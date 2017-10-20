REITs 4 Alpha: Why You Probably Don't Own Our Top Data Center Pick

This article explains why global connectivity leader Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) belongs in your portfolio.

Source: Data Center Frontier – Equinix DC11

Equinix, our top pick going into 2018, is not as complicated as you think it is. Equinix sells space, power and connectivity to its customers. The company leases space by the cabinet, rather than by square footage or by kW/MW. One misconception is that servers can become obsolete. However, tenants own the servers, not Equinix.

Most companies, and almost all REITs, have trouble moving the growth needle as they become larger. Equinix has a market cap of $36.7 billion, making it one of the largest publicly traded REITs.

Part of the Equinix secret sauce is that as its campuses of IBX data centers grow, and become denser, they become more attractive (valuable) to customers. The secret syrup is the high margins on interconnection revenue from cross-connects, which are billed as MRR, or monthly recurring revenue.

Equinix – Overview

Back in May, SA REIT expert Brad Thomas wrote an overview of Equinix and concluded that the shares were too expensive. He wrote:

Equinix is an S&P 500 company, which was considered a technology company prior to receiving Internal Revenue Service approval for REIT conversion in 2015. Many dedicated REIT investors were not familiar with the 20-year history of Equinix, while technology buffs don't always understand the real estate side of the business, including unfamiliar non-GAAP metrics like AFFO per share. According to Nasdaq.com EQIX shares are basically 100% owned by institutions. Digital Realty has a much larger retail following While Equinix owns and builds large data centers, they are not leased to large users. The Equinix IBX data centers are state-of-the-art facilities. Inside there can be hundreds of different companies, each leasing space by the cabinet, not by the mega-watt, or data hall. These smaller deployments are usually referred to as "retail" colocation.

Brad's analysis and his Equinix overview can be found here. I have written extensively on Equinix here on Seeking Alpha, as well as for Data Center Knowledge.

Equinix Valuation

Equinix shares appear expensive when viewed by EPS. However, as a REIT, the metric that matters is AFFO/share. The GAAP earnings don't take into account the massive depreciation expense that is added back into FFO and AFFO per share, along with other adjustments.

Equinix is currently selling at 20.5x consensus 2018e AFFO per share. That is on the pricey side for a REIT, but how about the growth rate?

Equinix is currently selling at 27x consensus 2017e AFFO per share. However, Equinix is on track to boost AFFO per share by 19% next year, and boost the dividend by 15%, with less than a 50% AFFO payout ratio. Those are some impressive numbers, and savvy investors are willing to pay up for growth from a data center franchise with an impressive global moat.

Our REITs 4 Alpha service initiated Equinix as a Buy a few weeks back when the data center REIT sector was under siege from a well-publicized false narrative, which I helped to debunk.

Read more: Data Center REITs Ignore Palihapitiya's Chip, Buy This Dip

We took an advantage of the pullback to "buy the dip," with Equinix shares having pulled back to $437.00 when that article was published.

Equinix is the largest data center REIT by market cap, eclipsing Digital Realty (DLR), the undisputed data center sector dividend blue chip. Digital is a REIT blue chip, having increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years, and has a wide following on Seeking Alpha.

Digital Realty also has evolved beyond its wholesale data center roots. In 2015, Digital pivoted toward connectivity and retail colocation by acquiring Telx. Notably, Digital Realty is growing a large business at a mid-to-high single-digit clip, when it comes to FFO per share and the dividend.

Digital Realty recently closed the all-stock merger with wholesale data center REIT DuPont Fabros (DFT), and will be reporting combined results for the first time this quarter.

Digital Realty is projected to boost AFFO per share by 11% in 2018 when all the synergies from this larger merger hit the bottom line. Digital is currently trading at 20.1x consensus 2018e AFFO per share and yields 3% today.

One question readers need to ask themselves is how much is Equinix's faster AFFO and dividend growth worth compared to other REIT investments.

Equinix – Secret Sauce

Over the past five years, Equinix has focused on increasing the deployment of network nodes, or PoPs, by the largest cloud services providers, including Amazon Web Services (AMZN), Microsoft Azure and Office 365 (MSFT), Google Cloud Platform (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), IBM Softlayer (IBM), Oracle Cloud (ORCL), and Salesforce Cloud (CRM) deployments.

These planet-scale cloud and SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) providers act as magnets to attract Enterprise deployments in Equinix data centers. The network nodes typically provide the fastest access (low-latency) in a market, and the direct private connections are secure, avoiding the public Internet entirely.

A variety of industry ecosystems have evolved over time, where Equinix customers can interconnect servers for fast, secure, exchanges of data.

Overcoming the Law of Large Numbers

Selling space and power is straightforward. However, the value of Equinix interconnected ecosystems in each metro data center campus and the global network effect is subtler, but crucial for investors to understand.

How can Equinix continue to deliver high double-digit AFFO growth going forward? I previously have written:

When most businesses scale, it becomes more difficult to the move the needle as the denominator grows larger. However, the Equinix interconnection-focused business model becomes more valuable as it continues to densify with additional customers. The growing number of potential cross-connects and data ports makes each Equinix location more attractive to potential customers. Keep in mind that the Equinix data centers are strategically located at fiber and network dense "choke points" where global internet traffic must pass. CEO Smith refers to data traffic as the "lifeblood for Equinix." Different industry ecosystems naturally tend to form at key locations, such as energy in Houston, financial services in New York and media/content distribution in Los Angeles. Now layer on top of that the "network effect" of nearly 180 IBX data centers located in 44 metro markets across 22 countries. The Equinix Cloud Exchange is a software-defined network fabric linking customers to cloud and IT service providers worldwide. The REIT counts 2,700 cloud providers and IT services firms among its many customers.

The number of IBX data centers continues to grow, now up to 185, as Equinix invests ~$1 billion per year in expansions and new data center builds, in addition to bolt-on acquisitions and regular portfolio M&A activity.

Investor Takeaway

Do you have a time frame of five years or longer? Equinix is likely to outperform most of its S&P 500 peers, if you use total return as the measuring stick. Equinix is growing its AFFO per share at a staggering clip, as it is expanding its business. It deserves a premium valuation.

Equinix has a global moat. Equinix has a technology advantage. Equinix invests more cash flow back into its business. Equinix has a larger R&D budget, and has more sales engineers working on industry use cases. The Equinix Platform includes a network effect, allowing it to charge a premium vs. peers who cannot offer the same geographic footprint.

The larger Equinix grows its customers in each metro market, the more valuable space becomes where customers can cross-connect with each other for lightning fast and secure cross-connects. This is the highest margin area for the data center industry, and Equinix continues to grow cross-connections at a mid-to-high teen rate each year.

Equinix can roll out best practices across a wider footprint to create revenue and cost synergies from M&A activity. Equinix is incubating the most SMB and Enterprise customers with almost 10,000 around the globe - greater than the five other publicly traded data center operators combined. Equinix CEO Steve Smith estimates TAM (total addressable market) to be over 350,000 firms.

Notably, based upon the latest Nasdaq.com data, EQIX shares are effectively 100% owned by institutions. As more retail investors discover Equinix, it will create further demand for EQIX shares. Many retail investors look at the REIT sector as being homogeneous, with fair value being 15x-16x FFO per share, and require current yields of 5% or more to attract their attention.

However, while the Vanguard REIT Index ETF (VNQ) has returned ~2% price appreciation YTD, an equally weighted portfolio of the data center REITs clocks in at ~30% returns YTD. Savvy long-term investors will need to bite the bullet on current yield if they want to own Equinix and our other top data center REIT picks going into 2018.

