E*TRADE Financial's (ETFC) CEO Karl Roessner on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 19, 2017, 5:00 pm ET

Executives

Karl Roessner - CEO

Michael Pizzi - CFO

Analysts

Rich Repetto - Sandler O'Neill

Steven Chubak - Nomura Instinet

Devin Ryan - JMP Securities

Conor Fitzgerald - Goldman Sachs

Brennan Hawken - UBS

Dan Fannon - Jefferies

Chris Harris - Wells Fargo

Michael Carrier - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Kyle Voigt - KBW

Jeremy Campbell - Barclays

Michael Cyprys - Morgan Stanley

Good evening and thank you for joining E*TRADE's Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Joining the call today are Chief Executive Officer, Karl Roessner; and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Pizzi.

Today's call may include forward-looking statements, including statements about E*TRADE's proposed transaction with TCA and its benefits and timing as well as the company's future, operational, and financial performance which reflects management's current estimate or beliefs and are subject to risk and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.

During the call, the Company will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP figures, and for a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties that may affect the future results of E*TRADE Financial, please refer to the Company's earnings release furnished on Form 8-K along with Form 10-Ks and 10-Qs and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC. All of these documents are also available at about.etrade.com.

Note that the Company has not reconciled its forward-looking non-GAAP measures, including non-GAAP adjusted operating margin, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, because material items that impact that measure are out of Company's control, and cannot be reasonably predicted.

This call will present information as of October 19, 2017. The Company disclaims any duty to update forward-looking statements made during the call. The call is being recorded, and a replay will be available via phone and webcast later this evening at about.etrade.com. No other recordings or copies of this call are authorized or may be relied upon.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Mr. Roessner. Please go ahead.

Karl Roessner

Thank you, Jennifer. Good evening and thank you for joining. It's a pleasure to speak with you again, now with a little more than year under our belt as E*TRADE's CEO and especially in the wake of strong results and solid progress across our key initiatives and growth goals. This past quarter, we were busy to say the least. So I'll start with the hit parade and then revisit each elements in more detail.

In early August, we completed the integration of OptionsHouse bringing all of our customers into the E*TRADE ecosystem and capturing all expected revenue and expense synergies. With this work behind us, we have now pivoted our efforts towards the most exciting component of this initiative, unleashing the full power of the industry's top derivatives platform.

On the marketing front, we enjoyed an overwhelmingly positive response to our new brand campaign, driving strong customer growth and increased engagement. We are on to the second phase of our new campaign in which we evolve our messaging to further highlight E*TRADE's value proposition along with new, powerful, and irreverent creative. We continue to improve the customer experience through several enhancements across our services and platforms.

We march forward on our capital deployment initiatives buying back $187 million worth of stock and onboarding customer deposits to grow our balance sheet to slightly north of $60 billion in total assets. We capitalized on the continued improvement to our credit profile and a recent ratings upgrade to refinance our corporate debt, landing a 3-handle on our average coupon for savings of $17 million in annual interest expense. We enjoyed strong customer activity in continuation of the summer's trend and we're now tracking toward our best year in E*TRADE's history for DARTs and customer margin balances.

We made solid progress against our growth objectives with 32% derivatives mix in line with last quarter's record, $4.9 billion in managed assets, year-to-date account growth in our targeted range, and year-to-date asset growth up considerably from last year.

We gained significant ground in our push to win new corporate services clients closing meaningful new business for approximately $8 billion in stock plan assets to come on to our platform in the coming quarters and we generated solid revenue growth against sequential and year ago periods in spite of the shifts to the commission landscape, demonstrating the strength and effectiveness of the E*TRADE model in market environments like today's.

In a nutshell, we're very pleased with our progress and today's results. Results that allow us to focus not just on organic initiatives but also on those strategic ones that further generate value for our shareholders.

As you may know, E*TRADE strives to be the number one digital broker and advisor to self directed traders and investors. Yet with only 10% to 12% share of our customers' investable wealth, we fully recognize that key segments of our customers look elsewhere for hands-on management. Accordingly, we have been searching for the optimal way to approach this population through a superior technology and custody platform in service of independent RIA's.

And within that context I'm thrilled to announce the acquisition of TCA, a leader in the RIA custody space which will enable E*TRADE to tap into a growing segment of our industry while bolstering our ability to retain customers and assets in need of higher touch services. And as you'll recall, this is one of the areas we've been evaluating through an inorganic lens for some time.

Particularly within our corporate services channel where many participant executives leverage our stock plan administration services but seek financial planning and wealth management elsewhere. We want to expand our ability to serve their needs within E*TRADE, by incorporating a custody platform and addressing the advisor services space through select independent advisers on the TCA platform; we dramatically expand the opportunities to capture this wealth.

Additionally we believe the extension of the E*TRADE brand will provide this team with ample opportunities to showcase their superior platform to more advisors. Their technology is truly a standout in the space with an open architecture framework that interacts seamlessly with top platforms for account aggregation, risk profiling, compliance, and CRM.

They offer full mobile accessibility for advisors and end clients, robust customization tools that enable advisors to develop personalized branded applications for their clients, and they package all functionality in one easy to use platform. Further from our interaction with TCA, it's abundantly clear that we are cut from the same cloth. The company has innovation in its DNA and an exciting culture that closely aligns with ours. We fully intend to continue to foster this spirit under their existing structure with their CEO as the head of the unit within the E*TRADE family.

Mike will cover the financial considerations and how we intend to fund the deal which we expect to close during the second quarter of next year.

Now back to our results. Since I took the helm over a year ago, I've outlined and reiterated three core initiatives which we have been tirelessly focused on to fuel our growth and meet our goals.

First is the OptionsHouse integration, second our marketing and third improving the customer experience.

So allow me to walk through where we stand on each one. With regard to the integration following a year's worth of mapping, planning, and hard work we completed the customer conversion during the first week of August. With all of our customers now within one ecosystem and the back and middle office connections forged, we are focused on the more exhilarating task of delivering a top notch experience that caters to derivatives traders, long-term investors, and novice consumers alike. I'm grateful to say that we are placing a checkmark on our "to do" list by the word integration. There is still much work to do to deliver a unified product offering that showcases the best of all we have to offer, but it will happen as one company.

As it relates to our reengineered active trader chops, when taken as part of our new active trader offering upon which I will elaborate shortly, we believe we are well poised to welcome more of this attractive segment to E*TRADE, while introducing the power of the derivatives to more Main Street investors.

And on that note following the June launch of our brand campaign, we've been exceptionally pleased with the response to the work we have deployed which is reflected in our brand health, advertising effectiveness scores, and most importantly, in our business results, where we have truly benefited from the improved awareness.

At E*TRADE we're known for our advertising and while we enjoy this reputation we believe it is equally important to understand that our marketing does not begin and end with our ads. Marketing particularly how we approach it is far more. It's how we address our customers and prospects at every touch point from the positioning on our public site to how our offerings are presented across our platforms to the messaging leveraged by our customer service reps to the way our entire set of products and services is packaged together into an overall value proposition.

And in that spirit we're gearing up to complement the brand campaign with the launch of a consolidated offering and value proposition for our active trader segment called Power E*TRADE. This package delivers a one, two, three punch of a best-in-class trading platform backed by support from trading specialists and offered with exceptional pricing.

Qualification for this program is 30 trades per quarter and leverages our lower pricing tier of $4.95 equity trades, $0.50 option contracts and $1.50 futures contracts. At these prices when coupled with exceptional guidance from a dedicated services team and a killer trading platform, we believe, we can grow our market share among active traders and win in this space. The work supporting this program is strong and I look forward to its launch in the weeks to come.

To complement this highly functional product centric work, we'll also shortly rollout phase two of our brand level campaign, "Don’t get mad. Get E*TRADE." Our messaging will continue to evolve further unpacking our value proposition and ensuring that E*TRADE reclaims its mantle as the undisputed home for active traders. After all we are the original place to invest online, stay tuned because it's going to be a fun ride.

In reflecting on all that we've accomplished in such a short period of time, I can confidently say that we have addressed the need to improve our marketing. We are moving steadily in the right direction with bold distinctive marketing that places us back on the map. Our charge was to recapture our brand and speak to our customers more directly and forcefully than ever before. I firmly believe we're doing just that. So let's again pull out our E*TRADE to do this and etch a big, fat check mark next to the second key area of focus.

Our third and final key area of focus is our commitment to improve the customer experience. Frankly this work will never be complete. So I won't give this one a check mark but simply say I could not be prouder of the teams work in this important area. This past quarter we delivered host of enhancements from the exciting to the mundane but all focused on serving our customers better.

So for a few of the highlights from this quarter, we launched the securities based lending product delivering another avenue for customers to utilize their portfolios and E*TRADE to achieve their financial goals. We made enhancements throughout our investing offerings launching a new managed account dashboard and refreshing our managed account pages making them easier, more intuitive, and more useful.

It's evident that we are fostering real growth against our $6 billion managed asset goal through the enhancements we're making here. And lastly we took some initial steps in our concerted push into futures trading, releasing capabilities across some of our platforms. There will be much more to share on this front over the next two quarters as we expand the availability of futures across our platforms and meaningfully enhance the experience from where it stands today.

We were also pleased to be showcased during Apple's announcement of the new iPhone 10 and look forward to incorporating their technology to make a seamless and secure experience for our customers.

As for the housekeeping enhancements we made, which, while certainly less adorn than our shinier initiatives are no less important. We transformed our document upload process. This sounds a bit boring but it's actually a top driver of customer feedback, enhancing this process has removed one of our key customer dissatisfiers. We also improved our online application process to more seamlessly verify customer information while expanding the information and functionality for IRA's.

Translation, we're making it easier to become an E*TRADE customer and that’s certainly a good thing. As for our metrics, our customers remain highly engaged with the markets this past quarter, generating DARTs of 206,000 down just slightly from last quarter's record levels but still on pace for our strongest year ever in trading. Our mix of derivatives trades also held strong at 32% for the quarter.

One important element within our customer trading is the price point at which it is taking place and why? When we initially struck the bifurcated pricing schedule defined by our 695 standard rate and our 495 active trader tier, we reasoned that by lowering the qualification threshold from 150 to just 30 trades a quarter for the discounted offering, we could assist less active customers in engaging a little more meaningfully to realize a better value proposition. This has indeed proven to be the case and we have noted an increase in trading by customers to meet the qualification for lower pricing.

While this migration was a large driver behind the dilution of commission for trade, this is a trend we can certainly live with, as we're capturing more volume from our existing customers and our value is clearly resonating. We're excited to see what more we can accomplish as our Power E*TRADE campaign takes flight.

To continue, we ended Q3 with customer margin balances at a record $8.5 billion. Net new brokerage assets of $2.2 billion brought our year-to-date growth rate to a healthy 4.4% a full 100 basis points higher than the same period last year and well on our way to reaching our targeted rate.

Managed assets ended the quarter at $4.9 billion, an increase of 32% from last year more than double the growth of the equity markets. We added 26,000 net new brokerage accounts for our strongest Q3 ever bringing us to 126,000 year-to-date which is more than 60% higher than the same period last year and reflects a year-to-date growth rate of 4.8% within our targeted range.

In terms of October activity through yesterday DARTs for the month were trending at around 206,000 flat with Q3 levels and customer margin balances have come in slightly to around $8.3 billion.

As I discussed last quarter, our corporate services channel continues to be a strategically important driver of retail brokerage accounts, assets, and cash and by adding new business to this pipeline, we essentially increased on metabolism from within and we amplified our focus on growing new business as the market is presenting a significant opportunity for leading offering like ours to win share. Our third quarter proved fruitful in this reinvigorated pursuit.

For the sixth year in a row our equity compensation administration platform, Equity Edge Online was rated number one in overall satisfaction and loyalty by Group Five. This year we were also rated highest in overall satisfaction for brokerage services, these are welcome accolades and serve as a testament to how tirelessly we work to arm our clients with forward thinking technology and support. We also made a splash in the wake of some turbulence in competitor offerings and were able to win some serious business.

As noted, landing 22 new participant companies representing $8 billion in stock plan assets across more than 110,000 new participants, this is in addition to the $4 billion in new stock plan assets implemented year-to-date which is a 60% increase from the same period last year and represents 20,000 new participants now enjoying our service. Let's keep in mind though this is a very long lead business with many implementations taking a year or more to complete.

For those in our current implementation pipeline, we expect to have them on our platform within the next six quarters. Further all indications point to more interest and more agreements on the horizon and I look forward to sharing more as these come to fruition.

We're very encouraged by these trends and our intensely focused on building out a fulsome offering that caters to the specific needs of high net worth investors who come to us through corporate services, we're approaching this challenge from several angles.

In addition to the acquisition we announced today, we're also exploring other ways to serve these participants, including the rollout of the tailored cash product as well as the securities based lending offering I mentioned earlier, which will provide another tool for participants to capitalize on the value of their stock plans. We are also piloting a referral program with a prestigious private bank to offer services to the senior executives of our participant companies.

Now before Mike takes you through our results and capital, I wanted to touch on some promotions within our management ranks during the quarter. As we welcome two internal stars to the executive leadership team, appointing Lea Stendahl as CMO and Lance Braunstein as CIO. Lea is an E*TRADE veteran and marketing maven with a heavy hand in some of E*TRADE's most successful and memorable campaigns throughout our history. She recently returned home following a three-year stint with the competition and on the heels of the phenomenally successful brand launch and a reinvigorated marketing department, we have elevated her title to match the scope of her responsibilities.

As for Lance, in addition to adding a brokerage industry leader in Mike Curcio, and best-in-class derivative trading capabilities, one of the things that excited us most about OptionsHouse was their approach to Tech/Dev under Lance's leadership specifically in their delivery of cutting edge trading technology and user experiences on much leaner resources. Lance has been running our Tech/Dev since we closed the acquisition and his fresh perspective has pushed us to work faster and smarter reigniting our innovative spirit.

To further stoke these fires I've placed all of our technology efforts under Lance and I move the role to report directly to me to ensure our delivery receives all the attention it needs, we are after all a Tech company.

Bottom-line, as I wrap up these opening remarks, it was yet another blockbuster quarter, we're in a period of the company's history where home runs are frequent and high performance is business as usual. Frankly this makes my job a heck of a lot of fun and I'm excited by what more we will be able to share with you along the way in continuing to deliver value for our customers and for our shareholders.

With that, I'll turn it over to our CFO Mike Pizzi.

Michael Pizzi

Thanks, Karl. For the quarter, we posted net income of $147 million or $0.49 per share which includes a handful of notable items that had the net impact of reducing results by $0.06. Overall it was another quarter of solid results across the board as our business maintained strong momentum and trading volume and margin balances. We onboarded deposits to grow the balance sheet closer to our year-end target benefited from the full quarter impact of the June Fed hike and maintained prudent control over expenses.

As for the notable items, first, we recorded a $58 million loss related to the early extinguishment of debt associated with the refinancing in mid-August when we issued $1 billion of 5 and 10-year senior notes at a weighted average coupon of 3.3% replacing an equivalent amount at a 5% average rate. This reduces our annual interest expense by approximately $17 million.

Second, we recorded approximately $11 million in costs related to the OptionsHouse integration as well as the regulatory build-out related to crossing the $50 billion threshold. As Karl mentioned this quarter marked the final step of the OptionsHouse integration and this will be the last time we discuss costs associated with that deal.

Partially offsetting these negative items was a $29 million benefit to provision for loan losses. The portfolio outperformed our assumptions and we had net recoveries during that period which together drove the provision benefit. The allowance for loan losses ended the quarter at $94 million.

And finally, our effective tax rate for the quarter included an $8 million income tax benefit to the revaluation of our net deferred tax assets. This revaluation typically occurs during the third quarter and excluding this benefit our rate was closer to 38%. We expect the full year 2017 tax rate of approximately 37% and a full year 2018 tax rate in the mid 38% range. We expect to see quarterly volatility in our tax rate going forward due to these revaluations and the impact of share based compensation awards.

Now let's move on to the core results. Net revenue of $599 million was up $22 million from the prior quarter, primarily driven by an increase of $35 million in net interest income as we grew average interest earning assets by $2.9 billion and net interest margin expanded 11 basis points to 285. This was better than our forecast as we refinanced our corporate debt, were opportunistic in our timing of securities purchases, grew customer margin balances to record levels, and securities lending came in strong.

For the fourth quarter we are assuming net interest margin in the low to mid 280s assuming margin balances remain at their current levels and we reinvest in securities in the 240 to 260 basis point range consistent with current market levels.

Commissions of $100 million declined $5 million from the second quarter, while overall DARTs moderated slightly average commission per trade declined by $0.26 to $7.76 on the dynamics Karl discussed earlier of higher pricing tier customers qualifying for a lower pricing tier as well as lower overall stock plan trades in the period which is consistent with seasonal trends.

Including these variables and assuming the successful adoption of futures trading over the course of the next few quarters, we expect CPT will decline additionally from today's levels to the low 760s going forward on average.

Fees and service charges declined by $6 million largely attributable to the shift of third-party cash to our balance sheet. One housekeeping note, we are now providing the detailed breakdown of this line item in the press release, in addition to the 10-Q where it has been included for some time so go ahead and add that to your list of enhancements to the analyst experience we're here to please.

Excluding the charge for the early extinguishment of debt, non-interest expense was $347 million in the quarter placing our adjusted operating margin at 42% which excludes the provision benefit but includes the $11 million in costs related to the OptionsHouse integration and crossing the $50 billion threshold. This marks the final installment of the OptionsHouse implementation costs and we expect $50 billion related cost to be around $3 million next quarter and $10 million over the course of 2018. Given the relative size of these remaining costs, we do not plan to continue breaking them out.

With respect to full year adjusted operating margin, we previously guided towards 39% including an expectation for Q3 to be in line with the second quarter level of around 38%. While we grew the balance sheet as planned customer margin growth and overall NIM outperformed and customer volumes came in strong. Additionally we shifted some planned investments to Q4 and added to our marketing spend to coincide with the launch of Power E*TRADE. For Q4 we are expecting our adjusted operating margin to be 40% which includes total marketing expense in the $45 million to $50 million range. We will cover our views on next year's adjusted operating margin in my closing remarks.

With respect to capital, we repurchased $187 million or 4.6 million shares at an average price of $40.64 on track to complete the $1 billion program by the end of 2018. On balance sheet growth we continue to plan to end the year at $63 billion. Given current off balance sheet deposits of around $7 billion with more than $3 million available for the onboarded, we have the ability to grow to around $64 billion if we were to deploy all available deposits today. Beyond 2017, you've seen that our balance sheet will scale in line with customer deposits.

As for corporate cash we ended the quarter at $309 million, down $160 million sequentially driven by repurchase activity and the debt refi. This was offset by $100 million distribution during the quarter to the parent from the broker dealer. For Q4 we expect this distribution to be $125 million.

With respect to the acquisition of TCA for the full year 2018, we expect the deal to be neutral to our bottom-line results, inclusive of the cost of the preferred stock we plan to issue to fund the transaction. For 2019, we expect $0.02 of earnings accretion with an IRR of approximately 20%. This assumes only modest expense synergy as TCA will continue to operate as a standalone platform. Additionally we would expect an acceleration of their growth and their assets under custody driven by the extension of our brand against the platform and capabilities. When full synergies are achieved in 2019 we expect TCA to contribute approximately $80 million in revenue and be slightly accretive to our overall operating margins.

Finally, while it should go without saying that acquisition does not alter our share repurchase program and doesn't have any bearing or our short-term growth targets but it unlocks the potential for significant long-term growth.

Now turning to expenses and our outlook for next year. As we enter the final stages of our budgeting process, we have developed an informed view of our outlook for 2018 and are targeting an adjusted operating margin for the full year of 42%. This assumes no increase in the Fed benchmark rate from current levels, includes the impact of the TCA acquisition, and incorporates our plans to increase investments in the business over the course of the year including a ramp up in marketing spends and other areas we believe will enhance our growth. If the Fed work to raise rates in December as is widely anticipated we believe we can achieve 43% op margin for next year. Hitting these targets will not be easy and will require discipline on how we manage the business and our investments but we are steadfast in our approach to deliver on these goals.

And with that, operator, we'll open the call for questions.

And our first question is from the line of Rich Repetto from Sandler O'Neill. Please go ahead.

Rich Repetto

Good evening Karl. Good evening Mike and congrats on the TCA acquisition. I guess, the question, Mike, if I heard you properly that in 2018 you're expecting $80 million in revenue from TCA it looks like the last 12 months run rate was $50 million. So I'm just trying to understand are my numbers correct a little background on the synergies if I am correct and then what are the margins right now at TCA?

Michael Pizzi

Yes, on the fully synergized so it's 2019 is the year for $80 million in revenue. Next year it's a little going to be half year on the close. We expect margins to build in line we think it's -- it's not -- it’s in the operating margin guidance we gave for next year of 42% based on a Q2 close. We think when fully synergized it'll be modestly accretive to our overall operating margin.

Rich Repetto

Okay. And then my one follow-up Karl we talked a lot about the trade average commission and the movement of people down to the lower rate and I'm just trying to understand I guess. Did you find it -- is that accretive -- did you find it accretive that this the trades made up for the lower commission in this quarter or is this something that will happen going forward you expect.

Michael Pizzi

We've been seeing the effect since the pricing change now is it existing customers feeling things like they add a few more trades to the mix or is it a customer who is trading at a multiple different accounts across companies that’s pushing more to us. It's accretive, it’s a positive impact our customers are engaging more with us and doing more and giving us more activity so overall we think it's a great outcome.

Karl Roessner

And the big thing for me Rich when I look at this and Mike is exactly right. We're just about to roll our Power E*TRADE campaign and what this demonstrates for us and gives us some early anecdotal evidence is that the value prop that we're putting out there is the right one. There are people interested in engaging with their finances through us in derivatives particularly at this price point with the service team that we have available to them on our platform. And so it's early good results in my view.

And our next question comes from the line of Steven Chubak with Nomura Instinet. Please go ahead.

Steven Chubak

So I wanted to start off with the question on payment for order flow, it's certainly a topic that's being garnering a lot of focus since the October Treasury report and a lot of investors seem to be going through this exercise of order flow gain theory, so trying to anticipate how you might respond if a large competitor chose to potentially rebate order flow fees back to their clients and so when you give us some insight into whether you view this type of response as analogous to what we saw in February with the commission price cuts which ultimately prompted you and some of your peers to respond with similar actions or are the considerations around order flow bit different in your view?

Karl Roessner

Yes look Steven and people have talked about order flow and payment order flow and routing and how market structure fits in and what are we going to do in this space and there must be a change there's money here, there's money there. The way I look at it our investors and the folks who invest with us and the folks who interact with our transactions have never received better execution quality than they're receiving right now both in terms of speed, in terms of what they get back when we do price improvement for them, it's a very strong dynamic right now.

So looking at payment for order flow in a bucket where should you repaid it or should you do different things, in my view you'd be in this parlance you'd be mill wise and pound foolish to take away some of the payment that comes in to us, a lot of what we do with that and a lot of what we look at are further improvements to our site, further improvements into the trading experience.

So that's one of the things that allows us to continue at the price points that we do and drive the kind of value prop that we do for our folks who interact with us for our customers. So I don't -- I don't see this as the same thing in terms of price pressure, price competition. Obviously we've said this before and we'll stand by it again, we'll do whatever it takes to defend our book, so anything like this were to go on or there were to be changes that take place, we'd evaluate them in the same vein and take a look at how they're going to impact our customers. Is it going to cause people to go and move elsewhere, I strongly doubt it, right we still haven't seen the dislocation from the price cuts and those were called lot bigger deal than something like this. So I don't -- I don't see it coming that way but we will obviously continue to evaluate it but the way I look at it the value proposition that we have right now is unlike any that we've seen in the history of trading.

Steven Chubak

Got it. And maybe a question Mike for you on deposit beta, your deposit costs have stayed remarkably low despite some recent increases that we've seen at some of your retail brokerage peers. As we think about the deposit price competition from here, do you feel any pressure to potentially stay competitive with some of the large E-brokers or because they have a much larger RIA operation even after this latest deal where deposit tier -- deposit beta theory be higher is it reasonable to expect that you will continue to lag the peer set with future hikes?

Michael Pizzi

We've always thought of our deposits as rate insensitive. We modeled them that way and it shows its evidence in the beta and I would say that in this hike in cycle from the Fed that we’ve been going through, they're even more insensitive than we modeled. Yes it’s a concern for some customers and we do look at the competitive environment, we look at the set of products that we offer across various suite products and other cash management alternatives and really factor it into our assessment. But overall by and large, we’re not seeing a large need to move deposit rates at this time.

And our next question comes from the line of Devin Ryan with JMP Securities. Please go ahead.

Devin Ryan

Maybe a follow-up here on TCA and just kind of thought process obviously, it's a scale business some of the large custodians have hundreds of billions of assets some over trillion and I know you understand that it's a scale business, so I’m just kind of think about when you're looking to purchase this business, how it's really differentiated and when you look at the technology that you referenced, is there overlap of what's being offered at some of the other custodians or do you feel like that there's a big point of differentiation there?

Karl Roessner

We expect like some of these ability on their platform in the way that it's rolled out there, the customer set both on the RIA themselves and then to the end user and the availability on mobile and the way that they can track and plug-in in the open architecture. I think they do have a differentiated offering. We’re well aware that this is a scale business, when we look at TCA we see a couple different things. One is obviously the ability to diversify our revenue streams and bring additional into us for a channel that we haven't played in it is a custody platform for us.

The second thing is putting our marketing and branding behind this to help them grow and go out and garner additional assets. One of the most important things that that we look out and we talked about strategically both the board and management team first and with the board was giving us additional tools and an additional avenue to really go out and work on our stock plan participants base, a lot of the assets that leave us through that channel do indeed go either to bulge bracket firms or to RIA channel and it is something that we think we can use to harvest additional share of wallet and continue to keep more of those assets on us. So that's the way we look at it just holistically looking at this deal.

Devin Ryan

Got it, okay. That's helpful and just follow-up here that you spoke about some of the competitive dynamics in the corporate stock plan business which you trace from benefiting from and I know that some of your competitors are outsourcing on the certain Fintech platforms, I'm assuming that was what you were referring to but do you have a sense of how long that window will be open as firms are kind of migrating and are you having more conversations around some of the migration where you feel like you can win some contracts away?

Karl Roessner

Look I think we're still in early days of the migration and moving on to those outsourced technology platforms. So we're just starting to see some of the early results and some of the deals that we announced actually most of those are not a result of dislocation, they're just the result of the stellar team that we've built around this and the guys who go out and work with these big corporates every day and satisfy their needs and Equity Edge Online provides a lot of functionality to these companies and we've been able to tailor it in a way that is extremely helpful.

And when you get into some of the bigger players in the space, you can grow quite quickly just in terms of being helpful with their HR departments helpful with their legal departments and moving from there, so you get a good reputation which we have a stellar one and you grow from there. So the dislocation I believe is still to come, we're starting to see some initial RFPs remember when they change the stock plan provider most of these companies will that's what it's doing when they go to their outsourced technology platform, so we get a shot at that and I like our chances in every one of them.

And our next question comes from the line of Conor Fitzgerald with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Conor Fitzgerald

Just on the TCA acquisition again can you just give us a breakdown of the $30 million of revenue synergies you talked about, is there anything kind of from a revenue uplift per dollar client assay, you think you can see versus some of maybe the growth you kind of talked about and then and on that just how will the advisor experience that TCA changed post the acquisition?

Michael Pizzi

You want to take that?

Karl Roessner

Yes, so I will take those the latter part of the question first and then I’ll turn it back over to Mike. So the experience for the RIA will not change at all. This is going to be run as a separate unit, for us their senior management team which I'm quite impressed with will remain in place and we'll run it together. So there won't be a change to their overall experience. So Mike you want to go through the numbers.

Michael Pizzi

Sure. When you think about sort of synergies of a deal like this, first off you have synergies from just a general corporate type integration. So what I would consider finance functions like I run, the risk function and other areas where we can bring at scale operation to them. That’s obviously a very modest amount of cost synergies but it is a factor in the deal.

When you look to the revenue side we expect our brand and say some modest investment in the business should be able to drive additional growth overall we think it's a capable technology platform that is differentiated in the space and roll out some degree of additional growth.

And then really like a third category, I would say is our relationships with vendors, our relationships with fund companies, asset managers where we think we can deliver, we can deliver overall better economics to them what they're earning on those relationships. Putting all those pieces together, you get to the fully synergized revenue. Now keep in mind you took the last 12 months from the Investor Deck and you took the number we gave in the prepared remarks and said that the synergies there is a level of baseline organic growth, they have been growing. So it's not entirely correct to call that number to synergies.

Conor Fitzgerald

No, that's helpful. Thank you and then appreciate the expense outlook for 2018 just I'm trying to think through some of the moving pieces you had a really strong expenses one quarter 44% core pre-tax margin. When you're thinking about the setting 42% target for next year can you just give us a sense of how much will be kind of investment in the business versus if revenues come in better in some of the strong trends we've seen on trading continue what that upside scenario could look like?

Michael Pizzi

Well, I mean I think the key investment that we call out really and you can see it in the plan really going into Q4 from Q3. Q3 is a period of time where we didn't spend as much on marketing simply because there is generally a quieter time so we shifted some of that into Q4 of this year. So similarly for next year with the launch of Power E*TRADE, with the now fully integrated OptionsHouse platform, with our investments in a more capable futures platform and everything that we're doing correspondingly we're up -- we're up in marketing again. That's really one of the key drivers but we are really looking through and continuing to apply discipline other areas of expenses so that overall we can deliver a pretty compelling operating margin of 42% for the year and that's really without the Federal Reserve action -- any action from the Federal Reserve in December. With the Fed moving 43% and a good market backdrop like we've been having we think 43% is very achievable.

And our next question comes from the line of Brennan Hawken with UBS. Please go ahead.

Brennan Hawken

Hey, good evening thanks for taking the questions. One quick one on the -- the commission indication I think you said that you expected to go to the low 760s going forward but does that include what you expect will be the impact of Power E*TRADE or is that for that?

Michael Pizzi

That includes the impact of the launch of Power E*TRADE additional customers coming on from that in the 495 type level that’s really a forecasted level and I think also it’s in the remarks but I'll reiterate it, it also -- it considers a build in our futures trading at $1.50 that does drag on the number as well but we think that's a very compelling price point to be putting out there in that market.

Brennan Hawken

Terrific, thank you. And then one more on TCA when we think about this and your comments with how it fits in with the wealth management opportunity and the tie in with your corporate stock plan is that tied to previous comments I believe you've indicated in the past that you're looking more to target the middle management layers for your corporate stock plan customers or does the acquisition of TCA lead you to adjust those aspirations at this point?

Karl Roessner

So I think that's the way -- the way I look at stock plan and when we talk about this a bit, right now before we talk about what we're onboarding and how well we've been doing in that space it's about $1.5 million planned participants who are on us that have an event taking place, whether it be a restricted stock grant option or performance share unit or something in there pipeline with us.

So we're looking at the entire spectrum. I believe some of the comments we made in the past have been around their C-Suite the senior management folks and the Section 16 officers a lot of those folks are tied into some of the bulge bracket relationships that the companies have whether it be through the underwriting, underwriters and an IPO or other senior members so that is definitely an echelon that's a bit tougher to crack, and you need to be able to go after that segment with the right tools of the trade. So we talked a little bit about our initial sort of fledgling relationship that we're developing with a private bank to go in and offer additional services to that group and some of those folks in that tier and the tier down also move off of their own platforms and moved out of our platform and go to investment advisors right so.

And then the other folks in terms of education and the folks who would be more in the Main Street population as our customers it's really about driving them through education and providing the tools and services to let them interact with their finances seamlessly and very easily giving them technology that works for them getting to them early and providing them with -- with opportunities to understand how they can do better with their interact and with their finances.

So it's really the entire spectrum I don't think we're changing anything what we're trying to do is put as many tools in our arsenal as we possibly can to make sure that we don't lose any of those customers who we could otherwise keep if we have the service they were looking for out of that lane. So it's really raising E*TRADE's profile with that group of individuals so that they don't just look at it as a service provider but more as their stop when they want to deal with their finances.

And our next question comes from the line of Dan Fannon with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Dan Fannon

Thanks. Another question on TCA I guess could you give us a sense of what the growth has been organically over the last couple of years. And then also if you could be more specific about kind of the growth assumptions you're kind of making as well as what market assumption you're making as you think about the growth -- the 2019 revenue target.

Michael Pizzi

Sure. I mean we think about sort of the level of growth we think that picking up, picking up a couple percentage points just we're making some modest investments and backing the platform with our brands is -- is readily achievable. Historically we've grown to about $17 billion in assets under custody they're about 180 total advisors again a very capable platform growing in the high-single-digit range.

Dan Fannon

And your assumption for the market over those next year-and-a-half, two years.

Michael Pizzi

We think that -- I think that's a consistent market environment for the one we've been in.

And our next question comes from the line of Chris Harris with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Chris Harris

Thanks guys. On the Power E*TRADE it sounds like you're comps that you're going to be picking up share there. So wondering if you guys could comment on what capabilities you think Power trade has or does a better job with than the competition.

Karl Roessner

Just to look back at where OptionsHouse sort of came from it and the growth that they were able to experience offering best-in-class platform out to their customers. Putting our brand behind that rolling out those tools and functionality out to a broader base including our existing E*TRADE population as well as those who are underserved in this marketplace we're extremely confident about the brand about the service platform that will go out with and also about our active trader sales team that is dedicated to this group and to this platform. So we very much like the market opportunity this brings to us.

Chris Harris

Okay, great. The other question I had was on your NIM and specifically the securities portfolio yields. We've been pleasantly surprised at how well that yield has hung in over the years and if we look at it now though it's still as a way of average yield higher than the 10-year treasury rate and so just not sure how that's possible given that I thought your portfolio duration will be much lower than that. Could you guys could maybe talk to us a bit about that dynamic and how that's stable.

Michael Pizzi

Yes, sure. Primarily we buy agency products so we're buying agency mortgages product typically in that sort of belly of the curve. I think if you look at sort of the type of yield that offers in that on sort of a duration match basis to our deposit liability that has allowed us really to invest in the type of marginal investment ranges over the course of this year. This right now in the market we think the right investment grade is going to be right around the mid-twos and you can compare that's kind of where overall asset yields are and that those yields are readily available on a variety of type of products that we invest in.

And our next question comes from the line Michael Carrier with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Michael Carrier

Thanks guys. Just one more on TCA. On the revenues just wanted to get any color on I guess like the revenue and mix in terms of the only think about commissions versus fees on cash and obviously if you can grow that business you just over time, how that would may be diversify your earning stream?

Karl Roessner

Well right now they come us to with about $1.1 billion or so of customer cash that is going to be directly into our suite program on the closed date so that does give us overall available cash. Now because these are advisor relationships they hold less cash on average per account then what we have in our sort of retail brokerage accounts but it's going to scale really as they grow assets over time, in terms of the amount of cash that they provide. They have some other ancillary revenues but the rest of it comes from the fees they charge on the assets under custody.

Michael Carrier

Okay, thanks. And then second just as we get into 2018, Mike, if we end up getting further Fed hikes in addition to say one in December, how would that impact either the margin outlook or maybe the incremental investment spend like will most of that be coming to the bottom-line or are there investments on the horizon or in the backlog that if you do get more in terms of rate benefits that you would spend more accelerate some of the growth initiatives?

Karl Roessner

So look -- the way we look at this, if we get more rate hikes or there's additional revenue available we'll obviously drop as much as we can to the bottom-line but obviously the sort of all boats rise in the rising tide. So to the extent that we see additional competition which I would greatly expect you would see us investing more in our marketing dollars, you may see us investing more in the platform on the technology, we've been pretty clear in terms of the long-term earnings slide that we put out there and where we would be and how we handle this. We are a little bit conservative in those estimates, which I freely acknowledged. But I think there are a lot of things that we will need to be doing to keep up in a competitive landscape like that in a rising rate environment.

Michael Pizzi

Yes I mean I think the long-term earnings slide does a great job, if you think about 100 basis points parallel shift that and what could be achievable from that, we have it in a 46% operating margin that roughly implies almost 80% sort of flow through on the marginal economics of increases in rates. I guess what I would sort of the only thing I would put out there is sort of deposit betas which we've already sort of talked about in the call but we think that those assumptions in that slide do assume that we move our deposit rates with market. So to the extent, you think there is going to be outperformance, there could be or the orders catch up there maybe but we think that operating margin expansion is very possible not possible but highly likely with continued interest rate hikes overall and still allowing some of that to be invested into that business.

And our next question comes from the line of Kyle Voigt with KBW. Please go ahead.

Kyle Voigt

Hi good evening. Just one follow-up on the strategy with TCA. You already noted earlier that the RIA spaces, the custody spaces, the scale business just wondering as we get into 2018 and this deal closes, just trying to understand if you continue to look for other small bolt-on type deals in order to gain scale in that space?

Karl Roessner

So the way that we've talked about our inorganic strategy is we'll continue to look through the same lines that we've looked through for the use of our capital right what makes the most sense is it buying back, is it moving more onto our balance sheet maximizing that and monetizing the cash that’s available to us. So that remains the same, the areas that we're interested in obviously remain the same if there's a scale play that would be available on the brokerage side and we'd definitely look to take a look at that opportunity, if there was something in the corporate services side which the business is very important to us to help us grow scale in that space.

And then as we look at TCA if we get the acquisition done in the middle of 2018, we'll look at where it is from a strategic perspective but we will continue to be the same stewards of capital that we've been during the past number of years now.

Kyle Voigt

Okay. And then just a follow-up just really on the additional preferred issuance. I'm just wondering if you can give an update on your desired capital structure. Really just get clean preferred and common, thanks.

Michael Pizzi

Yes I mean I think when we look at the overall sort of the amount of preferred, we have it's $400 million today, the size of this acquisition is $275 million and the current state of the preferred markets from a cost perspective which we think if we just look at the existing one that we have would probably put an issuance somewhere in the low 5% range. I think when you put all that backdrop together, it's pretty compelling but then from a capital structure standpoint, I think we start to limit out as we approach sort of 20% or so overall capital, this will move us up into the mid-teens.

We think it's the perfect vehicle for this acquisition but at some point it is limited -- it becomes limited but it has a very positive effect in the overall capital structure at these type of levels.

And our next question comes from the line of Jeremy Campbell with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Jeremy Campbell

Yes thanks. Yes just wanted to follow-up quickly on that last point, if you guys look ahead to next year post kind of TCA closure and doing more bolt-ons, again how do we if you're going to kind of sort of plateauing out on the preferred side, how do you think about kind of capital usage in that scenario? Or are you going to tap at that market there is a common issuance, what kind of mix will that be in the bolt-ons on a go forward?

Michael Pizzi

I think you sort of – you reach a point where you have essentially reached capacity from a capital perspective in terms of what you want from a capital structure and preferreds, I think then obviously we're generating a pretty considerable amount of free cash, we could have deployed that cash to this acquisition. We still would have had a pretty compelling overall return on invested capital if we did so. So that becomes the metric, it provides that sort of a discipline we look at every acquisition in terms of the use of capital, is it a compelling -- is it compelling return on that capital versus alterative use of share buybacks. So from a longer run perspective, we can continue to look at bolt-on largely supported by the cash flow that we're generating.

Jeremy Campbell

Got it. And then it seems like a lot of your initiatives are growing well and the TCA deal makes sense from a big picture kind of strategy sense was getting the RIA exposure, I know you guys kind of -- you run the business with the expectation you will stay independent going forward and the deal isn't that big but I'm just wondering does this deal at all kind of reduced the board’s optionality and perhaps kind of preclude strategic alternatives like exploring a sale.

Karl Roessner

So what I would say is I can't speak for the entire board as they have potentially duties aligned with this whole routine but what I would say that it doesn't this deal is going to be run as a sort of separate standalone business. We will make sure that it is enveloped within our enterprise risk management structure which we are extremely proud of and we've built out quite well. So that will be sort of that the touch points into E*TRADE itself and we will put the brand behind that it will be run as relatively standalone. I do not believe that this transaction inhibits in any way the board's ability to do whatever they think is right as they exercise their view of our strategic future.

We laid out growth goals we've been reporting on those growth goals religiously to you all and to everybody else coming out. We pose them internally, we've used them as a mechanism to really align the organization from top to bottom and drive results and make sure that we are at an execution/accountable culture to goals that we've set out to show both the board and the Street and our investors and everybody else that's interested in us that we can continue to grow organically.

So don't misinterpret this acquisition we think is strategically very good but we will continue to track to our growth goals which we fully expect to meet, but it's not going to first of all detract or distract this management team from what we've set out and have been very clear cut as the most important things to us and that is being the number one digital broker in the space to investors and advisors alike right known for ease of use and our functionality so, it's -- it is what we've laid out and I don't believe that this in any way changes anything that we've set forth.

And our final question comes from the line of Michael Cyprys with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Michael Cyprys

Hi, thanks for taking the question. I just wanted to circle back to the stock plan business you mentioned some new wins there so just curious your perspective on what are some the aspects of your value proposition you think are most resonating with those clients driving to these new wins here they spoke about and as you look out into 2018 what are some of the objectives kind of the growth priorities that you have in the stock plan business.

Karl Roessner

Sure, well it's a great question. I love talking about this business so thank you. It's really -- it starts with a team that is focused on providing excellent service and a platform that works for the team that has to administer the plan within the organization, right it's not just looked at as a plug and play or a piece of software that you go out and sell to these folks and have them comment and try to adapt to it. They actually build and learn right. When we talked about OptionsHouse acquisition, we talked a lot about it's going back a ways but you know the first conference I did back away in September of 2016 was sort of working through what they bring to us in terms of agile. This is one of the businesses that we have run as an agile format from the entire time so our tech guys right our customer service guys, our product guys, the sales folks, the installation teams they all work with the customer or the prospect to make sure they understand what they want and they build it out for them.

Right, we are very user friendly in this space it has to be a high touch space because there are human beings on the other end dealing with real life problems. So it really starts with that it's a focus on the business to focus on what can we do to help serve this corporate to make sure that their HR department, their legal department has a stress free existence with an Equity Edge online but that's our job every day.

So, that's why I talk about wins and what we can do and where we can go with this because I know the teams on the ground and I know who they're competing with right if you look around in this marketplace I am quite comfortable that our team can outdo anybody out there as long as they've given the opportunity and the chance and we have the bandwidth to take on the customers we're looking at. That sort of where -- where we are right now so I like the prospects for this business I like their opportunities given the dislocation in the marketplace and if we had another hour I could keep going.

Michael Cyprys

Okay, and just one thing, last follow-up on a point you made earlier about making it easier to become an E*TRADE customer with some of the improvements what do you stand on that today versus where you'd like to be along that spectrum and maybe if you could just talk a little bit about what's left on your to do list as you look out over the next 12 to 18 months there.

Karl Roessner

So on our -- on our customer dissatisfiers, right, we have a running list of those and those are generated from right out of our call centers and right out of the folks who are on the help lines and dealing with customer service on the front line. So it's a constant evolving list some of the things you heard me talk about in prepared remarks were just something as easy as uploading documents or fixing our online application to make sure that it is extremely intuitive and easy to use.

Right helping find information from -- for customers or helping them populate the fields more easily so that their experience with E*TRADE from day, minute one is pain free right, that's what we strive for.

As I said in the prepared remarks this is not one I can ever give a check mark to, it is a constant work in process. Somebody will always have a better touch points something nicer out there, a better look and feel. We have teams of people internally working on this every day to make sure our customers get the best from us in every interaction they have with us from our prospects site all the way through to their first login, to their first ACH or the money that comes in from whatever source they're going to use to make sure that that's seamless that’s the way you keep customers, you keep them happy from their first interaction with you so, that's why we continue to drive that and you will see more and I will never put a check mark on this one because I'll never be satisfied but we need to continue to improve every day.

And at this time, we have no further questions in queue. I will now turn it over to you Mr. Roessner.

Karl Roessner

Well, thank you all for joining and we will speak with you next quarter, if not sooner.

Ladies and gentlemen that does conclude your conference call for today. We thank you for your participation and ask that you please disconnect your lines.

