Renewed Operating Leverage From U.S. Bancorp Nice To See

U.S. Bancorp's position at the top of the sector is likely secure, but the gap between this bank and its peer group is shrinking as its rivals continue to improve.

Long one of the best-run banks out there, U.S. Bancorp (USB) has an interesting long-term challenge – as the performance of the “pack” continues to improve, does U.S. Bancorp still have levers to pull that can continue to allow it to stand out? This is, after all, a conservatively-run, very efficient, not especially asset-sensitive operation that already has sizable (and lucrative) fee-generating, non-banking businesses.

I thought U.S. Bancorp's shares were pretty richly valued at the start of the year, and the year-to-date performance, though positive, has lagged the S&P 500 and rival banks like Bank of America (BAC), PNC (PNC), JPMorgan (JPM), Citigroup (C), and SunTrust (STI). I expect profitability to improve next year as the AML/BSA issue resolves and asset sensitivity has been improving, but the shares still aren’t cheap. I wouldn’t suggest that long-term investors need to consider bailing out, but I do think the total return prospects are relatively modest.

Not Bad, But Not Great

U.S. Bancorp was the first bank in its weight class to not beat sell-side expectations, though results did come in on target. Revenue was up about 4% from last year – better than JPMorgan, Citi, and Wells Fargo (WFC), so it wasn’t a bad result from that perspective. Wholesale Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury led the way with 6%, 12%, and 6% growth (respectively), while Consumer Banking saw 1% growth and Payment Services was up 2%.

Net interest income rose 8%, a result that was pretty good for this quarter (though weaker than JPMorgan and PNC), as U.S. Bancorp saw both net interest margin expansion (12bp) and growth in earning assets. Earning asset yield expansion was modest (up 25bp), but so was the expansion in the cost of funds, even though U.S. Bancorp’s deposit beta has been tracking a little higher lately than its peers. Fee income growth remained muted (down slightly from last year), as merchant processing revenue declined slightly. Card and trust revenue were both up, though, which was nice to see.

Expenses rose both annually and sequentially (up about 3.7% and 0.5%, respectively), but growth in salaries/benefits has slowed and U.S. Bancorp did see some positive operating leverage. Pre-provision profits rose 5% from the year-ago period; a performance that won’t be one of the better ones this quarter.

Credit quality remains a non-issue. Although U.S. Bancorp increased its loan loss provision (as have most large banks, though not Wells Fargo), the increase was only 11% yoy (versus 49% at PNC, 23% at Citi, and 20% at JPMorgan). U.S. Bancorp’s non-performing asset ratio declined yet again (somehow…) and the charge-off ratio was steady. While management had previously commented about some concerns about subprime auto and subprime credit cards, the bank really doesn’t have a presence in either sector and the bank has been moving its somewhat sizable retail lending business (that is, lending to retailers) toward more asset-based lending.

Loan Growth Still Mixed

This wasn’t going to be a banner quarter for lending growth, and U.S. Bancorp had warned investors during the quarter that loan growth was tracking toward the lower end of its expectations. End-of-period loans rose 3% from last year and 1% from the prior quarter. PNC outdid that, as did JPMorgan on a core basis, but that still wasn’t a bad result compared to the peer group.

Digging a little further, C&I lending was up 4%, which I think is pretty good, and residential mortgages also grew nicely (up more than 5%). Card loan growth was more modest (up 1%) and CRE loans declined 5%. On the subject of CRE, management noted that many loans were getting paid off early due to growth in other funding options and CRE supply was increasing in many markets. Management also noted that it is taking a somewhat more cautious underwriting approach in some markets; although multifamily lending isn’t a big market for U.S. Bancorp, management has previously mentioned this segment getting overheated in some markets.

Although I don’t think this result is any cause for worry, loan growth likely won’t accelerate quickly for U.S. Bancorp. Potential borrowers are paying down credit lines, tapping other funding sources (including cash balances), and U.S. Bancorp isn’t going to chase business. Moreover, I’d note that banks like PNC and JPMorgan are picking up the pace in their own middle-market lending operations, so competition is likely to remain a relevant factor.

Odds And Ends

U.S. Bancorp should be on track to see its AML/BSA-related consent decree lifted next year. According to management, the necessary system components are largely in place and validating those systems will happen next year. Once that process is complete, U.S. Bancorp should be able to recoup some of the “lost” operating leverage over time.

Lifting the consent decree would also allow U.S. Bancorp to return to whole bank M&A if it wishes to do so. Management has been a little cagey on this subject, but it seems like its position is basically that it is willing to consider deals, but valuations make accretive deals more expensive and it doesn’t need deals to hit its targets. Even so, markets like California, Arizona, and Chicago could be areas where management might look for deals; a deal for Comerica (CMA) is unlikely in my view, but added exposure to California and Texas would perhaps hold some appeal, as would an expanded corporate lending platform.

I also think it’s worth remembering that U.S. Bancorp has large non-banking operations. The Payment Services business produces about 75% as much revenue as the Consumer Banking business, and the Payment, Wealth Management, and Treasury businesses collectively generate about half of U.S. Bancorp’s revenue. Management is continuing to look for ways to grow its Payments business, including international expansion, and this may be a more likely target for future M&A.

The Opportunity

U.S. Bancorp is being more conservative about returning capital to shareholders, and holding on to more capital could make it a little harder to outperform if/when that capital can’t be directed into earning assets. Even so, I’m not worried about the bank’s outlook, and I think U.S. Bancorp can generate mid-single-digit earnings growth over the long term, supporting a mid-teens ROE and ongoing capital returns (dividends and buybacks).

The Bottom Line

U.S. Bancorp trades above my fair value estimates, and that is no surprise to me – this is an especially well-run bank with a history of minimal “unforced errors” and there is a lot of trust in this name. As a relatively safe long-term holding, I can understand the appeal of the shares. That said, the performance gap between U.S. Bancorp and its peers is shrinking (because the peers are doing better) and I’m not as inclined to pay up for superior performance/quality when that margin is shrinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.