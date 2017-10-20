20 Years Of 14.9% Annualized Returns, 5% Dividend Yield, And A Strong Buy For This Ridiculous Discount

If shares dip even lower, I will have a little celebration as I order more.

Understanding the negative factors swirling around the stock should make it easier to understand how this market failure is happening.

This portfolio should not be available at this price.

Over the last 11 years, TCO topped SPG for growth in sales per square foot and came in second for the indexed comparable center NOI Growth.

Taubman Centers

Earlier this week, I published an introduction on Taubman Centers (TCO) and bought shares. I wanted to get it to market quickly, so I didn't get to cover a few other areas I felt were worthy of mention.

Relative Performance

TCO dramatically underperformed the industry since their Q2 earnings release (shown in other article). Alternatively, we can look at the underperformance since early September. What happened in early September? Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida. I've jumped back a couple days before that, when everyone should've known Irma was going to hit:

Since then, TCO is the only one within this peer batch to be down.

As you may have guessed, TCO has quite a few properties in Florida.

That's quite a few assets in Florida plus one off the coast. An investor could argue that the market is discounting TCO because these assets are likely to be less productive over the near future to the problems in Florida. If potential customers have other life priorities, it is harder to get them into the mall. A reduction in traffic makes it harder to re-tenant properties and reduces the amount TCO can collect from the percentage rents.

Note: Percentage rents are extra rent the mall receives when tenants have higher sales.

Conference Call Grilling

I've been going over quite a few conference calls and generally speaking analysts have demonstrated quite a bit of anger with executives. Often times you'll see a fairly cordial relationship between management and analysts, but the mall REIT sector clearly shows those relationships souring. It seems to me that when analysts are confused by answers on the conference call, it often leads to a stock underperforming. This isn't based on a large sample size, just a casual observation. Analysts couldn't get all the precise data they wanted on the Q2 conference call which would've made it more difficult to fill out their spreadsheets. Without those spreadsheets, they would need to do real analysis. Yikes, who wants that?

This was an extremely long conference call as well. The transcript was 17 pages.

Don't get me wrong, I'd love to have my computer do more of my work. It dramatically simplifies the labor I would need to put in. However, I can dig as necessary and make some adjustments.

Tarnished Reputation

I believe their proxy contest with Land and Buildings left management with a tarnished reputation. They made some good points in their argument, but they also brought out several slides that were poorly designed.

This slide talks about their desire to build/develop assets:

I've added the red box and text. The size of the circle they provide is dramatically inaccurate. The value of buybacks depends entirely on the share price. Are they trading at an enormous discount to the value of their assets? If so, buying back shares is very accretive and may offer a much higher yield than development of new assets. It also carries a dramatically lower risk if a couple asset sales are used to provide the capital.

They go on to defend that idea with this slide (which again, I've added to):

So their best case scenario is based on the premise of their $400m investment driving $32m in new NOI and based on a 5% cap rate, that new asset would be worth $640m. That's cute and all, but my estimate says TCO is now trading around half of NAV/share. While their assets aren't nearly as liquid as a mortgage REIT, the same general premise exists. Buying back stock at extreme discounts is very positive for existing shareholders. If TCO continues to trade anywhere near $50, I think more activists might come in and press for an outright sale.

Rather than simply answering the activist's claims directly, TCO's management decided to get into a mud-slinging competition. This rarely ends well.

This is the slide that may have caused them to lose even more credibility (again, I added some text):

Let's expand that chart and include Simon Property Group (SPG), Macerich (MAC), and General Growth Properties (GGP) as comparisons:

TCO is the darker blue line that is shaded in. It appears that they were performing at about the same level as peers during that time. If Mr. Litt suggested investors drop TCO in favor of Simon Property Group, it seems he was right. If we evaluate the calls in a vacuum (without ratings on other stocks), cutting off in early 2007 avoids a loss between 2/3rds and 3/4ths.

Why Would You Want to Buy TCO?

That underperformance on their share price lately sent the company to trade at an enormous discount to the net value of their assets. I mentioned in the last article I believed the NAV was between $90 and $105. I'll go a step further and say I think it is closer to $105 than to $90. The middle point of that range would've been $97.5, so I'm predicting it lands above that. Let's simplify with $100. In that case, shares would be trading for a little over half of the value of the underlying malls. Investors can argue all they want about the death of malls, but TCO is conservative in their leverage and trades at a huge discount. This is akin to when Target (TGT) dropped to around $50 and I was continuously saying it was a discount. The same can be said of Walmart (WMT) when they were trading below $70. Again, retail in general has seen an exaggerated price drop at any sign of trouble. This gives investors a great price to buy in.

TCO's Management Is Still Very Competent

While I don't agree with the way they presented the risk/reward for several options, management has done a great job running the company:

The blue arrows point to SPG and Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT). I own shares in both. The green arrow points to Realty Income (O), which is another top-notch equity REIT. I'd like to own O, but the price has been too high for me. Ironically, if SPG, SKT, or TCO traded remotely close to their net asset value per share, they would be far ahead of O. If any of the 3 (SPG, SKT, or TCO) enjoyed the premium O enjoys, I believe that mall REIT would be battling for first place.

Their Portfolio Delivers Excellent Growth

What does that mean? It means TCO's properties are growing very effectively.

What does that mean? It means TCO's properties are growing very effectively.

Management was anticipating NOI growth around 3.5%. They backed off that number with the Q2 earnings release and projected 1% to 3% instead. However, that decline won't all flow through to AFFO because of cost saving initiatives. Those initiatives include (I'm not joking here): "Lower compensation expense particularly for senior management."

Yeah, that's saying management sees the malls underperforming their goal and will have a pay cut to help keep their operating expenses down.

Correct. The mall REIT trading around half of its net asset value is one where management reduces their pay to help strengthen numbers.

Why Emphasize All the Weaknesses?

I brought up the flaws because it is critical to understand the negative factors influencing the stock. This portfolio should not be available at this price. Seeing such a large discount on such high quality assets from a conservatively managed REIT should raise some disbelief. Understanding the negative factors swirling around the stock should make it easier to understand how this market failure is happening.

TCO Conclusion

It's extremely unusual for a stock to debut well inside the strong-buy range. I consider the prices at which investors might be able to get execution along with the discounts to NAV, management's expertise (or in some cases lack thereof), the comparable discounts throughout the sector, and the history of the REIT. The only factor that would have encouraged me to put a lower "strong buy" target is the history of shares being even cheaper over the last month or so. TCO scores well on every other metric.

While I criticize some of management's decisions in how they handled the activist case, I'm respecting the way they handled the portfolio during the last recession. Their chart suggesting buybacks stink was unfortunate, but is understandable when this discount to NAV is so incredibly rare. If I were estimating the returns available on buying back shares before, at much smaller discounts, the return potential would've been much weaker.

There is significant price risk. If the market were not failing, the current price wouldn't be available. If shares dip further, I will have a little celebration as I order more.

Disclaimer: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCO, SKT, SPG, WMT, TGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: Buy TCO.