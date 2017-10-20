Ensco Reports 10 New Contracts And Extensions

Ensco's and Rowan's recent fleet status reports confirm that the bottom is in for contracting activity in the industry.

Ensco (ESV) has just reported its first fleet status report after the acquisition of Atwood. The report contains plenty of news:

1. Ensco DS-7 was awarded a six-well contract with Noble Energy (NBL). The rig will work in the Mediterranean Sea from March 2018 to December 2018. Earlier, DS-7 completed a one-well contract with Total (TOT) on the Ivory Coast and will continue to receive daily termination fees through November 2017. Ensco did not disclose the dayrate for DS-7. Based on the recent contract achieved by Transocean (RIG), I estimate a backlog of about $45 million.

2. Ensco DS-12 (former name Atwood Achiever) got a one-well contract with Kosmos Energy (KOS) in Mauritania/Senegal. Atwood Achiever was previously working with Kosmos Energy, so this is a direct continuation of the current contract. I'd like to emphasize that it's a bit hard to evaluate the dayrates that drillers are able to get as they are often as secretive as possible. But the recent deal by Transocean and, especially, the recent deal by Ocean Rig (ORIG) do not leave much room for optimism. Here, I don't think that the backlog addition exceeds $10 million.

3. Ensco 8505 will begin a one-well contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico in November 2017. The work is expected to be concluded in January 2018. This contract has three one-well priced options. Data for semis is even more scarce than for drillships, so it's more difficult to estimate the backlog addition. Just like in DS-12's case, I'd expect a backlog of no more than $10 million, but a lot depends on the exact duration of the contract.

4. Ensco 68 got a two-well contract with Byron Energy in the Gulf of Mexico that will start in November 2017 and finish in January 2018. The contract comes in direct continuation of the previous contract with W&T Offshore (WTI). As usual, the dayrate is not disclosed. I estimate about $2 million of backlog tied to this contract.

5. Ensco 75 was awarded a one-well contract with Talos also in the Gulf of Mexico. The contract is for the period between February 2018 and April 2018, and has a one-well option. Once again, the absence of the exact duration of the deal makes the estimate difficult -- I'll go with $1.5 million.

6. The Ensco 109 contract with Chevron (CVX) was extended by one year to July 2019. Ensco 109 is currently on a standby rate of $20,000 from mid-October 2017 to mid-March 2018. Then the rig will undergo a planned inspection from mid-March 2018 to mid-April 2018. After this, the rig returns to the previous dayrate of $172,000 from mid-April 2018 to July 2018. The rate between August 2018 and July 2019 is undisclosed. As happens so often now, the most interesting information is left "behind the curtain." However, it's obvious that the new dayrate of Ensco 109 is way below the dayrate from the rich era. Since it's a high-spec jackup operating in Africa, I'm expecting a higher dayrate than in the cases of Ensco 68 and Ensco 75. In my opinion, the contract might bring about $30 million to Ensco's backlog.

7. The Ensco 67 contract with Pertamina in Indonesia was extended by one year to December 2018. The previous dayrate was $50,000. Given the fierce competition for jobs, it's hard to expect a significant increase in the rate. I'd estimate the backlog at about $20 million.

8. The Ensco 101 contract with ENGIE was extended by five months to January 2018. The previous dayrate was $74,000. I expect that this rate will remain untouched, so the backlog is about $11 million.

9. The Ensco 115 (previous name Atwood Orca) contract with Mubadala Petroleum was extended by four months to August 2018. As a reminder, Atwood Orca was the only one out of five of Atwood's jackups that had a contract. The dayrate is not disclosed, but given the tough market in Asia, one can expect a rather low rate. However, it will be higher than for Ensco 67 as Ensco 115 is a modern rig. My bet is for $8-$9 million for the contract.

10. The Ensco 72 contract with ENGIE was extended by two months to December 2017. The previous dayrate was $67,000, and I expect that it remained intact, so the backlog estimate for the extension is $4 million.

In all, I estimate a total backlog addition of $142 million. Please keep in mind that this is just an estimate and real numbers might vary, although Ensco will not make them public for competitive reasons.

The report is positive because new jobs appear. Together with the fleet status report of Rowan (RDC), Ensco's report shows that the bottom is certainly in for the contract activity. Oil producers started picking rigs at very attractive dayrates. As expected, the jackup segment activity rebounded first. As Ensco has just acquired Atwood Oceanics, it will try to bid its rigs aggressively to prove its point that the acquisition was the right thing to do, and that Atwood's rigs do not take jobs from Ensco's rigs but rather supplement the fleet and make it stronger.

Atwood's acquisition has weighed heavily on Ensco's shares. In my opinion, this fleet status report will be taken more positively by the market than the recent Transocean's contract award for Deepwater Invictus. This news is positive and should provide some support for Ensco's shares, assuming oil prices remain at current levels.

