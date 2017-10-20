PayPal First Look: No End To The Upcycle In Sight

This being the first time I cover this stock, what I have seen so far is promising, to say the least.

Strength can be observed across the board, with operating metrics looking solid and scale helping to drive operating margin up.

What's new?

This Thursday after the closing bell, payment services provider PayPal (PYPL) delivered another top- and bottom-line beat, along with an outlook for 4Q17 that edged expectations. In after-hours trading, the stock shot up another +4%, more than offsetting the cumulative losses of the week and pushing the price up an impressive +72% for the trailing 52-week period.

Credit: MarketWatch

Revenues of $3.24 billion topped consensus by $60 million, the widest beat margin since the 2015 eBay (EBAY) split, and represented accelerating top-line growth of 22% ex-FX impact. Operating metrics also looked robust, with TPV (total payment volume) of $114 billion well above consensus of $109.1 billion. The +88% increase in active customer accounts is better than last quarter's +80%, with total payment transaction increase of +26% picking up the pace sequentially. Venmo also seems to have contributed substantially to the strong performance, with TPV growing +93% to $9 billion and accounting for 5% tailwind to total company's volume growth. Not surprisingly, however, the take rate (revenues divided by TPV) dipped noticeably YOY, to 2.84% this time from 3.05% in 3Q16.

Farther down the P&L, transaction expenses seemed rather rich, growing at a faster pace than revenues. But virtually every non-transaction cost above the operating profit line remained under check, helping PayPal use operating leverage (a.k.a. scale) to deliver a non-GAAP operating margin improvement of 150 bps. I expect this improving trend to continue in the long run, as the company continues to build up its user network.

See my summarized P&L below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

My thoughts on the PayPal stock

PYPL has been on a wild ride lately. Not a roller-coaster, but a rocket one.

Valuations, as measured by forward earnings, have shot up by about 10 turns compared to the same period last year to lead the credit and payment services space in this category at a P/E of 38.1x (see graph below). On a forward PEG basis, the stock is also the most richly valued within the peer group, at 2.2x. In spite of the recent stock price run, PYPL continues to be a Wall Street darling, with 70% of sell-side analysts maintaining a Buy or Strong Buy rating on the name.

PYPL P/E Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Company/Ticker Forward P/E LT EPS Growth Forward PEG PayPal - PYPL 38.1x 17.7% 2.2x Visa (V) 26.8x 17.3% 1.5x MasterCard (MA) 32.7x 18.3% 1.8x American Express (AXP) 15.7x 10.0% 1.6x

This is my first time covering PYPL, and I will not attempt to make a definitive statement regarding the appeal of owning the stock without further due diligence - i.e., take my views with a grain of salt. But what I have seen so far is promising, to say the least.

My first impression is that the elevated stock price may be a reflection of the higher quality of the business and the company's growth prospects, which seemed understated to me at first (+18% long-term EPS expectations, trailing MasterCard and on par with Visa). The San Jose-based company, with its tech DNA, seems to be one of the best positioned to benefit from the boost in e-commerce and peer-to-peer payments, despite the natural and expected increase in competition that could put some pressure on the take rate - including from incumbent platforms, like Apple Pay (AAPL) and others.

With sector-wide trends looking favorable and following a strong 3Q17 beat, PYPL seems to be an interesting GARP (growth at a reasonable price) play worth investigating further.

Note from the author: if you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow DM Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get E-mail Alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.