Strong Portfolio Offers 1 Good And 1 Bad Preferred Share

Some investors will want to hold on and that’s fine.

CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) has two preferred shares we will be looking at:

CBL-E is nearly $2 into the sell range. There is no reason for it to be trading this closely to CBL-D. I will compare CBL-E to CBL-D later in the article.

CBL-D rallied very nicely and finally hit the top end of my target price range. Some investors will want to hold on and that's fine. There is no fundamental problem with the security. The "sell targets" are generally built for trading. I called it out quite a few times over the summer months. Despite vastly less volatility than the common shares of CBL & Associates ( CBL), it had comparable returns. Depending on when the investor starts the position, it may have even outperformed the common. All in all, pretty good. One ex-dividend date is present for the preferred share which adds nearly 2% to the returns over the period.

CBL-D is the orange line in each chart.

This chart starts with 6/25/2017:

As I stated earlier, there is nothing fundamentally wrong with CBL-D. The preferred share has been a good investment. This is the primary reason for CBL-D being within the sell zone:

CBL-D is trading materially higher than normal. The current price creates a nice exit for any investors looking to relocate capital. I sent out multiple buy ratings on this preferred share in the summer months when prices were around $23. If it weren't for better options right now, CBL-D would not have come into my sell zone.

Now for the CBL-E comparison:

In case you're wondering, yes CBL-D and CBL-E come from the same company. They are also similar in having no more call protection on the calendar. These securities could be called at any point. Note how these two preferred share are trading within $0.06 of each other. CBL-E has a better worst-cash-to-call.

Now take a look at the stripped yields.

CBL-D: 7.49%

CBL-E: 6.74%

There are a total of zero circumstances where an investor should be buying CBL-E instead of CBL-D at recent prices. The preferred shares are almost identical except for a difference in coupon rate. CBL-D has a coupon rate of 7.375%. CBL-E has a coupon rate of 6.625%. Both preferred shares pay a dividend 4 times a year. There is only one way CBL-E can come out ahead. If an investor were to purchase both preferred shares today and then CBL immediately called both securities, CBL-E would come out ahead slightly.

CBL-E is a bad investment. CBL-D has been a pretty good investment. Here's a 2 year chart of the correlation between the two:

CBL-D is the orange bar. It should be trading at a premium when compared to CBL-E. There are some points where CBL-D was trading at a higher price than CBL-E. It should be a lot more often; this is just the market incorrectly pricing these two securities.

CBL

CBL is a fairly good investment. Since 2013, the company has seen a significant amount of progress:

The only possible negative aspect I've noticed from the company is the high dividend yield. The current yield is 12.38%. Even with a moderate dividend cut this will remain a nice source of income. The underlying assets and fundamentals are there for CBL, the market has just routinely priced them low. CBL has been moving a larger part of their portfolio into tier 1 and tier 2 malls: 78% to 90%. This has been from the decline in tier 3 malls from 20% to 6%. The number of tier 3 malls over the last 4 years has dropped from 26 to 6.

CBL preferred shares are safer than most preferred shares I watch in the mortgage REIT sector.

Conclusion

CBL-E is a sell. CBL-D jumped into my sell range while still being a viable investment. I build my sell range around trading opportunities, and now is a good time to harvest gains on CBL-D if an investor can find something better. CBL has a strong portfolio which makes both preferred shares fairly safe.

Stripped yield

Here's additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

