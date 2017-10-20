Goodyear: A Value Opportunity?

The industry is expected to grow in the following years, and the company is well positioned to benefit from this.

A big market correction seems imminent. Therefore, investors should worry about how they structure their portfolios and the possible downsides of each of their stocks. I believe that consolidated companies with solid businesses and low valuations can bring protection from a market correction and can even outperform the market for the next several years. Goodyear Tires and Rubber (NYSE:GT), with its 7.25 P/E, looks like it can be one of those companies.

GT has gained 7.33% in the last year. However, it has lost over 10% since its 52-week peak. Most of the losses came after the company released weak second-quarter results, amid higher raw materials costs and weaker demand, particularly in the OE market. Nevertheless, these results appear to be the product of a period of turbulence in the industry and not a trend. CEO Rich Kramer said during the presentation of the second-quarter results:

What we’re experiencing today is more reflective of the turbulence of the environment than indicative of industry trends.

Q2 Results: What happened?

There were two main factors for Goodyear’s weak second quarter. The first one was the incremental weakness in the OE market, especially in North America and China. Demand for new cars diminished more than the underlying production, thus the manufacturing inventories grew and production declined. This led to less demand in the OE market, tires included. Obviously, a part of the company’s business was harmed by this. However, as we can see in the graph below, total car sales in the US grew considerably in September. Considering that 45% of Goodyear’s sales are in the Americas and that the US is the main part of it, I am optimistic about a third-quarter turnaround. Moreover, the downgraded projection of a yearly OE industry sales reduction of between 4% and 5% (from a flat projection on the first quarter) may be corrected after the third-quarter results. After the September car sales increase, I would expect the OE industry sales to see a minimal reduction.

The second reason why the second quarter had such weak results was the increased pricing of raw materials combined with declining industry margins. In its strategy of increasing margins, the company increased prices according to the raw materials price increase. However, the rest of the industry did not follow. That evidently led to a great reduction in volume, particularly on the consumer business side. Nevertheless, I also do not believe the industry can keep the low margins going, so Goodyear should eventually regain the lost market share.

Long-term strategy

Management has been keen on implementing a long-term strategy to take advantage of trends shaping the industry. Its main objective is to raise margins. Therefore, the company has attempted to price its goods for their value and brand. This means Goodyear has chosen to pursue better margins rather than volume, and it seems to be paying off, as profits have increased even though revenues have declined. Another element of the strategy has been to move from the lower-margin markets such as of the low rim tires, to the higher-margin market of over 17” rim tires.

Revenues

EPS

As these graphs indicate, there is a clear downward trend in revenues, but it is accompanied by a more volatile upward trend in earnings.

Industry growth, GT growth and analyst estimates

Strong global economic growth is forecasted for the upcoming years, and Goodyear should benefit from this. The correlation between economic growth, total car sales and total tire sales is self-evident. Short-term economic growth should also affect GT in the long term, because the marginal cost of using a car for those who already own one is smaller than the cost of buying a new car. This is to say that we should expect most of the increases in the world automotive fleet to be held up even with weaker macroeconomic trends in the future. Another trend that is favorable for the industry is the rise in EV fleets. The expected EV sales growth should put pressure on gasoline prices, preventing them from increasing considerably. Again, this lowers the marginal costs of driving.

Given this, Research and Markets estimates that the market for automotive tires is going to grow 7.47% annually for the next five years. Goodyear, with its 10% market share in the world, is set to benefit from this growth. The industry trend, alongside the company's growing margins, has produced forecasts of a 12.4% annual growth rate for the next five years from analysts.

This accelerated growth alongside Goodyear’s low valuation seem to offer a good opportunity to buy, and Wall Street analysts seem to follow this line of thought. According to Tipranks, the average price target is $37.33, an 11.8% upside from its current price.

Considering Goodyear’s valuation, the industry expected growth, its consolidated position in the industry, and management’s long-term strategy, this stock seems like a good option in the current market environment. That is why I am placing it on my watchlist. I'll be closely watching auto sales trends alongside the effects that management's long-term plan have.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.