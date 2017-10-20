Boeing 787: Uncertainty Remains

With Boeing (BA) reporting its third quarter earnings for 2017 on the 25th of October, I think it is a good time to have a look at the Boeing 787 deferred balance and what my expectations are prior to the earnings report release.

Each quarter you can expect 2 articles prior to earnings release that look at what we could be expecting from the deferred balance on the Boeing 787. With the increased importance of the program to Boeing’s earnings as well as its cash flow it is extremely interesting to look at this deferred balance.

At the same time, this is one of the subjects on which it would be in investor’s benefit for Boeing to provide clarity, but it is in Boeing’s benefit not to do so. Is it because it gives Boeing more wiggle room to play around with the numbers? That probably is one of the first things that comes to mind. However, if Boeing gives openness on the health of its aircraft programs, it could directly give competitors a peak at how earnings are developing on particular programs and that is something that is not desired in the commercial airplane industry.

So, what Boeing does in each quarter is report a deferred balance and that is standard practice really. This deferred balance gives somewhat of an impression how profitable or unprofitable production is compared to an average profit for the entire accounting block. With a total balance of $29.85B for Boeing the challenge is to zero the balance.

Boeing 787

The Boeing 787 is the airplane that Boeing launched after oil prices increased and the airline industry was coping with a crisis that followed the 9/11 attacks. Competitor Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (TCPK:EADSY) bet on the hub-spoke network with airport congestion as its main focus and launched the Airbus A380.

Boeing bet on the point-to-point network that required smaller aircraft such as the Boeing 787. The jet maker aimed to cut costs by 20% compared to the Boeing 767. The aircraft was revolutionary in almost every sense, and to date the jet maker has grossed 1,283 orders for its Dreamliner.

The airframe does meet its promises on fuel burn, but delays in the development have significantly increased development costs. In fact, development costs are so high they are widely considered sunk costs that will never be recovered. A production model, where Boeing transfers risks to its supply chain, has backfired as core elements in the supply chain coped with an inability to scale up production or deliver products from the desired quality standard.

This led to Boeing building up deferred costs at a much faster pace and much higher than it had ever anticipated and teething problems after service entry did not make things better for the Dreamliner program.

Before Boeing even delivered a single airframe, it had built up roughly $10B in deferred costs.

Meanwhile Airbus has come up with the Airbus A350, an aircraft that can be seen as an alternative to the Boeing 777 and Boeing 787. So, the market space is not reserved to Boeing only.

Program accounting

Boeing uses program accounting for its aircraft programs instead of unit-cost accounting. To understand what the deferred costs are, it is important to know how program accounting works. In programs where initial production costs are high, it does make sense to amortize costs over a wider number of produced units than just on the few initial productions. In other words, costs are spread out over an accounting block and it are not only the costs that are spread out. Boeing makes assumptions on the revenues as well. For the Boeing 787 program, the accounting block currently stands at 1,400 units up from 1,300 units.

Boeing says that the units in the accounting block are units of which it can credibly estimate costs and revenues, but should not be considered an indication for a break-even point. Analysts, however, tend to use this accounting quantity as a sort of break-even aim. The reason is that it is likely Boeing needs to recognize a charge if it has not zeroed out the deferred costs by the 1,400th delivery (the number of units in the accounting quantity).

Simultaneously, one should be aware of the fact that if Boeing zeroes out its deferred balance by the 1,400th delivery, it will actually have made the profits that it estimated for the accounting block and that the profits it has been reporting for the program were valid after all. So, in that sense, the 1,400-unit accounting block is far from a break-even point.

The assumption for costs and revenues means that Boeing assumes an average profit figure for each of the aircraft it currently delivers. If the actual profit figure is lower than the assumed profit, the deferred balance rises. If the profit is higher than the assumed profit, the deferred balance declines. So, the deferred balance tells you how profitable or unprofitable the program has been to date versus the assumed program profits.

But wait, wasn’t the accounting block 1,300 units?

Yes, until a few weeks ago the accounting block was 1,300 units, but Boeing has decided to increase Dreamliner production and with that it also extended the block by another 100 units. If program accounting wasn’t already vague enough, this complicates the matters even more but I will try to explain what is happening here.

It has been generally assumed that Boeing would not be able to recoup its deferred production balance within the accounting quantity that it previously had set. On these 1,300 deliveries, the jet maker has estimated the revenues as well as the costs per segment and in that way it has been able to calculate a profit margin for the block. On each delivery it recognizes that profit margin in its earnings, but the difference between the average profit and the actual profit is added or subtracted in the deferred production balance.

With the extension, Boeing is adding 100 Boeing 787s, a mix of the -8, -9 and -10, to the block. This block will drive up the revenues and also is a batch of aircraft which should have matured margins. So, by adding these 100 aircraft to the block the revenue per aircraft in the block increases and the margins increase as well.

As some of you know, I have developed a model with several scenarios (basis, low pricing and iterative) to estimate the deferred balance for subsequent quarters as well as the balance on the last delivery in the block. These models showed that the deferred balance after 1,300 deliveries would still be between $1.4B and $2.5B for the iterative and basis model and $7.2B if severe pricing pressure was applied on the Boeing 787. With the block extension, not only do I have to add 100 units to the mix but also model their impact on pricing and add their variance to the block margin. I have been in contact with Boeing about the impact of their decision to the balance, but contrary to previous times I did not find as many answers as I would have liked to. So for now, I will stick to a completely reworked basis model and see how that stacks against the reported deferred balance.

In Q2, Boeing reported a deferred production balance of $26.461B which is $16 million lower than I had estimated. Now $16 million is still a lot of money for a lot of us, but if we express it as a percentage we can see how accurate this model was in Q2: Reported figure within 0.1% of what was actually achieved. Was this a one-time hit? No, the estimated figure has consistently been within 0.5% of the actual reported figure. With cumulated absolute difference only being 0.6%. Per delivered unit, the model was off less than $1 million per delivery. Given that Boeing does only disclose list prices and no other pointers, whatsoever, that is a pretty accurate model and I hope that the renewed model to account for the block extension will be as accurate, but it will be hard to match.

Third Quarter Estimate

According to the highly updated model that project the deferred balance over the entire accounting block, the Q3 2017 deferred balance will be roughly $25.72B. On a per-unit basis the model estimates the deferred balance to decline by $20.6 million.

What we are seeing is that there still will be a minor portion of the deferred balance left to be recouped. That is something that might not be really satisfying. While I previously said that Boeing’s commercial programs are de-risked it can be seen that the Boeing 787 is not fully de-risked yet and this somewhat supports one of my previous statements in which I mentioned that Boeing would need a 200-unit extension for a full de-risk.

With the new accounting situation, I now have less data points available to verify and validate the model. So, I am hoping that this will be a first accurate iteration from the old to the new situation and will refine where necessary or disregard the model altogether if there no longer is any consistency to be found.

Important to note is that Boeing still has $3.4B left to be recouped in unamortized tooling costs and the behavior of this pattern is less predictable, but should be zeroed out in due time as well. Currently, I would say that with the deferred balance barely being zeroed at the 1,400th delivery it lies in line of expectation that the unamortized tooling balance will not be zeroed out either.

Conclusion

As if the deferred balance and Boeing’s accounting practice were not already difficult enough to comprehend, the addition of 100 units to the block has complicated the entire puzzle even more and unfortunately Boeing has not been able to answer all my questions regarding this subject as they entered into the silent period before reporting Q3 earnings.

The reworked model currently shows that the deferred balance will almost completely be built off, leaving $236 million in the production balance but there still is $3.4B to be recouped from the unamortized tooling costs.

While, I first thought that a 100-unit extension might cut it and fully de-risk the program. I do think that Boeing should have opted for a 200-unit extension.

