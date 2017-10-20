Show Me The Money: A Closer Look At Mortgage REITs

The largest buyer of agency MBS is going on a diet, leaving the market to absorb additional supply.

As many readers know, we are cautious investors, trying to position companies in the portfolio that have favorable characteristics and whose target markets are poised to grow.

It has been due to this approach that we have typically shied away from mortgage REITs, preferring to accept less in yield/income in order to avoid the volatility that this sector often brings (the notable exception being commercial real estate mortgage REITs).

While mortgage REITs have been on a tear this year (the FTSE NAREIT Mortgage REIT index is up 21% YTD, 27% annualized) we continue to buck the trend and turn a cautious eye towards this market.

Let us explain why....and welcome to my new series: Show Me The Money

We believe that the mortgage REIT sector has been propelled by yield starved investors and backed by an MBS consuming Fed. While current (and near-term projected) rates will not mollify the yield hungry, the role of the Fed will be changing.

We have spoken of this before, but feel it is time to re-surface a discussion of the environment and what we believe will be a challenge to the mortgage market and, therefore, mortgage REITs.

What brought this front and center (again) for us was an article we read on Bloomberg which stated:

"Spreads between Treasuries and agency MBS are poised to widen, according to cross-asset strategists at the bank. So they suggest selling short a pool of Fannie Mae-backed mortgages with a 3 percent coupon, while taking a long position of half the size in five-year and 10-year Treasury bonds. Agency MBS “are structurally short U.S. rate volatility near all-data lows, at levels that show little premium to realized,” the team led by Andrew Sheets wrote in a note Wednesday. “Meanwhile, the spread over Treasuries that investors receive for taking this risk, as well as the credit risk from the mortgage pools and their guarantors, is historically narrow.”

Mortgage-backed securities “enjoyed outsized technical support as the Fed’s balance sheet increased historically, and net issuance is running at post-crisis highs as the Fed is reducing its holdings of MBS,” according to the strategists.

Perhaps a look at the overall market and the Fed’s role in the market is warranted.

First, a look at the amount of agency mortgages outstanding (from SIFMA):

As the chart above shows, there is approximately $7.8 trillion of agency MBS outstanding (pass throughs and CMOs). Of this amount $1.8 trillion is held by the Fed – 25% of the outstanding mortgage market!

The Fed is the single largest holder of Agency MBS. What they do matters.

Next, we turn to MBS issuance (again, from SIFMA):

So far in 2017, there has been 1.3 trillion in securities issued (averaging $140 billion a month), which is a significant amount of issuance (compared to non-agency, which in total has been $142 billion). A breakdown of the issuers so far this year (by production) is:

Of this production, the Fed remains the largest single buyer of MBS. The scale of the Fed’s reinvestment is shown in their 2016 report.

The Desk conducted agency MBS reinvestment operations on most trading days in 2016 for a total purchase amount of $387 billion, of which 96 percent resulted from the reinvestment of principal pay-downs from agency MBS and 4 percent from agency debt maturities. The total amount was somewhat higher than the $338 billion in reinvestments in 2015.

Shown by GSE and amount, we can get the scale of their operations:

The Fed purchases over a quarter of all new issues in the mortgage market. Let that sink in for a minute.

Now consider the following from the FOMC:

At the June 2017 FOMC meeting, all participants agreed to further augment the Committee's Policy Normalization Principles and Plans by providing the following additional details regarding the approach the FOMC intends to use to reduce the Federal Reserve's holdings of Treasury and agency securities once normalization of the level of the federal funds rate is well under way.

The Committee intends to gradually reduce the Federal Reserve's securities holdings by decreasing its reinvestment of the principal payments it receives from securities held in the System Open Market Account. Specifically, such payments will be reinvested only to the extent that they exceed gradually rising caps.

For payments of principal that the Federal Reserve receives from maturing Treasury securities, the Committee anticipates that the cap will be $6 billion per month initially and will increase in steps of $6 billion at three-month intervals over 12 months until it reaches $30 billion per month.

For payments of principal that the Federal Reserve receives from its holdings of agency debt and mortgage-backed securities, the Committee anticipates that the cap will be $4 billion per month initially and will increase in steps of $4 billion at three-month intervals over 12 months until it reaches $20 billion per month.

The Committee also anticipates that the caps will remain in place once they reach their respective maximums so that the Federal Reserve's securities holdings will continue to decline in a gradual and predictable manner until the Committee judges that the Federal Reserve is holding no more securities than necessary to implement monetary policy efficiently and effectively.

The cap schedule is as follows (from the FRBNY):

The bottom line is that the Fed will be purchasing less MBS and as a result, the market will have to absorb the product. While $6 billion or $8 billion is not a huge number compared to the $140 billion or so that is produced each month, the supply will have to be absorbed and there will be pressure on the mortgage market.

As the Fed reduces their buying, and rates begin to creep up, is now the time you want to be a buyer of mortgages? A look at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch US MBS index spreads suggests that continued upside is somewhat unlikely:

Or if you prefer to look at option adjusted spreads:

Instead of chasing the mREIT dragon, we are recommending that investors look at the preferred stock of mortgage REITs instead. As this note has been dealing with agency MBS, the following are the preferred stocks of agency mREITs.

Annaly (NLY) is somewhat of a hybrid as they have 20% 0f their portfolio allocated to non-agency residential, CRE and middle-market lending product, but it is difficult to talk about the mortgage REIT space without including them.

The group as a whole has over a 7% yield and only trades $0.44 over par.

Graphically, the stripped yield:

And the stripped price:

AGNC Investment (AGNC) has the highest stripped price (and some of the lower yields) despite one of the issues being recently issued (their 7% Series C was issued in August).

We have said repeatedly that the preferred stock is a more conservative way to play this sector as the instruments are less volatile than the equities – while still producing solid yields.

If we were to look at the equity of these issuers, we would see the following:

It has been a good year to be involved in mortgage REITs.

The yield of the issuers looks like:

While lower, the yields available on mortgage REIT equities is still compelling.

There is, of course, a cost to the stability that preferred stocks offer in the sector. That cost is yield. Ultimately, an investor in mortgage REIT preferred stocks trades yield for stability.

Graphically:

Despite the yield give-up of over 2%, we continue to believe that investors will be well served by positioning the preferred stock of mortgage REITs rather than the common equity. With the Fed reducing their appetite for MBS and spreads continuing to be near their tights, is this the time to reach for yield and chase the mREIT dragon?

