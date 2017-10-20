'Safer' Dividend Industrials Top Gaining Dog For October 2018 Is Quad/Graphics

Analyst targets showed that the 10 highest-yield safe dividend industrials will net 4.66% more gains from $5k invested in the lowest-priced five than from the same amount invested in all 10.

Besides safety margins, "safer" industrials dividend dogs also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth to further document their dividend backup.

23 of 82 industrials were tagged "safer" for dividends because they showed positive one-year returns and free cash flow yields greater than their dividend yields.

"Safer" dividend industrials sector one-year target gains by LGTHF, KNOP, GMLP, AVH, LXFR, NAP, HMLP, DLNG, and QUAD ranged from 3.25%-40.31% as of 10/13/17.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predicted Top Ten "Safer" Dividend Dog Industrials Stocks to Net 3.25% to 40.31% Gains

Eight of the ten top 'safer' dividend-yielding Industrials dogs by yield (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus, the dog strategy for this 'safer dividend industrials group, as graded by analyst estimates for October, proved 80% accurate.

Ten probable net-gain generating trades were illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018:

Quad/Graphics (QUAD) netted $403.06 based on estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 45% more than the market as a whole.

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) netted $313.09 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from nine analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) netted $217.89, based on dividends plus a mean target price estimates from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% more than the market as a whole.

Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP) netted $174.03 based on estimates from four analysts plus dividends less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for NAP.

Luxfer Holdings (LXFR) netted $150.30 based on estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% less than the market as a whole.

Avianca Holdings (AVH) netted $96.66, based on dividend, plus a median target price from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% more than the market as a whole.

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) netted $79.96 based on a median target price estimate from ten analysts , plus projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) netted $68.14 based on mean target price estimates from six analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% less than the market as a whole.

Royal Mail (OTCPK:ROYMF) netted $37.39 based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 60% less than the market as a whole.

CIMIC Group (OTCPK:LGTHF) netted $32.49 based on no estimates from analysts, just dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 15.73% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten 'Safer' dividend Industrials dog stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

What Industries Are Represented by "Safer" Dividend Stocks Of The Industrials Sector?

Twenty-two industries compose the Industrials sector, and ten of those were represented by the 23 firms whose stocks showed positive returns and margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of October 13.

The industry representation broke-out, thus: Shipping & Ports (6); Integrated Shipping & Logistics (1); Airlines (1); Engineering & Construction (2); Diversified Industrials (2); Business Services (3); Industrial Distribution (2); Business Equipment (2); Conglomerates (3); Railroads (1); Aerospace & Defense (0); Airports & Air Services (0); Farm & Construction Equipment (0); Infrastructure Operations (0); Metal Fabrication (0); Pollution & Treatment Controls (0); Rental & Leasing (0); Security & Protection Services (0); Staffing & Outsourcing Services (0); Tools & Accessories (0); Truck Manufacturing (0); Trucking (0); Waste Management (0).

The first five industries listed above populated the top ten industrials 'safer' dividend dog team by yield.

23 of 82 Industrials Firms Showed 'Safer' Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 Top yield Industrials stocks culled from this master list of 82. You see grouped below the tinted list of 23 that passed the Industrials dog 'safer' dividend check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of cash excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin"column.

Financial guarantees, however, are readily over-ruled by boards of directors declaring company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. Ship Finance Intl (SFL), the fourth place yield leader for this pack of industrials dogs, has cut dividends frequently. Most recently, as of 9/29/17 SFL cut it's previous $0.45 quarterly dividend to $0.35. This article contends that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases to shareholders.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Total annual returns narrowed the 82 dogs list to 58 for this article. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is remarkable as a solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Brokers Expected (11) A 3.77% Median Target Price Upside And (12) A 8.99% Net Gain From 23 'Safer' Dividend Industrials Dogs By Yield For October 2018

Top dogs on the 'Safer' Dividend Industrials stock list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of October 13, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017.

Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected an 3.4% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the top ten September 'Safer' Dividend Industrials dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 4.1% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not counted (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Dog Metrics Revealed Small Bargains From Lowest Priced Top Ten Yielding 'Safer' Dividend Industrials Sector Stocks

Ten "Safer" Dividend Industrials firms with the biggest yields October 13 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted (13) 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend High Yield Industrials Sector Dogs, Will Deliver 11.19% VS. (14) 10.69% Net Gains from All Ten by October 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" dividend ten Industrials Sector pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 4.66% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest priced "safer" dividend Industrials dog, Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) showed the best analyst augured net gain of 31.31% per their analyst target estimates.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend Industrials dogs as of October 13 were: Royal Mail (OTCPK:ROYMF); Avianca Holdings (AVH); Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP); GUD Holdings (OTCPK:GUDDY); Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG), with prices ranging from $5.11 to $13.57.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Industrials dogs as of October 13 were: Ship Finance International (SFL); Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP); Golar LNG Partners (GMLP); KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP); CIMIC Group (OTCPK:LGTHF), with prices ranging from $14.75 to $26.20. The low price little industrials dividend dogs held sway here.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. -- Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest "Safer" Industrials dog dividend stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Three or more of these Industrials sector dividend pups qualified as a valuable catches! They are helping make investing fun again! Find two among the 52 Dogs of the Week (DOTW)I and others among 52 DOTWII now accumulating results on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site. Also, a Safari to Success (Dogs of the Week III) launched in early September. Click here to subscribe or get more information.

Make investing fun again.

Suggest a favorite stock for my next follower favorite article. Message me with your favorite stock ticker. I will include it in that next article.

Just send the ticker symbol for your favorite dividend stock (or two) by clicking on the envelope icon below the headline of this article, or simply type a comment in the comments sector below. Type your top ticker, and remember: Root for the Underdog.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from YCharts, Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call from Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: company.justfoodfordogs.com.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADES, BGSF, GV, GE, EEI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.