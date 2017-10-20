Alliance Resource Partners: Why I'm Cuckoo For Coal

Coal has been a dark place to invest over the past several years. Since 2011, the Dow Jones US Coal Index has fallen over 90%. This has even manifested itself in employment. In 2011, more than 80,000 people were employed in the coal mining industry, whereas today that number sits at around 50,000 people. The previous administration openly targeted the coal industry, and it worked.

When something is beaten down as much as coal has been, my instincts perk up and I wonder whether the time is right to be a vulture and pick up what everyone else has killed. With coal, I believe now is the time.

Dollar, Commodities, and Coal

For a few years now, I have been solidly bearish on the US dollar. My initial model showed that the currency was overvalued by about 12%. More recently, I have shown that a further correction in the dollar is impending, and that the rate hike cycle will further exacerbate this cycle. What does this mean for commodities?

Long term, we see that generally commodities rise when the Dollar Index is weak, and vice versa. Our current situation with a strong dollar on weak fundamentals will ultimately be bullish for commodities. However, there is another indicator showing that commodities will be a great long-term play.

(Source: Marin Katusa)

A simple ratio of commodities to the stock market shows that we are at historically low levels for commodity prices. In fact, this is an even better time to get into equities than 2000, when a great bull market in commodities started. This may be the best time in at least the past 50 years. Now what about coal? For this, let me take my gold value index and correct for coal production.

Here we see most clearly the effects of this past administration's efforts against coal. As the model predicts, we should have coal prices around $180 - we are sitting at only $90 coal at the moment.

A simple ratio of this model and coal prices shows that while we had a significant correction at the end of 2016, when this ratio was at a historical high, we are still at very high levels, signaling a great time to buy coal. This is similar to getting into coal in the early 2000s. Even more significantly, the model does not take into account the significant overvaluation of the Dollar Index, making this an even greater play.

ARLP: The Smart Way to Play Coal

Alliance Resource Partners (NYSE:ARLP) is the second-largest coal producer in the eastern United States, and it controls more than 1.7 billion tons of coal reserves. This is a significant player, and as an MLP, comes with significant tax advantages. What I like most about it are the fundamental metrics that scream out to a value investor. ARLP has a current dividend yield of 9.7% and a payout ratio of 59%. It's a high yield that is not breaking the bank. Earnings are up 156%. Debt/EBITDA is less than 1, and my favorite value indicator has one of the best ratios that I have ever seen: EV/EBITDA is a cool 2.79.

So why does the market hate this stock? I think that, and as my commentators will likely viciously defend, many think that coal is a dying industry. It is dirty, unsafe, and negative perception abounds. However, the US still produces 30% of its energy from coal, and unlike renewables, can operate around the clock. The US has the greatest coal reserves in the world, and though we may be moving away from the fuel, other countries, especially developing ones, will be wanting some of our resources. Beyond that, coal is safer to transport than its main competitor, natural gas, making it a great product to sell overseas.

So get into the market while it is still cheap. Coal may not be the most fascinating investment in the world, but with valuations this low and negative perception this high, it is perhaps the industry that I'm most excited about long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.