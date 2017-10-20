Will GE's Earnings Print A Hard Bottom?

General Electric (NYSE:GE) announces its third-quarter earnings on the 20th of this month. Its implied volatility is sky high, and with good reason (see below). The question on whether the new man on the block, John Flannery, will be forced to cut the dividend is on every shareholder's minds. Currently the company pays out a 4.14% yield and has been the only savings grace for many long-term investors who invested in this name at the inopportune time.

Source : Interactive Brokers

Some analysts believe that a potential dividend cut could actually bottom this stock, and there may be some truth to that. The last time the dividend was cut was back in February 2009 when the quarterly payment was cut from $0.31 to $0.1. Nevertheless, shares actually bottomed pretty quickly after that announcement as we were talking about a single-digit share price at that time. In fact, long-term investors will know all too well that the damage was done beforehand with the share price dropping from $40+ to $7 in the preceding 18 month period. GE was in fact lucky that equity markets in general bottomed out on the 6th of March 2009. However, we are dealing with far different market conditions at present. Equity markets are instead trading at all-time highs and not at the multi-year lows like we saw in 2009.

Fundamentally I still like GE. The company has clear competitive advantages over the competition, especially from a scale point of view. Having huge amounts of equipment already installed bring significant switching costs into play straight away for its customers. This scale then obviously brings its own cost advantages, which should over time make it difficult for competitors to gain market share.

However, from a technical standpoint, the company hasn't been living up to its potential. As the chart illustrates above, shares have basically been in a staircase decline since the start of the year as lower lows have become the norm.

The latest occurrence that soured sentiment even more was the change in management with board member Robert Lane being replaced by Ed Garden of Trian. With Trian (which holds almost a 1% stake) now firmly with a seat at the table, investors believe that heightened cost cutting and asset sales will be the order of the day. This may be so, but investors should also take note of Trian's long-term objectives, which they have repeatedly reiterated. Yes, trimming will take place in the near term, but GE ultimately will need to continue to invest in itself heavily in order to remain a market leader in its respective segments.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

One of GE's segments that has been really struggling is its oil and gas segment. The comforting news here, though, is that energy stocks (NYSE:XLE) have rocketed since mid-August and have regained their 200-day moving average. Furthermore, when we look at a chart of crude oil, we can see that crude looks like it is going to take out its 2016 highs in this intermediate cycle. Taking out the most recent highs since crude's bear market bottom in early 2016 should really help GE's shares. Yes, there can be a significant time lag (as we have already seen this year) between commodity prices and GE's earnings, but overtime, more activity and sales will follow through.

Whatever earnings bring, GE would be a long-term hold. It is not a volatile stock but should slowly grind higher from here. Earnings may end up being the catalysts for a sustained move higher here