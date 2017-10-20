ROTY Volume 1 Edition 41: Adding Selectively On Weakness

As always, readers are encouraged to do their own due diligence, manage risk appropriately and avoid blindly following.

The ROTY model account is adding to two of its losing positions in belief that better days could be ahead.

Welcome to the 41st entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series.

Our model account utilizes a full-position size of $10,000 and can hold up to 10 positions. Trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500), with cost averages calculated at the day's close. The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so no matter a reader's account size, they can easily follow along and scale trades accordingly.

Note: Readers are encouraged to pay close attention to each entry in the series, as positions could be added to or sold at any moment for a variety of reasons (material events, red flags, swapping out for a more promising stock, etc.).

Expect one to three editions of ROTY to be published each week, depending on developments and trades.

Stocks mentioned in ROTY editions at times experience significant volatility, especially on days articles are published. Readers are encouraged to avoid the urge to impulse-buy, taking the time to evaluate ideas for themselves, doing due diligence, and only making trades as part of their own plan. ROTY is not about blindly following, but instead aiding readers in becoming better traders/investors as they make their own decisions.

Current Snapshot of ROTY Model Account







Above: Basic View Below: Detailed Version

Performance Since We Started Tracking

**Keep in mind that all trades take place at the day's closing price when an article is published for the sake of transparency.

**While the benchmark (S&P 500) above is automatically included in TipRanks, readers should be aware that I don't care much for the use of portfolio benchmarks. For me the past decade or so it's only been about absolute returns, consistent profits and learning from my rough patches.

Current ROTY Contenders



**Remember that the Contenders List consists of stocks that are potentially setting up for a big move and/or have interesting catalysts coming up. They are NOT official ROTY ideas, but we keep an eye on them in case it appears one or more are setting up nicely (chart/fundamentals).

General Commentary

I have received a few messages from readers who did well in Aevi Genomic Medicine (GNMX) today after recent insider buying (CEO, CSO, various directors) showed that executives also believe good times are ahead.

I commend readers who don't follow my decisions blindly, but weigh them out in regards to their overall plan and strategy. In a prior edition of ROTY I traded out of Aevi Genomic Medicine in order to purchase a near-term runner, noting that I still found the stock compelling and planned to re-enter later on. Several readers disagreed with the move and decided to stick with it.

The beauty of the Contenders List is that it gives readers a "go to" bank of trading ideas from which they can find other stocks potentially setting up for a big move.

As always, I caution readers to be very thorough on due diligence if they decide to "front run" and buy Contenders, as many might not make it to the ROTY model account for a variety of reasons (material events, red flags, lack of price movement, changes to the thesis, etc).

Updates on Model Account Positions

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) - The company received a $6-million milestone payment from Versatem, the first milestone under the duvelisib license agreement. This was based on positive data from the phase 3 DUO study.

Today's ROTY Model Account Trades

1. Adding to our position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) - The ROTY model account will now own a full-size position in the stock. Even after yesterday's loss, I believe data from the TiNivo study and the TIVO-3 trial should bump the stock price considerably higher. See my original thesis here. I also note that the ROTY model account is only down 2% or so on its position.

2. Adding to our position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals - While this one is our biggest loser at 15% or so, today's strength at $2 support and our original thesis lead me to believe this could be a buying opportunity. Yesterday's steep decline was on average volume, which also gives me the suspicion that it could be a short trap in the making. The ROTY model account will now own a half size position (up from the 1/4 pilot purchase).

Final Thoughts

Keep in mind that my objective for readers is to make their own decisions, trading their own plans, and adapting ROTY to fit their own needs and objectives. If you don't agree with some of the holdings in the model account (or they simply don't appeal to you), consider substituting ideas from your own research while still implementing the overall strategy.

Feel free to ask questions, as we strive to have an ego-free atmosphere where readers bounce ideas off each other and contribute their own DD. The ROTY community consists of both expert and novice traders/investors who are quite generous with their time and knowledge.

In the end, the goal is to constantly improve, booking more profits and especially managing risk and emotions. We learn from losers and winners alike, knowing that if we stick to the process and analyze our trades the end result is a growing brokerage account.

Each position entails its own unique risks, from binary catalysts to disappointing data, competition to dilution. Weakness in the biotech space, as well as ideas with a lack of near-term catalysts, could also contribute to increased volatility.

All positions in the ROTY model account are established at the closing price on the day this article is published for the sake of transparency.

