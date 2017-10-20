IEA Is Nuts

This article presents my argument that oil demand growth likely remained strong, and may have even accelerated, in 3Q17.

The expectation of sequential decline in the pace of year-over-year oil demand growth from 2Q17 to 3Q17 makes no sense.

The IEA recently said that oil demand grew very strongly in 2Q17, but that the pace slowed in 3Q17.

In its most recent Oil Market Report ("OMR") published on October 12, the International Energy Agency ("IEA") included this note:

Following very strong year-on-year demand growth of 2.2 mb/d in 2Q17, the pace slowed to 1.2 mb/d in 3Q17, reflecting relatively weak July and August data and the impact of hurricanes in September. Our forecast of global demand growth remains unchanged at 1.6 mb/d in 2017 (or 1.6%) and 1.4 mb/d in 2018 (or 1.4%).

The sequential decline of 1.0 mb/d in the pace of year-over-year oil demand growth from 2Q17 to 3Q17, as well as the levels of growth projected for 2017 and 2018, are unreasonable.

Let's take a closer look.

Where's the disconnect?

The following table was included in IEA's previous OMR (table for the most recent OMR will publicly be available next week):

Readers should note that the IEA assumes zero growth from 2Q17 to 3Q17 for OECD Americas, which primarily includes the United States and Canada.

In contrast, in 2016, oil demand in OECD Americas grew by 0.6 mb/d from 2Q to 3Q.

In both 2016 and 2017, prices remained relatively unchanged from 2Q to 3Q.

Driving Season Was Strong

The following graph shows that the year-over-year comparison for gasoline demand improved significantly from 2Q to 3Q:

Readers should note that although gasoline demand showed significant year-over-year drop in 1Q17, this was primarily due to the surge in demand in the year-ago quarter driven by very low oil and gasoline prices. In other words, the year-over-year jump in oil prices caused a temporary dip in gasoline demand. As 2017 progressed, however, year-over-year comparison has improved substantially.

Industrial Demand Was Also Strong

The following graph presents the change in manufacturing activity in the United States, which some use to approximate the change in industrial demand for oil:

Readers should note that the manufacturing activity in the United States seems to be growing at the highest rate in over a decade. It is unlikely that the year-over-year industrial demand growth for oil has slowed down sequentially from 2Q17 to 3Q17.

Bottom Line

With both driving season and industrial demand for oil showing sequential improvement from 2Q17 to 3Q17, it is likely that the IEA is significantly underestimating the oil demand growth in the United States by projecting zero growth. I expect significant upward revisions in the coming months.

