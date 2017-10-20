Andeavor Logistics: Attractive Yield And Growing Distributions

Andeavor Logistics' (NYSE:ANDX) performance is all the more remarkable given the backdrop of falling oil prices and stressed balance sheets across the energy industry. The midstream sector in particular, once thought to be immune to commodity prices, has been plagued by overcapacity, missed financial targets, and slashed distributions.

Meanwhile, since peaking in 2014, ANDX’s unit price has dropped by more than 34%. The falling price, coupled with increasing distributions, has sent the yield soaring from 3.5% in 2014 to over 8% today.

Is ANDX a golden buying opportunity or a falling knife? To offer a perspective on this, I compare its performance to Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), a well-respected industry bellwether.

The MLP Structure - The Good and The Bad

Andeavor Logistics, formerly known as Tesoro Logistics, is a growth-oriented master limited partnership (MLP) controlled by Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV), a large independent refiner with assets west of the Mississippi. ANDV and ANDX are strategically linked. As the largest unitholder, ANDV is incented to help ANDX grow. Since its IPO, the MLP has acquired more than $1 billion in assets from ANDV at attractive multiples. In effect, ANDX is a way for ANDV to monetize cash-generating assets, while retaining a portion of the income stream.

MLPs have several features that make them attractive to income investors. First, they have to distribute “all their available cash” to unitholders. Second, unlike dividends, MLP distributions are treated as return on capital, which is not taxed. This, for example, allows unitholders to reinvest the distributions without having to pay dividend taxes. Third, MLPs don’t pay income taxes, which means they have more cash to distribute than a corporation with an equivalent income stream.

There is, of course, a catch. Unitholders are required to pay ordinary income taxes on their share of the MLP’s income (whether or not they receive distributions). But this isn’t as bad as it sounds because most MLPs are highly capital-intensive and much of their income is shielded from taxes by depreciation. In practice, new investors will not need to pay taxes for several years, and even longer if the distributions are re-invested. Taxes will need to be paid after the depreciation shield runs out (usually 5 years or more) or when the units are sold. MLPs are tax-deferred, not tax-exempt.

A second problem is that unitholders get K1s at the end of the year, rather than the more familiar 1099s. I have nothing good to say about K1s. They take longer to deal with at tax time and may lead your accountant, if you use one, to call you names behind your back. Still, TurboTax does handle K1s, and the fact that they are aggravating discourages people from investing in MLPs, creating opportunities for more tolerant investors.

Third, in order to grow distributions, MLPs will generally need to acquire (or build) new properties, which can be risky. MLPs tend to own boring infrastructure assets like pipelines, storage tanks, and terminals. These produce a dependable income stream but don’t offer the potential to ramp up output in response to market signals. To grow, MLPs have to invest.

For a growth-oriented MLPs to succeed, the management needs to be as skilled at investing in new facilities as it is at running the ones the company has. In this respect, management’s track record is critical. When new assets generate a higher cash yield than the MLP’s cost of capital, management can create a virtuous cycle. Steadily increasing distributions lead to increasingly happy investors bidding up the units, which lowers the yield - and the cost of capital. But the reverse is also true. If new assets can’t be found in sufficient quantities at attractive prices, distributions will not grow and increasingly unhappy investors will bolt for the exits, driving the unit price down - and increasing the cost of capital. For this reason, MLPs with good growth prospects will generally trade with low distribution yields, and vice-versa.

Resilient Assets

ANDX owns 5,800 miles of oil and refined product pipelines, 26 million barrels of storage tanks, and 32 terminals. These are among the best (meaning most boring) types of assets an MLP can own.

Figure 1: ANDX asset portfolio (Source: Andeavor Logistics investor presentation dated September 21, 2017)

While many energy producers and several MLPs were hit hard by the drop in oil prices, ANDX has been, well, off to the races. Since the IPO in 2011, distributions per unit increased by 188%, a compound growth rate of 18%.

Figure 2: ANDX distribution growth. (Source: Andeavor Logistics investor presentation dated September 21, 2017)

Over the last three years, the period of low oil prices, Andeavor Logistics increased distributions by 51%, compared to just 15.75% at EPD, viewed by many as an industry leader. Moreover, last week EPD lowered its distribution growth target to about 2.5%, while ANDX’s target is over 6%.

Figure 3: ANDX three-year distribution growth (Source: YCharts)

Figure 4: EPD three-year distribution growth (Source: YCharts)

As with most MLPs, essentially all of this growth was driven by accretive acquisitions, much of them in the form of dropdowns from ANDV. In addition to being the largest unitholder, ANDV also owns incentive distribution rights (IDRs). These special payments entitle the company to keep a portion of ANDX’s incremental cash flow. The percentage of the cash it keeps increases as the MLP reaches pre-set distribution targets. At the highest level, ANDV would have the right to 50 cents for every additional dollar the MLP generates; this is on top of the distributions the company already gets as a unitholder.

The IDRs, of course, provide a powerful incentive for ANDV to help ANDX grow, but they also increase the latter’s cost of capital. To address this, ANDX has entered into an agreement with ANDV to exchange the IDRs for additional units. This transaction, which will increase ANDV’s ownership of ANDX to 59%, is expected to close in the fourth quarter, at which point the MLP will no longer have to pay IDRs.

Strong Coverage and Strengthening Balance Sheet

ANDX targets a distribution coverage of 1.1x and a financial leverage ratio (debt/EBITDA) of 4.0 or less. The coverage is a margin of safety between the “distributable cash flow” and the actual cash distributions. Since the oil price collapse of 2014, the distribution coverage for many MLPs fell below 1.0x, forcing them to borrow money to make the payments, thus driving up their financial leverage (debt/EBITDA).

When calculating financial leverage, most companies adjust both the EBITDA and the debt figures per the terms of their revolving line of credit. This makes allowances, among other things, for funds invested in projects under construction which are not yet producing income.

From my perspective, I think these adjustments make the numbers look better than they really are. Interest has to be paid on debt, whether or not the underlying asset is in service. It is easy enough to keep in mind the work in progress when looking at the trend line in the unadjusted numbers.

At ANDX, unadjusted leverage peaked at 6.4 in 2014 (before the oil price drop) and has fallen steadily since. This suggests it hasn’t been paying its distributions with borrowed money. As of the second quarter 2017, ANDX’s unadjusted leverage was 4.7, slightly higher than EPD's. Given Andeavor’s faster growth rate, this does not seem unreasonable.

Figure 5: Total financial leverage (Source: YCharts)

Consistently High Return on Equity

As we discussed, the MLP growth model only works when the return on new investments is higher than the MLP’s cost of capital. ANDX has been able to keep its return on equity above 20%, which is significantly higher than its cost of equity and considerably higher than EPD’s second-quarter ROE of 12.2%. Provided the MLP is able to continue to find investments paying out 20% while its cost of equity is 8% (or lower), continued distributable cash flow growth is likely.

Figure 6: Return on equity and distribution yield (Source: YCharts)

Valuation - Cheap and Getting Cheaper

Despite this track record, over the past three years, ANDX’s unit price has dropped by 35%, from a high of about $75 in 2014 to $47 today (10/17/17), and the enterprise value-to-EBITDA ratio (EV/EBITDA) has fallen from over 38 in 2014 to 11.47 as of the second quarter. During the same period, EPD's ratio dropped from about 17.5 to 15. Despite a lower actual and expected future growth rate, EPD trades at a higher valuation.

Figure 7: ANDX unit price (Source: YCharts)

Figure 8: EV to EBITDA (Source: YCharts)

Buying Opportunity or Falling Knife?

Of course, the strategic link with ANDV works both ways. If ANDV runs into trouble, ANDX will not be far behind. Refineries in general have benefited from the drop in oil prices, and US-based refineries in particular have benefited from the shale revolution, which gave them access to lower-priced crude. But conditions can change.

Still, a company with a well-covered 8% distribution yield, low leverage, and a 6% expected growth rate seems attractive. Clearly, Mr. Market does not agree.

I invite readers to share their comments - including pointing out what I may be missing - in the comments section.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANDX, EPD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.