Apple: iPhone 8 Demand Should Not Be A Concern

Apple shares lower on “Anemic iPhone 8 demand”

Source: Apple

Reports of delays in Apple's (AAPL) iPhone X production, combined with seemingly weak demand for iPhone 8, have put investors somewhat on edge. The CEO of Rogers Communications (RCI) of Canada called demand for the iPhone 8 series “anemic,” and this seemed to precipitate today's 2.37% drop.

A few days ago Reuters also reported that iPhone 7 was outselling iPhone 8 in the US, according to carrier surveys by KeyBanc Capital Markets. John Vinh of KeyBanc was quoted as saying,

Many respondents indicated that a meaningful portion of customers are buying iPhone 7 in lieu of the new iPhone 8, given the lack of significant enhancements in the new phone.

I continue to be amazed at the lack of technical sophistication on the part of technology company analysts. As far as analysts like Vinh are concerned, if they don't see a change in the screen, there is no change.

iPhone 8 rolls with the A11 Bionic processor, new faster LTE modems, and first time ever (for iPhone) wireless charging. I would certainly call these significant enhancements.

On the other hand, I'm not too surprised to see the iPhone 7 selling well. iPhone 7 received a substantial price cut, and its aluminum frame is more durable than the glass sandwich of the iPhone 8 and X. Perhaps this was one concession to wireless charging that should not have been made.

But iPhone 8 was never going to sell as well as the usual Apple flagship, and some demand almost certainly has been siphoned off by iPhone X. This wouldn't be a problem if people could actually buy iPhone X.

Supply chain indicators look good for iPhone X

Despite a report of iPhone 8 production having been cut in half, two key Apple suppliers - TSMC (TSM) and Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF) - appear to have good news for the September quarter.

Although Foxconn has not reported earnings for Q3, it reports its revenue on a monthly basis. Revenue for 2017 Q3 is basically flat, up only 0.8% y/y. Not impressive, but it seems to indicate that iPhone 8 sales have not hurt Apple's overall revenue for the quarter.

Likewise, TSMC, Apple's A series chip manufacturer, reported revenue of $8.324 billion, up 1.5% y/y. TSMC has many customers, of course, but Apple is thought to account for about 15% of TSMC's revenue, according to Bloomberg.

More importantly, TSMC's Q4 guidance was for revenue of $9.1-9.2 billion, an increase of 10.87% y/y. This is probably bullish for iPhone X, which is still scheduled to start arriving November 3, according to Apple.

Both TSMC's and Foxconn's total revenues are relatively blunt instruments for assessing Apple's financial performance. As part of my usual pre-earnings coverage of Apple for my subscribers, I delve deeper into a breakdown of their revenue in order to arrive at my revenue, unit sales and income projections for Apple. I'll be publishing this for Rethink Technology subscribers before Apple's earnings report on November 3.

Why did China suddenly cancel Apple Watch Series 3 LTE service?

One of the more curious reports to come out of China is the sudden cancelation of LTE service for the Apple Watch Series 3. Service was offered by China Unicom until September 28. Subscribers who signed up before September 28 continue to have service, but those who signed up after have had it cut off.

Often, Apple's use of that new-fangled embedded subscriber identity module (eSIM) in place of a SIM card is claimed to be the culprit. Some have speculated that the Chinese just don't get the technology.

This explanation really doesn't cut it since Apple would have had to go through the usual approval process for its Watch Series 3 just as it has to for any other wireless device. Such government approvals are required wherever the wireless device is sold.

So the Chinese government already approved the device, only to suddenly revoke approval a week after the device went on sale. Perhaps, as has been reported, the concern really is over security.

But I wonder if perhaps the Chinese weren't just a little surprised at the strength of Watch Series 3 sales. I have for some time questioned whether there is a level playing field in China. Previously, I have pointed out that the company that owns the OPPO and Vivo brands, BBK Electronics, appears to be a state-owned enterprise.

Since no Chinese competitor could offer an LTE connected smartwatch, perhaps the Chinese government simply decided to take matters into their own hands.

