more costly and risky vein (because it’s something Musk has actually done instead of merely talking about), having Tesla skip traditional beta testing of its Model 3.

In short, there is a good reason things in the auto manufacturing business are done the way they are done. It’s not because other manufacturers lack creativity. It’s because they have chosen the time-tested manufacturer-supplier arrangement that works best.

(Hyalite Canyon en route to Hyalite Lake, one of Montana's greatest hikes.)

The Capital Budget Shortfall

Does it matter that no other "partners" have appeared to share Gigafactory costs? Yes, it does.

Under the Incentive Agreement, Tesla can avoid liability for clawbacks of tax credits and tax abatements if it spends $3.5 billion on the Gigafactory building and equipment.

As of March 31, Tesla had spent about $1.1 billion and Panasonic another $700 million, for a total of $1.8 billion. That's $1.7 billion short of the minimum amount required.

Because Panasonic has said it will spend "up to" $1.6 billion, Tesla might be able to cover another $900 million of the shortfall with Panasonic's money. That still leaves a gap of $800 million.

There's no doubt Tesla was counting on those other "partners" to cover that gap. So, the absence of the partners will eventually create more spending pressure on Tesla.

The situation is far more dire when one considers that Tesla has projected the complete Gigafactory will cost $5 billion. Assuming Tesla really needs the entire structure, the funding shortfall (taking into account what has already been spent, and assuming Panasonic contributes an additional $900 million) jumps to $2.3 billion.

Latest Report Shows Tesla Lagging Far Behind

It was three years ago that Tesla and the State of Nevada signed their Incentive Agreement. In the agreement, Tesla projected what its progress would be at the three-year mark.

We don’t have any report of the results as of this October, but the State of Nevada just published the results as of March 31, 2017. Let’s take a look:

Construction: Two out of five ain’t good

Tesla projected that by now it would have completed all five phases of the Gigafactory, with a footprint totaling 5.8 million square feet.

Actual result: Tesla is finishing up Phase 2, and the factory has a footprint of 1.9 million square feet. In other words, about 33% of what Tesla forecast.

Tesla has not begun work on any further phase.

Capital Expenditures: Missed by a Billion

Tesla projected it (and its “partners”) would by now have spent $3.5 billion on the factory and its equipment.

Actual result: as of March 31, capital expenditures totaled $1.8 billion. While more has been spent in the intervening six months, there’s no doubt Tesla will fall at least $1 billion short of the projected amount.

Full-Time Employment: Not Even Halfway

Tesla projected it would be now be employing 2,000 “full-time equivalent employees” (or FTE’s) at the Gigafactory.

Actual result: Six months ago, the figure was 745. Again, Tesla and Panasonic likely have hired more in the intervening period, but it’s doubtful that today there are even half the number of FTE’s projected.

(Tesla also projected the Gigafactory will have 4,000 FTE’s by October 2019 and 6,500 FTE’s by October 2021.)

The Taxpayer Tab: $168K Per Employee

Let’s total up where Nevada taxpayers stand as of the latest report.

Through Q1 of this year, Nevada had awarded Tesla $82,138,616 in transferable tax credits. That works out to $110,253 per full time job.

If we include the free land ($43 million), then it works out to $167,971 per full time job.

It’s also fair to include the electricity subsidy (borne ultimately by other Nevada ratepayers), but Nevada does not report the value of that benefit, so I’ve excluded it from the calculations. (And I’ve excluded the free highway, as well, as it benefits others besides Tesla.)

It’s Not "No-Lose" for Nevada

I have written at length about how Musk is flat wrong that the Incentive Agreement is “no-lose” for Nevada. If Tesla fails to meet its extravagant forecasts (and it’s already way behind), then Nevada taxpayers lose big.

Some of the benefits bestowed by Nevada on Tesla (free land, subsidized electricity, highway construction) can never be recovered.

The tax credits and tax abatements can be clawed back, but only starting in June 2024. If Tesla goes bust before then, the State of Nevada is just plain out of luck (and Panasonic can continue to use the Gigafactory for free, indefinitely).

Meanwhile, Trouble in Sparks

There are signs the Gigafactory has run into problems.

Start with the most recent 10-Q which, as Bill Maurer reported some weeks ago, includes a new warning:

While we currently believe that our progress at Gigafactory 1 will allow us to reach our production targets, our ultimate ability to do so will require us to resolve the types of challenges that are typical of a production ramp, such as those that we have experienced to date, including at Gigafactory 1.

Elsewhere in the 10-Q, Tesla warns that “ramping production” is taking longer than anticipated. The italicized portion of following disclosure is new:

Gigafactory 1 taking longer to ramp production and expand than we currently anticipate. In order to reach our planned volume and gross margin for Model 3, we must have significant cell production from Gigafactory 1, which, among other things, requires Panasonic to successfully ramp its all-new cell production lines to significant volumes over a short period of time. Although Panasonic has a long track record of producing high-quality cells at significant volume at its factories in Japan, it has never before started and ramped cell production at a factory in the U.S. like at Gigafactory 1. We are now in the early stages of production and have experienced the types of challenges that typically come with a production ramp. We expect that we will continue to experience challenges as we move through the ramp, and we will continue to fine-tune our manufacturing lines to address them.

What Happened to "Mass Production?"

In a January 4, 2017 blog post, Tesla announced:

Today at the Gigafactory, Tesla and Panasonic begin mass production of lithium-ion battery cells, which will be used in Tesla’s energy storage products and Model 3.

And yet, Tesla is using Samsung cells in its South Australia energy storage project.

Seeking Alpha member doggydogworld, whom I regard as one of the most knowledgeable posters here, had this comment some weeks ago:

Has the GF even made half a GWh? I can't find any evidence - after starting "mass production" on January 4, Tesla is using Samsung cells for the Australian project. They're assembling Model 3 packs in Fremont, which implies they're using cells from Japan instead of the Gigafactory. We don't even know if the few PowerWalls sold this year have Gigafactory cells. Where are all the cells the Gigafactory "mass produced" this year?

Are the Cells for Tesla Energy Even Made in Nevada?

At the back end of an article in August, I pointed to news that the batteries for Tesla’s South Australia project will come from Samsung, not Panasonic.

Commenting on the South Australia oddity, a number of knowledgeable posters (including David J Cutler and doggydogworld) offered several intriguing insights and hypotheses.

You can start here, and then read along as the discussion proceeds. (There’s a separate and equally interesting discussion about Tesla’s switch from induction motors, which have been used in the Models S and X, to permanent magnet motors in the Model 3. That discussion starts with CoverDrive’s comment, here.)

Cutler noted that while a cell with 2170 dimensions is being used for both Tesla cars and Tesla energy products, the cathode chemistry for the car cell is nickel cobalt aluminum oxide (or NCA) and for the storage cell nickel manganese cobalt oxide (or NMC).

And, indeed, this NCA/NCM differentiation in 2170 battery cell chemistries was reported some months ago, including in this Forbes article last May. I wasn’t paying close attention, but Cutler was.

Based on recent comments by Tesla’s battery consultant, Jeff Dahn, Cutler believes Tesla may have achieved added efficiencies for the NMC cell. However, Cutler believes that, at least right now, the Gigafactory is too small for Panasonic to simultaneously manufacture both types of cells: Ideally, if the Gigafactory were big enough, (Panasonic) could make both NCA and NMC cathodes, but the decision to go with Samsung strongly suggests otherwise. They (Tesla and Panasonic) probably have to choose. Thus, they get to either make NMC cells with 20+ years of life and the Dahn magic coatings, or they get to make car batteries, with high energy.

Is Cutler right? Is the Gigafactory too small to handle both types of cells?

That limitation is at odds with what has been claimed by Tesla and widely reported, including in the Forbes story.

Acculader’s Speculation

One of the most knowledgeable commenters here (or anywhere) about matters involving cell and battery technology is Acculader. In a comment you can read here, Acculader speculates that, possibly, Panasonic has never supplied NMC cells to Tesla.

Rather, the Powerpack 1 cells may have been lithium manganese oxide (LMO) cells, and the Powerpack 2 may be NCA cells. If that’s correct, the South Australia project may have required Samsung cells because they can handle a higher discharge rate than Panasonic’s NCA cells.

Acculader also is skeptical about Jeff Dahn’s supposed chemistry breakthrough.

The Daily Kanban Report

The Daily Kanban recently published a story based on information from someone claiming to work inside the Gigafactory. That story, if accurate, confirms what Acculader half-suspected: Tesla Energy cells are not being manufactured at the Gigafactory

The entire article is worth reading. Here is a small portion of what the insider related:

The Japanese Technicians Panasonic rotates in from their Japan plant are top notch and are at the heart of keeping any production going. The problem is these Technical Advisors (or TA’s as they’re referred to as within Panasonic) do not speak any English. Part of their role is to train the US based employees technical repair and maintenance of the production line equipment. This can’t happen because of the language barrier and the technical capabilities of the local people Panasonic has hired is non-existent. This further goes back on the management for not weeding out the people who are technically incapable of ever performing true equipment troubleshooting or repairs. I’ve seen one of these incompetent “technicians” cause the production line to be down for days because he used a pair of channel locks to tighten a hex head bolt and completely rounded off the bolt head which then caused further equipment damage. Human-caused problems like this from the Americans they hired as “technicians” are a daily problem with them doing more harm than good. Parts for any of the equipment they damage has to be shipped in from Japan to repair, nothing they use on that equipment is off the shelf or available anywhere in the US.

(Separately, the Kanban report claims Tesla has permanently scrapped its plan to employ solar panels for power generation at the Gigafactory.)

Hey, this Energy Storage Business Is Pretty Darn Competitive

It has long been my view that, no matter what kind of cells it uses, where they are made, or by whom they are made, Tesla can be no more than marginally profitable with its Tesla Energy business.

Why? Because the battery storage business is highly competitive, with several large players and dozens of smaller ones. Obviously, the margins are skinny.

Tesla’s disclosures have now caught up with my views. In the past, it has warned that the solar panel business is competitive. Now, Tesla has expanded the warning to include the energy storage business (new language italicized):

The solar and energy storage industries are highly competitive. We face competition from other manufacturers, developers and installers of solar and energy storage systems, as well as from large utilities. Decreases in the retail prices of electricity from utilities or other renewable energy sources could make our products less attractive to customers and lead to an increased rate of customer defaults under our existing long-term leases and power purchase agreements. Moreover, solar panel and lithium-ion battery prices have declined and are continuing to decline. As we increase our battery and solar panel manufacturing capabilities, including at Gigafactory 1 and Gigafactory 2, future price declines may harm our ability to produce energy storage systems and solar panels at competitive prices.

A Word about the Q3 Financial Results

A number of commenters expressed incredulity at CoverDrive’s forecast Q3 loss of $498 million. Far too bearish, they claimed.

Lo and behold, the Wall Street analysts have now slashed their Q3 estimates to be even more bearish than CoverDrive’s (his non-GAAP EPS is -$1.97 whereas the consensus is now -$2.22).

And, as CoverDrive recently noted, even bigger news is that the analysts have now slashed their 2018 EPS estimates as well. They have moved much more deeply moved into negative territory, with a non-GAAP forecast of -$2.00. That's $1.44 lower than the outlook only 30 days ago.

If history is a guide, then the analysts will make yet more adjustments as we move closer to 2018, and then into 2018. And those further adjustments will not be upwards.

Can I Short Tesla Now?

My heartfelt advice continues to be that Tesla is a very dangerous short. Please don’t do it unless you won’t mind for even a moment losing whatever you wager.

That said, a sophisticated options trader in these parts is NYer1, who has been posting his trades and results, positive and negative. If you’re interested in watching an experienced trader at work with TSLA options, you might follow along.

Thank You, Bill

Today’s title was the inspiration of Bill Cunningham. If you’re not following him to catch his superb work on the SolarCity end of the Tesla enterprise, you are missing some great stuff.

Bill’s work is clearly written, fact-dense, and highly enlightening. And it’s research and analysis you will find nowhere else.

Here’s his latest.