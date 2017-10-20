Imprimis To Challenge Allergan's Restasis With Cheaper Product

I believe AGN will go to lengths to keep such a drug off the market.

Shares of Imprimis (IMMY) surged over 90% Thursday after the company announced it would offer a much cheaper version of Allergan's (AGN) dry eye regimen Restasis:

Shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc sky-rocketed as much as 91 percent on Thursday, after the company said it would launch a cheaper alternative to Allergan Plc’s controversial dry eye drug, Restasis, by next month. San Diego-based Imprimis’ therapy will cost 99 cents for a month’s supply, with refills starting at $79 a month and the company will start selling prescriptions on Nov. 1, Imprimis’ Chief Executive Mark Baum told Reuters.

Allergan made headlines earlier this month when its Restasis patents were deemed invalid in a federal patent case. The ruling helped generic rivals like Mylan (MYL) and Teva (TEVA) move one step closer to offering a generic version of Restasis.

Is The $1.8 Billion Dry Eye Market Too Juicy To Resist?

The $1.8 billion U.S. dry eye market is currently an oligopoly. Restasis controls about 70% of the market while Shire's (NASDAQ:SHPG) Xiidra controls over 20%. Restasis was approved in 2002. It practically had the U.S. dry eye market all to itself until Xiidra was approved last year. The interesting thing is that of the 16 million people who suffer from dry eye, only one million have prescriptions. Both Xiidra and Restasis are priced at $5,000 per year. Cost could be a determining factor as to why so many go without prescriptions.

We really will not be able to tell until another competitor enters the market. The earliest generics competitors could enter would likely be 2018. If Imprimis entered the market with a similar product, at around $1,000 it could potentially disrupt the market. This also assumes it has similar efficacy as Restasis. The company said it would offer a customizable topical formulation called cyclosporine - an off-patent chemical used in Restasis. At such a low price point it could potentially expand the market by attracting customers unable to afford dry eye drugs from Allergan or Shire.

Potential Impact On Imprimis

Imprimis is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the development and sale of ophthalmology-based medications serving unmet needs. Its mission is to deliver high-quality products at affordable prices. The company's proprietary topical formulations compete in the multi-billion U.S. eye-drop market. Imprimis works with a network of inventors, clinical researchers and pharmacist formulators to develop medicines to fit patient needs. Most of its business is focused on a pharmaceutical compounding commercialization strategy.

For the first half of 2017 it generated revenues of $6.3 million. One percent of the dry eye market would equate to 160,000 customers. At a cost of $1,000 per year, 1% share could generate $160 million annually. This would be a windfall for Imprimis. At one-fifth the cost of competing drugs, Imprimis' proposed dry eye treatment could pose a threat.

Potential Reaction From Allergan

Restasis is highly-important as it represents 15% of Allergan's income. Allergan was willing to transfer the patents to an Indian tribe to claim sovereign immunity; that is an indication of the lengths Allergan is willing to go to protect Restasis. It previously sued Imprimis for allegedly [i] not following established compounding regulations, [ii] engaging in false and misleading advertising, and [iii] putting patients and physicians at risk by selling unapproved new drugs.

Imprimis intimated the suit was frivolous and aimed at keeping its dry eye treatment off the market. Imprimis' press release made a big splash. However, I believe Allergan will take steps to keep the company's topical formulation off the market. It could come in the form of another lawsuit or a request that regulators require Imprimis's drug to obtain FDA approval. After rising over 90% IMMY finished up 28% Thursday. It could fall back to previous levels if the company meets resistance over its proposed dry eye treatment.

Conclusion

Excitement over Imprimis' dry eye drug could be premature. Odds are that Allergan will attempt to keep it off the market. Otherwise it could hurt Restasis sales. Sell IMMY.

