Abbott Laboratories: Quality Deserves A Price, Just Not This Price

After a 40% run higher this year shares look a bit expensive, certainly if leverage is taken into account, even if the positioning is very good.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is a true long-term outperformer. The reason for that is multifold, yet simple. Abbott is great at allocating capital, runs diversified operations while avoiding a conglomerate discount, and operates in structural growth markets.

Dealmaking in 2016, accelerating organic growth and recognition of Abbott's great quality have propelled shares 40% higher this year, in a move which seems a bit like an overreaction. This is certainly the case as the realistic earnings multiples come in close to 25 times earnings while the company operates with quite some leverage, which makes it very easy to avoid Abbott despite operating momentum, supported by recent product approvals.

A Healthcare Conglomerate

Abbott holds leadership positions in multiple areas of healthcare, including Established Pharmaceutical (international), Nutrition, Diagnostics and Medical Devices. The company benefits from the fact that the percentage of people in the world which are over the age of 65 years will double between 2015 and 2050.

Other drivers include the fact that healthcare spending as a ratio of GDP is on the increase in most parts of the world and remains lower in developing countries. That means that Abbott's strong foothold in emerging countries creates another boost on top of global aging populations.

The company has made some large moves in recent years, notably 2016 has been active. At the time, the company was still in the process of acquiring Alere (ALR) as Abbott only received anti-trust approval to buy the company as recently as September of 2017. Poor economics and issues at Alere made that I was never really enthusiastic about that deal.

The much bigger deal was the $30-billion purchase of St. Jude Medical, the maker of cardiovascular devices. To offset the increase in leverage from this deal and the pending acquisition of Alere, the company sold its Medical Optics Business to Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in a $4.3-billion deal.

At the time, that is September of last year, I concluded that shares were fairly valued in my opinion, as my conclusion was too conservative after shares have run some 35% higher over the past year. The company has benefited from continued growth, recent dollar weakening, good integration efforts and valuation multiple inflation. With shares now hitting new highs, let's revisit the investment thesis given the developments which have taken place ever since.

Third-Quarter Results

As a reminder, the numbers posted by Abbott are influenced by a lot of dealmaking, including the purchase of St. Jude which closed at the start of this calendar year, as Alere had not yet closed in Q3.

Following the St. Jude deal, third-quarter revenues were up 28.8% to $6.8 billion as the 5.6% comparable operational sales growth number is very decent as well, as the company continues to ride favourable demographic trends. Even better, the comparable number for the international business came in at 7.8%, good news as that business actually comprises two-thirds of total sales.

The company is now on track to become a $28-billion business, of which medical devices make up +$ 10 billion following the St. Jude deal. This is followed by a $7-billion nutrition business, a $5-billion diagnostics business and an almost as large established pharma business.

The nutrition business fared the worst with just 0.8% comparable growth, actually reversing modest declines in the first six months of the year as that remains a challenged business, mostly due to a competitive US marketplace. Diagnostics comparable growth remained solid just above 5%, driven by the core laboratory and point of care business, especially overseas.

The 14% increase in established pharmaceutical sales marked a big acceleration from trends earlier this year and was driven by the sound positioning into China, Russia and Brazil, among others. A 5.6% organic growth number for medical devices was strong as well, driven by FDA approvals and integration of St. Jude.

Great Results, What About Margins?

Abbott's results vary wildly, depending on which accounting metric you look at. GAAP earnings are seen at $0.98 per share this year, plus or minus a penny. At the same time, adjusted earnings are seen at $2.49, plus or minus a penny.

That is a huge gap and warrants an investigation. Reconciliation items totalled $1.9 billion after taxes in the first nine months already, as the full-year gap between both earning metrics is seen at roughly $2.5 billion. Roughly 70% of these items relate to amortisation charges on past deals which Abbott has already been paid for and really does not affect cash flows, unless the company structurally makes bad deals or overpays for them; but one can hardly claim that this is the case given the company's track record.

The other 30% is pretty much split evenly between transaction-related costs which are real cash outflows and are associated with dealmaking, and restructuring costs which occur quite often as well at a big conglomerate. One might even argue that restructuring a business while organic growth exceeds 5% means that these expenses are really never zero.

So assuming that these two latter costs categories are quite structural, I am adding back 70% of the reconciliation items which cause the gap between roughly $1 in GAAP earnings and $2.50 in non-GAAP earnings. 70% of that gap works out to $1.05 per share, which pretty much implies that I peg realistic earnings at $2.05 or perhaps a bit higher, but certainly not close to $2.50 per share.

The company has not filed its quarterly reports for Q3 yet; so for the state of the balance sheet, I am relying on the Q2 numbers as no major deals have taken place as of since. The company held $9.8 billion in cash and another $1.5 billion in other investments, for roughly $11.3 billion in cash-like assets. Regular debt stands at $24.0 billion for a $12.7-billion net debt load. If the $8.7-billion underfunded status of pensions is included, net debt jumps to $21.4 billion. Both these numbers exclude the near $7-billion deal for Alere.

With roughly 1.75 billion shares outstanding and realistic earnings slightly surpassing $2 per share, realistic earnings are seen at roughly $3.5-4.0 billion a year. After adding back some $750 million in annualised interest costs and a 30% tax rate, I end up with adjusted operating earnings of roughly $6 billion. Adding back depreciation charges of about $1 billion, while of course ignoring the amortisation charges as I am using adjusted earnings, I peg adjusted EBITDA at $7 billion. This number could be a bit higher if you add back restructuring costs as well.

It goes without saying that leverage remains on the higher side for some time to come. Including Alere, net debt stands at roughly $20 billion, or close to $29 billion if pension liabilities are included. That works out to a roughly 3-4 times leverage ratio.

Final Remarks

There is a lot to like about Abbott. The company has an amazing long-term track record. Not only has it become a good conglomerate in structural growth markets, posting organic growth of 5% or more, it has an excellent track record in dividends as well. The company has been paying out dividends for nearly a century and has raised its dividend for 45 years in a row, even as the 45% run higher so far this year has reduced the yield to 1.9%.

Even if I am generous and peg realistic earnings at $2.25 per share, multiples are very elevated at 24 times earnings, for an earnings yield which is just above 4%. This is certainly the case as the company torches along quite a heavy debt load. On the other hand, synergies from Alere and St. Jude Medical could be substantial, as the latter deal alone should bring cost benefits of half a billion dollars. Assuming half a billion dollars in synergies from here onward, a 30% tax rate and synergies could add another $0.20 per share to earnings in the coming year/years. This could boost earnings power to a realistic level of $2.50 per share.

Even in that case, it is not prudent to invest into Abbott right now, despite a great positioning and long-term track record. While I have been too cautious this time last year, that is not a reason to step in at these levels, as shorting great companies is always a dangerous endeavour. For now, I can only congratulate management and investors with the achievements so far this year, as I will continue to monitor future developments with great interest, but absolutely have no taste for the shares, even in case of a small dip.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.